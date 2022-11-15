Loftware and SATO Unveil World’s First Cloud-Based RFID Encoding and Logging Solution with NiceLabel Cloud

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Hiya Launches the First-Ever Personalized Call Protection Solution to Stop Spam and Fraud
New Personal AI solution provides the industry’s most advanced call protection solution for more than 100 million users in North America. Hiya, the leading voice security platform, announced Personal AI, a powerful new capability for protecting users from being defrauded and annoyed by spam calls, is now live on the Hiya network. Personal AI augments Hiya Protect to be nearly twice as effective as other call protection solutions against the constantly-evolving tactics used by phone spam and fraudsters.
salestechstar.com
AHEAD and Harness Launch Enterprise Cloud Acceleration Partnership
Resulting in time to value, reduction of cloud-spend waste, and improved cloud performance for managed services clients. AHEAD, a national leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, announced a joint acceleration and optimization program with Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™ company. The partnership accelerates enterprise cloud and DevOps optimization for digital businesses by synchronizing the financial, operational and application development aspects of cloud consumption through an orchestrated managed services framework provided by AHEAD.
salestechstar.com
Aiven Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Aiven’s fully managed data open source services to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure. Aiven, the open source cloud data platform company, is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Aiven customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
salestechstar.com
SYSPRO Launches Global ISV Program
A global ecosystem of ISV partners will deliver complementary capabilities to SYSPRO ERP customers. SYSPRO, a global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider, announced the expansion of its Independent Software Vendor (ISV) offering with the launch of a global program. The new program is structured to provide manufacturers and distributors choice and flexibility and a competitive edge through a suite of certified and vertically integrated ISV solutions that complement and augment SYSPRO ERP in specific enterprise business processes.
salestechstar.com
D4t4 Solutions Announces Celebrus CDI on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Celebrus CDI on Salesforce AppExchange empowers customers with the real-time, first-party, digital data they need to close identity and data gaps. The app offers two levels of service for customers to choose from, based on data capture and signal requirements. D4t4 Solutions today announced it has launched Celebrus CDI for...
salestechstar.com
Capchase “Pulse of SaaS” Report Shows Software-as-a-Service Startups Remain Resilient During Economic Uncertainty
Capchase “Pulse of SaaS” Report Shows Software-as-a-Service Startups Remain Resilient During Economic Uncertainty. Capchase, the leading provider of non-dilutive capital to SaaS companies, today published its Pulse of SaaS report to provide the most comprehensive view of SaaS startups’ performance following recent economic changes.The Pulse of SaaS Report found, when compared to the second half of 2021, SaaS companies were resilient despite the market downturn; however, performance differed significantly based on geography, funding stage and company size.
salestechstar.com
AutoStore Introduces a New Tool that Utilizes Data to Make Warehousing More Efficient
Inadequate data management is one of the most prominent warehousing challenges. To help businesses collect and act on data-led insights, AutoStore launches Unify Analytics. Unify Analytics™ is a new cloud-based service and data platform from AutoStore™. It enables businesses using AutoStore, an automated storage and retrieval system, to gain access to data-led insights from their system and easily identify the cause of operational challenges.
salestechstar.com
Gong Named One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
1,792% growth rate reflects the Gong Reality Platform’s value to help customer-facing teams achieve their revenue potential. Gong’s growth reflects our commitment to enabling companies to reach their full revenue potential by truly understanding the voice of the customer and harnessing it for better selling strategies, engagement and, ultimately, closing more deals,” said Gong Co-Founder and CEO Amit Bendov. “Our Reality Platform creates incredible value for revenue teams – especially during today’s challenging economy – through enhanced deal execution, more accurate forecasting, and increased team productivity.”
salestechstar.com
Conga Named Top Leader in Nucleus Research’s 2022 CPQ Technology Value Matrix
Company’s market leading Configure, Price, Quote product recognized for expansive capabilities and latest series of enhancements, outpacing 14 industry vendors. Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, announced that Nucleus Research awarded the company with the top leader position in the 2022 CPQ Technology Value Matrix report, outpacing 14 other industry vendors. The annual assessment of Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) technology from Nucleus Research, the leading provider of ROI-based analysis of technology services and solutions, ranked Conga as a leader due to its ability to empower users in nearly all industries to accelerate sales by configuring complex products and services with an intuitive, no-code rules engine. Conga also achieved top leader position after introducing a series of product updates and additions, highlighted by the launch of Conga CPQ APIs in the last year.
