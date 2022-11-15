The Knoxville High School Hall of Fame inductions will take place on December 16th. A little earlier on the calendar due to the fact that there are no Friday home games in January. There will be a luncheon that day at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame where the public can hear from the inductees, and they will also be honored in between the basketball games against Centerville that night. Hall of Fame Committee Member Joe Cunningham tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they always want to do this first class in honoring past Knoxville athletes.

