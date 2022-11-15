ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network intelligence, announced the appointment of Chris Scanlan as president and chief commercial officer. In this role, Scanlan will be responsible for the global sales and revenue strategy, initiatives, and operations. From partnerships and the channel to resellers and direct customers, his work will maintain and improve the customer journey across all facets of ExtraHop. He will focus on scaling and driving growth as the company looks to take the number one market share spot for network detection and response (NDR).

3 DAYS AGO