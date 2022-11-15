Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Dyno Figures Embarrass Ferrari And Lamborghini
It was only a matter of time before somebody put the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 on a chassis dyno to see how many of the claimed 670 horses actually make it to the wheels. We now finally have an answer to the question, thanks to the Speed Demon YouTube...
Ferrari 512 BB Koenig Special Sells For Half What A Stock Model Would
A gorgeous Ferrari 512 BB 'Koenig Special' just sold on collectingcars.com for £126,500 ($150,595), and if you have no idea what this is, then prepare for a celebration of 1980s excess. There aren't many companies that can tune a Ferrari and actually do it justice, but back in the...
Porsche Says The 911 Dakar Can Match A 996 911 GT3 At The Nurburgring
CarBuzz recently spoke with Frank Moser, Vice President of the 911 and 718 model lines for Porsche, at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. Moser was the perfect person to fill us in on the just-revealed 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar, a new off-road variant of the legendary sports car. This is the most out-of-the-box 911 we've seen in recent years, so we instantly questioned how it performs compared to its conventional siblings.
2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Configurator Has Some Weird Options
While we wait patiently for the new Porsche configurator to arrive, Porsche has at least given us something to do in the meantime. We wasted time and thoroughly enjoyed configuring the perfect Porsche 911 Dakar, and now that the configurator is live, we can share some of the car's better (and stranger) option packages.
Honda Accord Vs. Toyota Camry Comparison: Keeping The Sedan Alive
High-selling mid-size sedans are rare, but the two models that have maintained relevancy in this shrinking segment are the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. Last year, they were the only two sedans of this size to make the top 25 bestsellers list in the USA, and they've continued finding thousands of homes this year. Now that Honda has come out with an all-new Accord, it's the perfect opportunity to see if it can topple the ubiquitous Camry.
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato is new off-road supercar
Lamborghini is set to reveal a new version of its Huracán supercar on Nov. 30 at 2022 Art Basel Miami, and on Monday the automaker confirmed it as the Huracán Sterrato. The car is the production version of the Huracán Sterrato concept shown in 2019, with the new name, adopting the Italian word for “dirt,” signifying this version of the Huracán is ideal for rally-style dirt tracks and other rough surfaces.
2024 Audi Q8 e-tron And Q8 Sportback e-tron Debut As The e-tron's Replacement
New tri-motor SQ8 e-tron (496 hp and 718 lb-ft) Larger battery pack provides more than 300 miles of EPA range. Audi has been building dedicated battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for roughly four years - notwithstanding the Audi A3 e-tron that shared a platform with the regular A3. The full BEV lineup started with the basic e-tron, and its name became the basis for all models that came after. But the e-tron has now been facelifted, and with it, Audi has rechristened it the Q8 e-tron, replete with a Q8 e-tron Sportback coupe-SUV sibling.
Sony And Honda Dealers Reveal Innovative New Sales Model For Electric Vehicles
Honda and Sony are on a mission to bring EVs to America and the latest news indicates US dealerships could play a major role in servicing these vehicles. Speaking to the media at an event in Japan, Chief Financial Officer Kohei Takeuchi said a new sales model is coming, and it's sounding like it'll be quite unique. "It will be something unconventional, not Sony, not Honda, but something new," Takeuchi said. This suggests that we will see a change from the traditional dealer model and possibly something different from the direct sales model employed by Tesla.
Why The Audi R8 GT Has Less Power Than A Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
The Audi R8 GT is the limited-production special edition supercar to bid farewell to the second-generation Audi R8 and say goodbye to the V10 with it. So why did Audi give the R8 GT only 602 horsepower when the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica and STO get 631 hp? Well, at the international launch of the R8 GT in Seville, Spain, CarBuzz asked whether it was limited in order to not step on Lamborghini's toes. As it turns out, that's not the case at all.
Drop-Top Genesis X Convertible Concept Stuns Malibu
Can Genesis build some pretty concept cars, or what? Following the acclaimed Genesis X Concept and X Speedium Concept, the South Korean luxury automaker acclaimed Genesis X Concept and X Speedium Concept, the South Korean luxury automaker has unveiled the X Convertible ahead of the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. This latest concept takes the drop-dead gorgeous styling from the previous two and applies it to a drop-top configuration.
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
2023 Honda Accord First Look Review: Reassuringly Familiar
The best-selling car in the USA over the past half a century was the Honda Accord and it continues on in its 11th generation with a fresh focus to keep it at the head of its class. First of all, Honda took what owners loved about the previous Accord - its fun-to-drive character - and refined it even further with a stiffer new body and retuned suspension. When it dropped a few pre-launch teasers of the new Accord, we realized that the new-found ability is draped in a much sharper new suit.
Munro Vehicles Releases First Teaser Of Its Upcoming No-Nonsense EV Off-Roader
Munro Vehicles is getting ready to reveal what it calls the most capable all-electric 4x4 the world has ever seen. It's called the MK_1, and we'll get to see it on 5 December. For now, it has only released this one teaser image. The rest of the images you see here are of the prototype used to develop the car.
This New 28-Foot Landing Craft Can Chauffeur Your Range Rover Across the High Seas
Roam has labeled its newest model a rugged out-and-out utility vessel. Coincidentally, the catamaran can also carry your preferred sports-utility vehicle across the seas. Featuring naval architecture by Argo Navis, the new Roam Landing Craft spans 28 feet from tip to tail and can be used to transport toys, tenders or your favorite Range Rover from ship to shore. You could even use it to chauffeur your guests between the mothership and the mainland. It may not be the most stylish yacht on the market, but it certainly sounds like one of the most practical. The multihull has a draft of just...
All-New 2023 Toyota Prius Is A Sexy Hybrid Quick Enough To Race A GR86
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius hybrid made its debut earlier today in European specification, but the details were light. Following the debut of the American Prius, we have loads more to share. Let's start with what will undoubtedly be the major talking point - the design. This is the fifth-generation...
Volkswagen ID.Aero Spied Impersonating A Jetta
Volkswagen has been caught testing its upcoming ID.Aero electric sedan on European roads with some clever camouflage that is supposed to fool us into thinking this is just a Jetta. It works remarkably well from a distance, but once the car was attached to a charger, our spy photographers knew...
The New Porsche 911 Dakar Off-Roader Is a First for the Brand
Soon, 911 enthusiasts can go off-pavement with ease. Here's what we know about the Porsche 911 Dakar and how it compares to the standard model. The post The New Porsche 911 Dakar Off-Roader Is a First for the Brand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mazda CX-30 Vs. CX-5: The In-Brand Battle Of The Compact SUVs
Mazda typically keeps its model lineup tight, with a vehicle for every significant segment. Compared to brands like Toyota or Hyundai, its lineup looks anemic. Still, there are benefits to not confusing customers and concentrating on doing a few things well rather than spreading the design and engineering teams thin. However, things have changed recently, with Mazda starting to chase the American market.
Tesla Model Y In New Quicksilver Color Shows Its Sleek Paint For The First Time
A few weeks ago, we reported that the Tesla Model Y would be getting two new paint colors, Midnight Cherry and Quicksilver, and today we're greeted with the images of the first Model Y's in Quicksilver. These images are from the Auto Zurich convention in Oerlikon, Switzerland. The Model Y...
Modellista Wastes No Time With All-New Toyota Prius Bodykit
If you look at the all-new Toyota Prius and your first thought is that it just doesn't look aggressive enough, then you will be glad to learn that the Toyota and Lexus specialist designers at Modellista have already worked on an extensive body kit to satisfy your needs. This is...
CarBuzz.com
62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0