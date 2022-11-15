Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Wrestling Competes at Ballard Scramble
The Indianola girls wrestling team competed in their first ever sanctioned event Thursday, earning several top finishes at the Ballard Scramble. First place finishers for the Indians included Nina Alexander at the 119-122lbs division, and Summer Wolff in the 140-145lbs division, while Jazelle Smith at 190lbs, Andrea Taylor at 140-142lbs, Sophia Juhasz-Boess at 142-143lbs, Elaina Merfeld at 127lbs, Marley Crooks at 109lbs, and Lanie Frericks at 226-233lbs were all second place finishers. The Indians will next wrestle Tuesday at Norwalk.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk girls wrestling debuts at Ballard
It will be a landmark moment for Norwalk Community athletics today when the Warrior girls wrestling program makes its debut in a meet at Ballard. Little Hawkeye Conference rivals Indianola and Pella will also be part of the field as competition gets underway at 5:30 p.m. Alanah Vetterick, a 2018...
kniakrls.com
Pella Resident Pinegar Named a Finalist for Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award
In a ceremony held this week, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation recognized its annual finalists and winners of the Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award. Pella Resident Todd Pinegar was a finalist for the Spirit Award this year. He received a $10,000 grant that is being designated to the Pella Christian Clay Target Team.
kniakrls.com
Four Norwalk girls wrestlers place first at Ballard Scramble
The Norwalk girls wrestling team opened its first season of competition Thursday night as 12 Warriors took part in the Ballard Scramble. Sixteen teams participated in the meet but no team scores were kept. Norwalk ranked third in the field with 13 wins by fall. Warrior wrestlers placing first on...
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Alumna – Pella Volleyball’s Kennady Klein – November 16th, 2022
A multiple time state qualifier at Pella High School was part of one of the best ever graduating classes from the Dutch program in 2018-19 — and that group continues to shine, in part, due to this libero’s success at the next level. Kennady Klein was named American Rivers Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and she joins us to discuss her time at Nebraska Wesleyan on this week’s show.
kniakrls.com
Central Wrestling Squad Knocks Off Top-10 Opponent
Spoiling the home opener for the No. 8 ranked Coe College Kohawks, the Central College wrestling team left Thursday’s dual with a 24-16 victory. It’s the first win for Central (1-0, 1-0 ARC) in Cedar Rapids since 1990 and just the second victory over the Kohawks (0-1, 0-1 ARC) in coach Eric Van Kley’s 16-year tenure.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville’s Bacorn Earns IGCA All-State 2nd Team
Knoxville Volleyball Player Brittany Bacorn was named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association 2nd team all-State Volleyball Team. Bacorn helped the Knoxville Panthers to a 26-13 season and an appearance in the class 4A regional final. Bacorn put down 386 kills this year for the Panthers which was 5th in class 4A and had 258 assists. She is 58 kills away from the career school record and 86 from being the first Panthers to ever get 1,000 career kills.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Wrestling Starts Program, Season at Ballard
The Indianola girls wrestling team will have their first ever performance as a sanctioned sport from the Iowa Girls Athletic Union today, making the road trip to Ballard for a tournament. The Indians had one girl wrestler last year in Summer Wolff, who competed at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) State Meet, where it was announced that girls wrestling would be a sanctioned sport.
kniakrls.com
Eugene De Jong
Funeral services for Eugene De Jong, 84, of Pella, will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 10:30 am at Peoria Christian Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Interment will follow in the Peoria Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 pm Sunday at Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home in Pella. The family will greet relatives and friends Monday during the lunch following the service at Peoria Christian Reformed Church. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be designated for the Peoria Christian School. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Library Breaks Usage Records in 2022
The Indianola Public Library presented their annual report to the Indianola City Council last week, which showed they had their most successful year of all time in terms of residents using the library. Director Michele Patrick tells KNIA News the library broke all of their records for participation and usage.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Sophomore Selected to All-State Volleyball Team
Indianola sophomore Aspen Nelson was selected to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-State team for her performance this past season, helping to lead the Indians to a class 4A state tournament berth. Nelson led the team and was 6th in class 4A with 372 kills with a kill % of...
kniakrls.com
Central College to Present Gilbert and Sullivan’s “HMS Pinafore”
Central College’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts will present Gilbert and Sullivan’s “HMS Pinafore,” a comic operetta in two acts. Performances run tonight through Sunday in Douwstra Auditorium on Central’s campus. This is a fully staged production with a pit orchestra. One of Gilbert...
kniakrls.com
Construction Work Ongoing in the Pella School District
Several construction projects are ongoing in the Pella Community School District. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the tennis courts at Caldwell Park are now delayed due to warmer weather required for painting — which could take up to two weeks. Work continues on the foundation for the new Early Childhood Center next to Madison Elementary. Additionally, Ebeling says planning is now underway for the connection between Jefferson Intermediate and Pella Middle School, with construction slated to begin next spring and planning ongoing throughout the winter. Hear more about construction in the Pella Community School District on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Tickets Available For Knoxville High School Hall of Fame Inductions
The Knoxville High School Hall of Fame inductions will take place on December 16th. A little earlier on the calendar due to the fact that there are no Friday home games in January. There will be a luncheon that day at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame where the public can hear from the inductees, and they will also be honored in between the basketball games against Centerville that night. Hall of Fame Committee Member Joe Cunningham tells KNIA/KRLS Sports they always want to do this first class in honoring past Knoxville athletes.
kniakrls.com
John C. Culver Public Policy Center Hosting Seminar on Native American Boarding Houses
The John C. Culver Public Policy Center at Simpson College is hosting a seminar on the Iowa history of Native American children in boarding houses. Jonathan Buffalo, Director of the Meskwaki Museum of Iowa will discuss the disturbing history of Native American children who were forced to attend the boarding house schools, with an expectation to assimilate them, with often traumatic results.
kttn.com
Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Hosting Tom Milligan
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series in two weeks, as performer Tom Milligan brings Iowa native artist Grant Wood to life in his one-man show. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Milligan will tell the story of Wood in first-person, from his beginnings on an Iowa farm drawing pictures of chickens with charred sticks, to his experiences that led to his unique style of art and subjects.
kniakrls.com
Amy Jo Finnell
A Memorial Service for Amy Finnell will be Sunday, November 20th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. A time of fellowship will follow the service until 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of Kirk Whitler.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Alumni Eric Mulder Coming Off Best Game of His Young College Career
Former Pella Christian All-State basketball player Eric Mulder is three games into his freshman basketball career at Purdue University Fort Wayne and has seen his role on the team increase in each game so far this season. Mulder and Purdue Fort Wayne opened the season on the road at the...
kniakrls.com
Merry-N County Christmas Starts Tonight
THRIVE Knoxville, in partnership with the Marion County Historical Society, are pleased to announce Merry-N County Christmas, a lighted holiday display through Marion County Park, is returning. This year the event will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6-8 pm and will run today, November 18, through Saturday...
Comments / 0