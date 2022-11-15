Read full article on original website
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
queenoftheclick.com
Get Permanent Jewelry on 11/19 on 13th Ave
Permanent jewelry is all the rage. Yes, permanent – no clasps. Bond and Bella will be on 13th Avenue on Saturday from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm for anyone who wants permanent bracelets, necklaces or anklets. Why do people get permanent jewelry? (I knew you would ask me)
queenoftheclick.com
Itty Bitty Kitty is Doing TNR in Bay Ridge
Itty Bitty Kitty is doing TNR in Bay Ridge. George Politis started Itty Bitty Kitty to help cats in our community. TNR stands for Trap Neuter and Release. This is a good way to control the cat colonies that grow quickly in Bay Ridge. They need funds to continue their...
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Louise”Bubbles” Mangelli
The wake for Louise Mangell is Thursday, November 17th at Toregrosso Funeral Home 79th and 13th Avenue 3-5 & 7-9 Mass at Our Lady of Grace on Friday. Everyone from Gravesend knew Bubbles. She was a beautiful woman and everyone on Avenue U loved her. RIP. Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized...
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside Athena Calderone’s Brooklyn Backyard Oasis
After tackling the renovation of their four-story Greek Revival town house in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill neighborhood, tastemaker and designer Athena Calderone and her husband, Victor, were understandably fatigued—and, not to mention, at the end of their budget. Though they had the rare advantage of a 25-foot-wide plot, the backyard was “a tangled mess of so many vines, weeds, and overgrown trees,” Athena says. “It [had] untapped potential and remained that way for a good couple of years.”
Turkey giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving in New York City
Here are some turkey giveaways across the five boroughs for anyone who needs a little help this holiday season.
NY Child Asked To Wear Shape-Control For New Stepmom's Wedding
Body-shaming a young girl.(dissolvegirl/iStock) Would you make a child wear shapewear so they could fit into a dress for your wedding? If you’re not getting married, imagine the situation for any other event with a formal dress code, would you make a child wear shapewear?
travelnoire.com
Food Hall Galore: New Food Hall Opens In Williamsburg, Brooklyn And Includes A Soul Food Spot
Food halls have become increasingly popular over the years, and New York City just added another to its long list. The Williamsburg Market, in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, opened to the public last week. The new food hall replaces the former North 3rd Street Market, which opened in 2018.
queenoftheclick.com
Dog Reunited With Family 8 Yrs Later – Brooklyn
Sean Casey Animal Rescue shared this fantastic story. Kobi, the dog was recently found as a stray in Sunset Park and was brought to Sean Casey Animal Rescue. SCAR scanned Kobi for a microchip and found one. Kobi was stolen 8 years ago from his family when he was almost a year old.
Thrillist
Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan
New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
pethelpful.com
NYC Dog's Elation Over Getting a Hot Dog Is Just the Best
Everyone knows hot dogs are a classic New York City street food, and you can find a hot dog stand on just about every street corner of the city. Whenever dogs are out for a walk, their noses are in the air and sniffing for a spare hot dog to snatch up. Well, one pup is living every NYC dog's dream in this viral video.
fox5ny.com
Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon
NEW YORK - The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan. The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar,...
rew-online.com
The Garnet at 1620 Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvestant, Brooklyn 100% Leased — Residential and Retail
The Garnet, an elegant 11 story,103-unit modern housing complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, has reached 100-percent occupancy, as well as signed Theradynamics as the retail tenant. It will be the first Brooklyn location for the popular rehabilitation facility. The mixed middle-income building was developed by BFC Partners with SMJ Development, and...
Former Park Hill Apartments resident finds success with unique balloon-decor business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Growing up in the Park Hill Apartments in Clifton was tough for Francesca Navarro. But it got even tougher when her father, a superintendent for the public housing development, died when she was only 13 years old. “Because my father was the superintendent of the building,...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Coffee cart on Brooklyn Heights Promenade causes brew-haha
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — A frisson of excitement broke out in the neighborhood the other day when a fancy blue coffee cart appeared on the beloved Brooklyn Heights Promenade. Inside the cart, two men were selling coffee. Now you may think, “That’s convenient, I like coffee.”. But not...
queenoftheclick.com
Hom Is Selling Jelly and Jams in Bay Ridge
The Hom Store has jelly and jams. Hom is at 8810 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Walentas Family Foundation gives $400K to 20 Brooklyn schools
The Walentas Family Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Neighborhood School Grants. For the 2022-2023 school year, 20 Brooklyn schools will receive a total of approximately $400,000 in grant funding to support diverse initiatives for students in grades K-12, including career training, experiential education, professional development, finance, and after-school programs. Since its founding in 2013, the Neighborhood School Grants program has distributed $3.4 million to Brooklyn schools.
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
bkreader.com
Gravesend Street Corner Renamed for Beloved Community Pillar Lou Jerome
A street corner in Gravesend now honors the life and legacy of Lou Jerome, the late founder of Lou’s Deli, reports The Brooklyn Paper. The intersection of East Second Street and Kings Highway was officially named Lou’s Deli Way this past Sunday, Nov. 13. The unveiling ceremony was crowded with nearly a hundred people, as old friends, family and electeds — all of whom loved Jerome for his kindness and big dreams — came to pay their respects.
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips. Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in …. A crew of carjackers has...
queenoftheclick.com
Bakers Bar is Opening on 3rd Avenue – Bay Ridge
Bakers Bar will be opening at 7912 – 3rd Avenue, where JJ Bubbles used to be. The new owner spoke about the bar last Spring at a Community Board 10 Meeting. The owner said that he had a lot of updating to do in the bar, but that he was keeping the same menu.
