WeLIFT Partnering with Salvation Army for Extra Services
WeLIFT Job Search Center is partnering with the Salvation Army to provide services to Indianola residents, offering a space for the new mobile unit called Hope Is On The Way. Sue Wilson with WeLIFT tells KNIA News the 4th Monday of every month, the Salvation Army mobile unit will be parked in the WeLIFT parking lot at 106 E 2nd Ave beginning this Monday October 24th. Wilson said the unit will be open from 9-11am and again from 1-3pm, and will include a food pantry, clothing, cleaning supplies, and a case manager to assist with utility and rental assistance among many other services.
Thanksgiving Help Coming Back from the Pella Food Shelf
Those needing help with Thanksgiving dinner can receive assistance from the Pella Community Food Shelf. Executive Director Melissa Zula says numerous churches and organizations have collected hundreds of one single item for boxes of dinner for over 300 families in need. Zula says they will be distributing boxes free of charge on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving during their regular hours in the evening at The Well in Pella. Those who want to assist with the program or might need help with getting a Thanksgiving meal should contact the Pella Community Food Shelf.
Living Windows “Christmas Around the World”
Living Windows was held yesterday in downtown Knoxville. The town square, including many storefront windows, were decorated for the theme of “Christmas Around the World.”. The festivities kicked off with the annual tree lighting ceremony on the Marion County Courthouse lawn. Items were collected for our local military members...
Pella Food Shelf Takes Part in KNIA/KRLS Radiothon
Those who are impacting hunger in the Pella area were included as part of the KNIA/KRLS Food Drive Radiothon on Tuesday. Pella Community Food Shelf Director Melissa Zula says the awareness raised about issues related to food insecurity can mean so much, whether it’s donations to their organization or to allowing people to better understand what help is available to them when times are tough.
Community Togetherness is Message From KNIA/KRLS Food Drive Radiothon
The second annual KNIA/KRLS Food Drive Radiothon was held Tuesday. Local and state food bank directors, volunteers, school representatives, business leaders, food shelf clients, and others came together to share stories of community, the power of giving, and alleviating the stigma of using food shelves. Listeners on FM 95.3/94.3 AM...
Merry-N County Christmas Starts Tonight
THRIVE Knoxville, in partnership with the Marion County Historical Society, are pleased to announce Merry-N County Christmas, a lighted holiday display through Marion County Park, is returning. This year the event will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6-8 pm and will run today, November 18, through Saturday...
Indianola Library Breaks Usage Records in 2022
The Indianola Public Library presented their annual report to the Indianola City Council last week, which showed they had their most successful year of all time in terms of residents using the library. Director Michele Patrick tells KNIA News the library broke all of their records for participation and usage.
Indianola Chamber Encourages Shopping Local For Holiday Shopping
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to help support our local economy next weekend for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, which is always designated as the Saturday after Thanksgiving to focus on small businesses during the most popular shopping time of the year. For more information, click below.
Amy Jo Finnell
A Memorial Service for Amy Finnell will be Sunday, November 20th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. A time of fellowship will follow the service until 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of Kirk Whitler.
Knoxville Middle School Open House Set for Tonight
The Knoxville Community School District will have an Open House for the new Knoxville Middle School from 4:30-6:30 this afternoon and evening. Community members are invited to tour the new facility, which was made possible when the community of Knoxville approved a bond vote on March 3, 2020. The new...
Construction Work Ongoing in the Pella School District
Several construction projects are ongoing in the Pella Community School District. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the tennis courts at Caldwell Park are now delayed due to warmer weather required for painting — which could take up to two weeks. Work continues on the foundation for the new Early Childhood Center next to Madison Elementary. Additionally, Ebeling says planning is now underway for the connection between Jefferson Intermediate and Pella Middle School, with construction slated to begin next spring and planning ongoing throughout the winter. Hear more about construction in the Pella Community School District on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Living Windows is Tomorrow
Living Windows, Knoxville’s annual kick-off to the holiday season will be held on Thursday, November 17th, from 5 p.m.until 8 p.m. in downtown Knoxville. The town square, including many storefront windows, will be decorated for the theme of “Christmas Around the World.”. The festivities will kick off with...
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/17/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 19 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE CIVIL ISSUES, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ACCIDENTS, ONE DEER, ONE GRASS FIRE, ONE RESCUE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE JUVENILE, ONE FOLLOW UP, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE DOG, ONE ASSIST OTHER AGENCY AND ONE OTHER CALL FOR SERVICE.
Let’s Talk Pella – Festival of Trees Returns
Jara Johnson with the Pella Opera House previews the Festival of Trees, which starts this Saturday.
Christmas Celebrations Coming to Pella December 1st through 3rd
In two weeks, one of the biggest celebrations of the holiday season in central Iowa kicks off in Pella. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the annual Tour of Homes and Kerstmarkt both return December 1st through the 3rd. For the 59th Tour of Homes, Frost says four stops will be decorated with holiday themes and ideas, generated by the homeowners, volunteers, and local sponsors.
Frankie “Frank” Glenn Haug
Frankie “Frank” Glenn Haug, age 66, of Knoxville, Iowa, (formerly of Pershing),. passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Knoxville Hospital. Frankie’s wishes were to be cremated. A visitation will be held on Saturday,. November 19, 2022, at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville from...
Donna R. Knox
Visitation for Donna R. Knox, of Pella, will held Friday afternoon, with the family present from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home in Pella. A PRIVATE FAMILY FUNERAL will be held Saturday morning, November 19th at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Pella Resident Pinegar Named a Finalist for Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award
In a ceremony held this week, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation recognized its annual finalists and winners of the Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award. Pella Resident Todd Pinegar was a finalist for the Spirit Award this year. He received a $10,000 grant that is being designated to the Pella Christian Clay Target Team.
Hit and Run Arrest Has Been Made
An arrest has been made in the hit and run accident involving the bicyclist struck in the 1500 block of highway T-15 on October 22. Marion County Deputies have arrested Susan C. Visser of rural Knoxville, Iowa. Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a class D felony.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Stacy Haas
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Stacy Haas, Program Manager for Marion County Public Health as we talk about food insecurity.
