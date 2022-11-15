Read full article on original website
SilverSky Announces Appointment of New Channel Sales Director
SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, announced the appointment of Reagan Roberts as the company’s Channel Chief. “On behalf of the entire partner ecosystem at SilverSky, I’m pleased to welcome Reagan to our growing global team that looks to significantly bolster the channel...
Rokt Appoints Nathaniel Katz as CFO as Company Accelerates Growth
Highly Experienced Finance Executive Brings Strategic Planning, IPO and M&A Expertise to Rokt. Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that it has appointed Nathaniel Katz as CFO, effective immediately. Katz is a strategic finance leader who brings to Rokt 20 years of experience at both public and private technology and services companies, covering strategic planning, IPO execution, M&A, and scaling teams and systems for rapid growth.
ExtraHop Appoints Chris Scanlan as President and Chief Commercial Officer
ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network intelligence, announced the appointment of Chris Scanlan as president and chief commercial officer. In this role, Scanlan will be responsible for the global sales and revenue strategy, initiatives, and operations. From partnerships and the channel to resellers and direct customers, his work will maintain and improve the customer journey across all facets of ExtraHop. He will focus on scaling and driving growth as the company looks to take the number one market share spot for network detection and response (NDR).
Convoso Growth Spurs Hire of President to Lead Expansion
SaaS innovator adds Scott Sullivan to head executive team for continued company and AI product development. Convoso, SaaS innovator in outbound call center solutions, welcomes Scott Sullivan as the new President of the Company. Scott brings deep critical experience and skills to guide development of the software business and further product innovations, including the Company’s AI-based IVA (Intelligent Virtual Agent) solutions. Current CEO and Co-Founder Nima Hakimi will focus on further building industry and customer relationships and continuing to chart the company’s global growth strategies.
Barracuda Strengthens Channel Leadership Team With Appointment Of Jason Beal as VP Worldwide Partner Ecosystems
Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions announced Jason Beal as its new Vice President, Worldwide Partner Ecosystems. Beal brings more than 20 years of channel leadership experience, with a focus on channel ecosystem launch, and development and expansion in cybersecurity businesses. At Barracuda, Beal will lead global channel strategy and development with a strong focus on driving growth across the Barracuda global partner ecosystem. In this new role, Beal will also help Barracuda partners further capture opportunities in the market with its innovative technology solutions.
Snappy, the Leading Gifting Platform, Welcomes Matthew Kessler as the Company’s Chief Revenue Officer & Matthew Peterson as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer
Snappy, the award-winning gifting company known for reimagining gifting, announced that Matthew Kessler will join as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer and Matthew Peterson will join as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Each brings decades of experience to Snappy, further propelling the company’s growth and innovation. Kessler...
Navisite President and Chief Transformation Officer Wins 2022 Stevie Award for Women in Business
Gina Murphy wins a Silver Stevie® for Female Executive of the Year. Navisite announced that President and Chief Transformation Officer (CTO) Gina Murphy has received a Silver Stevie® for “Female Executive of the Year – Business Services – 11 to 2,500 employees” in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. This is the second year Gina has received a Stevie Award for Women in Business, having earned a bronze award in 2021.
Global Leaders in Cloud Talent Creation, Revolent Announce the Appointment of a New CRO to Drive Growth and Performance in EMEA and APAC
Revolent announced the appointment of their new Chief Revenue Officer, Richard Jones-Penny, who joins the company to drive change and improve company performance, helping the organisation fulfill its mission to close the global cloud skills gap. As Gartner predicts that global spending on cloud solutions will overtake traditional, on-premise application...
Breaking down ESG Initiatives: Why Should Brands Follow ESG Concepts?
ESG is an acronym for Environmental, Social and Governance. ESG is a framework for mindful consumption. It aids companies in luring investors, fostering consumer loyalty, enhancing financial performance, and ensuring the sustainability of business operations. Like any other business, your business is deeply connected with environmental, social and governance concerns...
Belden Opens New Customer Innovation Center in Santa Clara, CA
Grand opening celebrates launch of the second of five planned centers. Belden, a leading global supplier of digitization and network infrastructure solutions, has opened the company’s second of five planned Customer Innovation Centers (CIC) in Santa Clara, California. The Santa Clara location opened on October 10, 2022, following the launch of the first CIC located in Stuttgart, Germany, in April of 2021. These centers provide an ecosystem for Belden customers to co-innovate with consultants and solutions architects. Together, they develop, test, validate and deploy proven digitization solutions that drive efficiency, security and innovation in an increasingly digital and data-driven world.