salestechstar.com
Camatic Seating Uses Infor Integrated AI Solution to Help Improve Customer Satisfaction, Increase Revenues and Optimize Vendor Selection Process
Leading manufacturer of seating solutions for some of the most iconic venues in the world anticipates 5% increase in sales win rates and 93% faster vendor selection. Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Camatic Seating — a leading supplier and manufacturer of ergonomic seating solutions for stadiums, arenas, cinemas, theaters, educational institutions and transit areas around the world — is using Infor’s integrated artificial intelligence (AI) solution to help improve customer satisfaction, increase revenues and optimize the vendor selection process.
salestechstar.com
Protiviti Named a Select Partner for New Microsoft Supply Chain Platform
Consulting firm to provide implementation services for companies looking to have more efficient, secure and sustainable value chains. Global consulting firm Protiviti has been selected by Microsoft as a featured partner to provide consulting services to organizations that want to get the most benefit from the newly announced Microsoft Supply Chain Platform. Protiviti will provide strategy, design, implementation and operational improvement services supporting the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform.
salestechstar.com
Bolt Announces Quick Checkout for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source Users
Seamless checkout integration enables Adobe Commerce merchants to drive conversion and unlock additional revenue. Bolt, a leading checkout technology company announced Quick Checkout is now available for Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source users. Quick Checkout allows Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source users to add mobile-friendly, passwordless checkout experiences so they can streamline the checkout for shoppers. Solution integrators can also now offer their ecommerce clients a stress-free checkout offering that can be implemented in less than an hour, with no custom coding needed.
salestechstar.com
New Precision eControl Platform Helps Brands Manage Their Sales Channels
Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP announced that it has launched an ancillary business, Precision eControl, which will further assist companies in their ability to take control of their online and brick-and-mortar channels. Vorys created a new category of service when it launched its Vorys eControl practice in 2014. The...
salestechstar.com
The Modern Data Company Adds Two to Its Leadership Team Amid Accelerating Growth and Expansion
New leaders will focus on growth across healthcare and advancing customer solutions. The Modern Data Company – redefining data management with DataOS, the world’s first data operating system – today announced two new key hires for its leadership team. Rich Waller joins as general manager of healthcare, and Vishal Venkatram has been appointed field chief technology officer of customer solutions.
salestechstar.com
Alteryx Partner Program Accelerates Global Business Growth
Alteryx expands partner ecosystem and strengthens relationship with Snowflake to meet increasing demand for automated analytics. Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation Company, announced meaningful growth and global expansion of its partner ecosystem after launching its updated partner program in March. The combination of Alteryx’s partner-centric strategy and new partner program resulted in partners influencing well over half of the annual contract value won in Q3 2022. Further, Alteryx saw double-digit YoY growth in partner accounts contributing one or more deals per quarter in Q3.
salestechstar.com
Belden Opens New Customer Innovation Center in Santa Clara, CA
Grand opening celebrates launch of the second of five planned centers. Belden, a leading global supplier of digitization and network infrastructure solutions, has opened the company’s second of five planned Customer Innovation Centers (CIC) in Santa Clara, California. The Santa Clara location opened on October 10, 2022, following the launch of the first CIC located in Stuttgart, Germany, in April of 2021. These centers provide an ecosystem for Belden customers to co-innovate with consultants and solutions architects. Together, they develop, test, validate and deploy proven digitization solutions that drive efficiency, security and innovation in an increasingly digital and data-driven world.
salestechstar.com
Global Leaders in Cloud Talent Creation, Revolent Announce the Appointment of a New CRO to Drive Growth and Performance in EMEA and APAC
Revolent announced the appointment of their new Chief Revenue Officer, Richard Jones-Penny, who joins the company to drive change and improve company performance, helping the organisation fulfill its mission to close the global cloud skills gap. As Gartner predicts that global spending on cloud solutions will overtake traditional, on-premise application...
salestechstar.com
Pitney Bowes Announces 2023 Price Increase for Ecommerce Services
Pitney Bowes, a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, announced a 6.5% general rate increase (GRI) for ecommerce services effective January 1, 2023. The pricing program continues the company’s commitment to providing ecommerce shippers with simple, easy to understand rates and services. “Our...
salestechstar.com
How Sales Teams Can Enhance Their Email Outreach Experience
Cold calling and email prospecting still remain two of the reliable and popular channels for B2B sales teams to fall back on, to drive their sales pipeline and overall sales success. With the number of growing digital channels today, in a hybrid selling environment, it is crucial to not only double down on only the ‘’most efficient’’ channels based on where your target prospects are most active, but to also optimize internal processes, metrics-assessments systems and outreach practices to streamline efforts and boost potential ROI from your chosen channels.
salestechstar.com
Vendavo Named a Visionary in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ)
Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, today announces Vendavo Intelligent CPQ has been recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Application Suites. Gartner’s view of the CPQ market is focused on transformational technologies...
Comments / 0