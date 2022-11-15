Read full article on original website
Related
East TN schools got $500 million in COVID-19 funds, and now they're spending it on much-needed repairs
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — For decades, East Tennessee schools have struggled to keep up with the costs of maintenance. Parents, students and teachers have complained about leaky roofs, crowded classrooms and outdated technology. The solutions often came with million-dollar price tags that districts simply can't afford. Then, East Tennessee...
Blount County using glass recycling to help with road projects
Blount County is now one of the few places Tennesseans can recycle glass in the state.
1450wlaf.com
Commodities distribution is Dec. 6 and 7 in Campbell County
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) Commodity distributions are scheduled in early December for Campbell County. That’s Tuesday, December 6, at the Jellico Library at 104 N Main Street from 8:30am – 11:30am or until the food is gone. The other distribution is on Wednesday, December 7, at the La Follette Community Center, the former West La Follette School) on 300 West Beech Street from 8:30am until 3pm (lunch break from noon to 1:30pm) or until the food is gone.
WATE
Knoxville restaurant owner puts health insurance on the bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Healthcare can be expensive, especially if you can’t get insurance through your job. A Knoxville restaurant took a particular step to help workers get the healthcare they need. Providing healthcare for employees in the service industry is almost unheard of but that’s exactly what...
Claiborne County Schools move to remote learning for illness
Claiborne County Schools is the latest to be impacted by illness, causing a temporary switch to remote learning.
Shelter in Blount County opens earlier than usual, helping people escape the cold
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Winter temperatures arrived earlier than usual this year in East Tennessee, and many warming shelters opened earlier than they usually do. Volunteers in Blount County usually run a warming shelter during December and January, but this year they opened a little earlier to help unsheltered people stay warm.
1450wlaf.com
Names released in Tuesday wreck
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- One person is dead as an investigation continues into a wreck that occurred in Campbell County. Gracie Lay, 19, Pioneer, was a passenger in a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder just before midnight Tuesday when it left the road. The Nissan, driven by 18-year-old Daniel Stanfield, LaFollette, was negotiating a curve when it left the road and drove through a fence, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report. The vehicle eventually came to rest against a tree on the passenger’s side, the report said.
Crews work house fire in East Knox County
Rural Metro Fire crews worked a house fire in East Knox County Thursday morning that reportedly could have been started by an overturned candle.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roane County (Roane County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Roane County on Wednesday morning. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officers, John Michel Gogvava Leon,33 was Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez's,56 only passenger as he was operating a business vehicle on Interstate 40.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office facing major staff shortage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has been dealing with a staff shortage for a couple of years but they are now feeling the effects of being stretched thin. KCSO is teetering on the line of violating some federal guidelines at their jail and detention center. The Prison Rape Elimination Act was signed […]
1450wlaf.com
Boards and Blossoms Charcuterie is WLAF’s “Business of the Week”
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – This week’s featured business is Boards and Blossoms Charcuterie. It is owned and operated by Campbell County High School Junior Madison Hill. The young entrepreneur began her business Oct. 1, 2021. She said she was inspired to try her hand at charcuterie boards after seeing some on Pinterest.
1450wlaf.com
Children’s Center hosts open house for newly elected officials
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Children’s Center held an open house yesterday evening. According to center representatives, the intent behind the event was to educate newly elected county officials to the services and programs offered by the children’s center in the community. Children’s Center CEO...
1450wlaf.com
Commission continues to face sanitation department issues
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Commission had a light agenda on Monday evening with sanitation issues still taking center stage. Watch the full meeting HERE on demand from WLAF. At a sanitation committee meeting it was learned the county’s trucks are still not operable, and the money...
wvlt.tv
Knox County leaders unveiled a new roundabout at the intersection of Hardin Valley Road and Hickory
Jones, whose criminal history reportedly began in the 1980s, pled guilty in court to several charges. Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25,000 and new car in national contest. The Land Rover Defender Service Award was presented to the bear rescue last week in New York. Man claims to be Lucifer in...
wvlt.tv
Apartment residents displaced due to longer-than-expected renovation time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temeka Webb with Community Preservation Partners said the company had plans to revitalize the entire complex and bring self-help resources to its tenants. On Wednesday, several residents told WVLT News they were unhappy with how long the process was taking. Resident Connie Wykle said she and...
WATE
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Nov. 18-20
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There are some free things to do around East Tennessee. With the temperature changing and the sightings of snow and ice, the fall is a great way for people to enjoy free activities. Women’s Spectacular!. Join WATE 6 and more than 100 vendors this...
wvlt.tv
Mount Olive Elementary students have special visitor for Science Night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mount Olive Elementary School held a science night for its students, and Meteorologist Jacob Durham was able to share insight into what the WVLT Weather Team does. Students were able to stop by and ask questions about how meteorologists prepare forecasts and what they do every...
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen ATV
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen ATV. The 2021 Polaris RZR Turbo Ghost Red Grey was taken from the Stoney Fork community. If you have any information, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will...
1450wlaf.com
Investigation into fatal SUV wreck continues
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- One person is dead as an investigation continues into a wreck that occurred in Campbell County east of La Follette. Gracie Lay, 19, Pioneer, was a passenger in a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder just before midnight Tuesday when it left Fincastle Road. The Nissan, driven by 18-year-old Daniel Stanfield, La Follette, was negotiating a curve when it left the road and drove through a fence, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report. The vehicle eventually came to rest against a tree on the passenger’s side, the report said.
