TODAY.com
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Michelle Obama admits to hating her appearance in new book
Michelle Obama “hates” how she looks, “all the time and no matter what”, she has revealed in her new book. The Light We Carry, the former First Lady’s second memoir, builds on her 2018 title Becoming, and aims to be a “toolkit to live boldly”. In the new book, which was extracted in the Guardian’s Saturday magazine, Obama discusses ways to overcome one’s “fearful mind”, which she likens to “a life partner you didn’t choose”.
Michelle Obama Playfully Recalls Daughters Hosting Her and Barack for Cocktails: 'Martinis Were a Little Weak'
Former first lady Michelle Obama has always been proud of her daughters, but in her forthcoming book, The Light We Carry, she talks about a new level of pride that comes with seeing Malia and Sasha flourish as roommates while they navigate adulthood. Still, there are a couple aspects of...
brides.com
Michelle Obama Reveals Why Her Marriage to Barack Obama Works
It’s no secret that Michelle Obama and Barack Obama have a thriving relationship. After 30 years of marriage and throughout impressive career milestones, the former first lady and former president are still madly in love. In her new book, The Light We Carry—which will hit the stands on November 15, 2022—Michelle opens up about her marriage to Barack and why it’s still just as strong all these years later. An excerpt from her novel, which People published on November 10, 2022, shares a glimpse into the foundation of their long-term relationship.
In Style
Michelle Obama Says Barack Is “Concerned,” But “Not Crazy” When It Comes to Their Daughters’ Dating Lives
While Michelle and Barack Obama have long-solidified their relationship as the ultimate couple goals, Michelle’s latest interview — which gave viewers a look at how the duo is handling their daughters Sasha and Malia’s new dating lives — may have just earned them a spot as parent goals, too.
Michelle Obama Launches Book Tour with Warning to Paparazzi: Leave Her Daughters Alone
In The Light We Carry, out now, the former first lady gingerly shares stories about her parenting of Sasha and Malia As Michelle Obama hits the road on Tuesday to promote her new book to audiences in six cities, she wants photographers and the news media to know that her daughters remain off-limits. On the eve of publication of The Light We Carry, Obama, 58, said in an interview with People en Español that the hardest truth she shares in the part-memoir, part-self-help book is anything having...
Sasha And Malia Obama Hosted Their Parents For A ‘Cocktail Night’ And It Sounded Adorable
While the Obamas are sorely missed by many in the White House, it’s hard not to also love post-first lady Michelle Obama. The best-selling author recently visited the TODAY show to chat about her latest book and share a rare and hilarious story of when her daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, hosted her and Barack for the first time at their new place together.
ABC News
Michelle Obama on post-White House life, seeing her daughters 'adulting' and her new book
In her first broadcast interview about her highly-anticipated new book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," former first lady Michelle Obama spoke candidly about her post-White House life, raising her two adult daughters, celebrating her 30th anniversary and more. Obama told “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts that...
Michelle Obama says Americans ‘weren’t ready’ for her natural hair
Former first lady said she decided to straighten her hair as Americans were ‘just getting adjusted’ to a Black first family
Michelle Obama Reveals Sasha and Malia Once Invited Her and Barack Over For "Weak" Cocktails
Michelle Obama is still getting used to her daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, being all grown up and "on their own." On Nov. 14, the former first lady appeared on "The Today Show" to promote her forthcoming book, "The Light We Carry," and boast about her girls. She even dished about how they're handling adulthood, recalling when the two — who are now roommates — invited her and her husband, former president Barack Obama, over for cocktails.
Michelle Obama Against Daughters Settling Down Young: 'I Don’t Want Them To See Marriage As A Trophy'
Michelle Obama is thrilled her daughters are not taking their love lives too seriously. The former first lady revealed in her new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, that she's not keen on Malia Obama, 24, and Sasha Obama, 21, tying the knot in their early 20s since she believes they first need to discover who they are as individuals.“Malia and Sasha have been doing precisely what Barack [Obama] and I were each doing at their age, which is dating around,” Michelle penned about her kids in the new read. BORN TO STUN! MICHELLE OBAMA ROCKS CHIC...
Jenna Bush Hager Sees a Piece of Her Mom Laura Bush in Michelle Obama: 'She Put Her Girls First'
The former first daughter tells PEOPLE about her special connection with the Obama family, and the support they've exchanged over the last 14 years Jenna Bush Hager and Michelle Obama will always have a special connection, formed 14 years ago as the Bushes prepared to hand over the White House to the newly elected first family. "We've stayed very much in touch throughout these last many, many years," Bush Hager, 40, tells PEOPLE at the Today show studio, moments after interviewing Obama about her new book, The Light...
Michelle Obama Reveals Who's Most Active on the Family Group Text and Opens Up About Sasha and Malia Adulting
The former first lady, in a PEOPLE interview and her forthcoming book, offers an intimate peek inside her family's newest chapter Michelle Obama, like any wise parent, had to check her bubbling-over glee when her daughters, Malia and Sasha, announced they were moving in together. "You try not to react too much because it's like, you don't want to go, 'Oh my gosh, I'm so happy for you!' because then they think, 'Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it,'" Obama tells PEOPLE in an interview previewing...
Jenna Bush Hager Describes George and Laura's Parenting Style — and the Lie That Got Her and Barbara Grounded
Jenna Bush Hager is looking back on her childhood fondly. During Tuesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 40-year-old shared with co-host Hoda Kotb a glimpse of what it was like growing up with George and Laura Bush as parents. "We had curfews," she said, but "they weren't...