Celential.AI Appoints Wendi Zhang as VP of Business Development and Operations to Lead Strategic Growth and Help Close the Tech Talent Gap
Wendi Zhang, former Business Development and Partnerships leader at Google’s AI-focused fund Gradient Ventures and Google’s Devices & Services team, joins emerging recruiting tech startup Celential.ai. Despite layoffs dominating the headlines, recruiting budgets shrinking, and uncertain hiring plans, one thing remains ultimately true in the technical recruiting space:...
How Sales Teams Can Enhance Their Email Outreach Experience
Cold calling and email prospecting still remain two of the reliable and popular channels for B2B sales teams to fall back on, to drive their sales pipeline and overall sales success. With the number of growing digital channels today, in a hybrid selling environment, it is crucial to not only double down on only the ‘’most efficient’’ channels based on where your target prospects are most active, but to also optimize internal processes, metrics-assessments systems and outreach practices to streamline efforts and boost potential ROI from your chosen channels.
New Precision eControl Platform Helps Brands Manage Their Sales Channels
Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP announced that it has launched an ancillary business, Precision eControl, which will further assist companies in their ability to take control of their online and brick-and-mortar channels. Vorys created a new category of service when it launched its Vorys eControl practice in 2014. The...
G&A Partners Welcomes Mary Beth Carroll as VP of Sales Enablement
G&A Partners, a leading professional employer organization (PEO), announced the appointment of Mary Beth Carroll as vice president of sales enablement. Carroll, who holds a business degree, began her sales career more than 30 years ago as a sales representative. Eventually, she became a top sales enablement leader, dedicated to supporting and enhancing company culture and success. Based in the Minneapolis area, Carroll brings nearly 10 years of experience in sales training specifically within the PEO industry.
The Modern Data Company Adds Two to Its Leadership Team Amid Accelerating Growth and Expansion
New leaders will focus on growth across healthcare and advancing customer solutions. The Modern Data Company – redefining data management with DataOS, the world’s first data operating system – today announced two new key hires for its leadership team. Rich Waller joins as general manager of healthcare, and Vishal Venkatram has been appointed field chief technology officer of customer solutions.
Gong Named One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
1,792% growth rate reflects the Gong Reality Platform’s value to help customer-facing teams achieve their revenue potential. Gong’s growth reflects our commitment to enabling companies to reach their full revenue potential by truly understanding the voice of the customer and harnessing it for better selling strategies, engagement and, ultimately, closing more deals,” said Gong Co-Founder and CEO Amit Bendov. “Our Reality Platform creates incredible value for revenue teams – especially during today’s challenging economy – through enhanced deal execution, more accurate forecasting, and increased team productivity.”
RFP360 Named a Value Leader and Customer Leader in Sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap
RFP360, the leading provider of cloud-based RFP request management software and a business division of RFPIO, has been named a value leader in sourcing on Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap for the SME persona (revenues < $100M/year) and a customer leader for the MID (revenues $100M-$1B/year) and LARGE personas (revenues >$1B/yr). A value leader on the map means that RFP360 was strong with both analyst and customer scores, and a customer leader showcases that the company had strong customer scores.
WISeKey’s FY 2022 Semiconductor Revenue Continues to Surge; 2023 to be a Truly Transformative Year with Revenues Expected to Grow by Over 40% as Compared to FY 2022
-WISeKey’s FY 2022 Semiconductor Revenue Continues to Surge; 2023 to be a Truly Transformative Year with Revenues Expected to Grow by Over 40% as compared to FY 2022. -WISeKey’s IoT segment is expected to generate FY 2022 revenue of approximately $22.7 million, an increase of over 34% as compared to FY 2021 revenue of $16.9 million.
Revenera Monetization Monitor Highlights that 80 Percent of Software Suppliers Will Collect Software Usage Data by 2024
Annual report on software usage analytics suggests that many suppliers lack important insights into the customer lifecycle. Revenera, producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, today released the Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software Usage Analytics 2022 report. The second part of an annual series, now in its fourth year, this report identifies trends in and best practices for collecting and analyzing software usage data.
Agiloft Named 2022 “Contract Management Company of the Year” by LegalTech Breakthrough Awards
Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Agiloft for the industry-leading flexibility and business agility offered by its no-code CLM platform. Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced it has been named “Contract Management Company of the Year” in the third annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products, and services around the globe.
