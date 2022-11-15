Read full article on original website
Indianola Library Breaks Usage Records in 2022
The Indianola Public Library presented their annual report to the Indianola City Council last week, which showed they had their most successful year of all time in terms of residents using the library. Director Michele Patrick tells KNIA News the library broke all of their records for participation and usage.
Amy Jo Finnell
A Memorial Service for Amy Finnell will be Sunday, November 20th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. A time of fellowship will follow the service until 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of Kirk Whitler.
Indianola Chamber Encourages Shopping Local For Holiday Shopping
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to help support our local economy next weekend for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, which is always designated as the Saturday after Thanksgiving to focus on small businesses during the most popular shopping time of the year. For more information, click below.
Construction Work Ongoing in the Pella School District
Several construction projects are ongoing in the Pella Community School District. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the tennis courts at Caldwell Park are now delayed due to warmer weather required for painting — which could take up to two weeks. Work continues on the foundation for the new Early Childhood Center next to Madison Elementary. Additionally, Ebeling says planning is now underway for the connection between Jefferson Intermediate and Pella Middle School, with construction slated to begin next spring and planning ongoing throughout the winter. Hear more about construction in the Pella Community School District on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
WeLIFT Partnering with Salvation Army for Extra Services
WeLIFT Job Search Center is partnering with the Salvation Army to provide services to Indianola residents, offering a space for the new mobile unit called Hope Is On The Way. Sue Wilson with WeLIFT tells KNIA News the 4th Monday of every month, the Salvation Army mobile unit will be parked in the WeLIFT parking lot at 106 E 2nd Ave beginning this Monday October 24th. Wilson said the unit will be open from 9-11am and again from 1-3pm, and will include a food pantry, clothing, cleaning supplies, and a case manager to assist with utility and rental assistance among many other services.
Christmas Celebrations Coming to Pella December 1st through 3rd
In two weeks, one of the biggest celebrations of the holiday season in central Iowa kicks off in Pella. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the annual Tour of Homes and Kerstmarkt both return December 1st through the 3rd. For the 59th Tour of Homes, Frost says four stops will be decorated with holiday themes and ideas, generated by the homeowners, volunteers, and local sponsors.
Pella Resident Pinegar Named a Finalist for Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award
In a ceremony held this week, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation recognized its annual finalists and winners of the Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award. Pella Resident Todd Pinegar was a finalist for the Spirit Award this year. He received a $10,000 grant that is being designated to the Pella Christian Clay Target Team.
Living Windows “Christmas Around the World”
Living Windows was held yesterday in downtown Knoxville. The town square, including many storefront windows, were decorated for the theme of “Christmas Around the World.”. The festivities kicked off with the annual tree lighting ceremony on the Marion County Courthouse lawn. Items were collected for our local military members...
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Schools Construction Update
Superintendent Greg Ebeling discusses the latest with ongoing construction projects in the Pella Community School District. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Merry-N County Christmas Starts Tonight
THRIVE Knoxville, in partnership with the Marion County Historical Society, are pleased to announce Merry-N County Christmas, a lighted holiday display through Marion County Park, is returning. This year the event will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6-8 pm and will run today, November 18, through Saturday...
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Hosting Tom Milligan
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series in two weeks, as performer Tom Milligan brings Iowa native artist Grant Wood to life in his one-man show. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Milligan will tell the story of Wood in first-person, from his beginnings on an Iowa farm drawing pictures of chickens with charred sticks, to his experiences that led to his unique style of art and subjects.
Warren County Supervisors Meet in Work Session
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a special work session today. The board will receive an update on Sycamore Trees, and discuss a project change order, KONE contracts, a collections hire, and a partial payout. The meeting begins at 3pm in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
Thanksgiving Help Coming Back from the Pella Food Shelf
Those needing help with Thanksgiving dinner can receive assistance from the Pella Community Food Shelf. Executive Director Melissa Zula says numerous churches and organizations have collected hundreds of one single item for boxes of dinner for over 300 families in need. Zula says they will be distributing boxes free of charge on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving during their regular hours in the evening at The Well in Pella. Those who want to assist with the program or might need help with getting a Thanksgiving meal should contact the Pella Community Food Shelf.
Humane Society Art Auction is Saturday
The Marion County Humane Society will be holding a Raise Your Paws Art Auction Saturday, November 19th at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum starting at 5 p.m. when dinner starts. A silent auction follows dinner at 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m. there will be a...
Knoxville Middle School Open House Set for Tonight
The Knoxville Community School District will have an Open House for the new Knoxville Middle School from 4:30-6:30 this afternoon and evening. Community members are invited to tour the new facility, which was made possible when the community of Knoxville approved a bond vote on March 3, 2020. The new...
Let’s Talk Indianola – VCA Veterans Ceremony
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Wes Blanchard, Mindie Dumas, and Wes Rodgers with Victory Christian Academy about the annual veterans day ceremony. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
City of Indianola Snow Ordinance Policy
The first snow event of winter struck south-central Iowa this week, as the threat for accumulating snow increases. The City of Indianola issues a proactive notification of their snow ordinance going into effect if the forecast indicates two inches of snow or more is probable, and is in place until streets are plowed and cleared. Vehicles are not allowed to be parked on city streets during the snow ordinance, and during the snow removal effort vehicles may be ticketed and/or towed to allow for safe and efficient plow operations. For more information, click below.
Central College to Present Gilbert and Sullivan’s “HMS Pinafore”
Central College’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts will present Gilbert and Sullivan’s “HMS Pinafore,” a comic operetta in two acts. Performances run tonight through Sunday in Douwstra Auditorium on Central’s campus. This is a fully staged production with a pit orchestra. One of Gilbert...
Donna R. Knox
Visitation for Donna R. Knox, of Pella, will held Friday afternoon, with the family present from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home in Pella. A PRIVATE FAMILY FUNERAL will be held Saturday morning, November 19th at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Living Windows is Tonight
Living Windows, Knoxville’s annual kick-off to the holiday season will be held today from 5 p.m.until 8 p.m. in downtown Knoxville. The town square, including many storefront windows, will be decorated for the theme of “Christmas Around the World.”. The festivities will kick off with the annual tree...
