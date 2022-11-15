Read full article on original website
Christmas Celebrations Coming to Pella December 1st through 3rd
In two weeks, one of the biggest celebrations of the holiday season in central Iowa kicks off in Pella. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the annual Tour of Homes and Kerstmarkt both return December 1st through the 3rd. For the 59th Tour of Homes, Frost says four stops will be decorated with holiday themes and ideas, generated by the homeowners, volunteers, and local sponsors.
Let’s Talk Pella – Festival of Trees Returns
Jara Johnson with the Pella Opera House previews the Festival of Trees, which starts this Saturday.
Pella Opera House Kicks Off Festival of Trees This Weekend
The Pella Opera House is kicking off the annual Festival of Trees this Saturday. Events Coordinator Jara Johnson with the Pella Opera House says the festival will be open through the end of the Tour of Homes and Kerstmarkt on Saturday, December 3rd, for the exception of Sundays and Thanksgiving day. Participants can shop for Christmas and winter decorations at the Boutique on the Balcony and take a path through the Great Hall for the display of trees, wreaths and tablescapes.
Living Windows “Christmas Around the World”
Living Windows was held yesterday in downtown Knoxville. The town square, including many storefront windows, were decorated for the theme of “Christmas Around the World.”. The festivities kicked off with the annual tree lighting ceremony on the Marion County Courthouse lawn. Items were collected for our local military members...
Indianola Library Breaks Usage Records in 2022
The Indianola Public Library presented their annual report to the Indianola City Council last week, which showed they had their most successful year of all time in terms of residents using the library. Director Michele Patrick tells KNIA News the library broke all of their records for participation and usage.
Thanksgiving Help Coming Back from the Pella Food Shelf
Those needing help with Thanksgiving dinner can receive assistance from the Pella Community Food Shelf. Executive Director Melissa Zula says numerous churches and organizations have collected hundreds of one single item for boxes of dinner for over 300 families in need. Zula says they will be distributing boxes free of charge on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving during their regular hours in the evening at The Well in Pella. Those who want to assist with the program or might need help with getting a Thanksgiving meal should contact the Pella Community Food Shelf.
Merry-N County Christmas Starts Tonight
THRIVE Knoxville, in partnership with the Marion County Historical Society, are pleased to announce Merry-N County Christmas, a lighted holiday display through Marion County Park, is returning. This year the event will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6-8 pm and will run today, November 18, through Saturday...
Indianola Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Overton Funeral Home Today
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for Overton Funeral Home in Indianola this afternoon. The chamber and Overton Funeral Home are celebrating the new expansion area in the back of the building, after a groundbreaking ceremony was held in November of 2021. The ribbon cutting will be at 3:30pm, with an open house for the facility taking place from 4-7pm.
Indianola Chamber Encourages Shopping Local For Holiday Shopping
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to help support our local economy next weekend for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, which is always designated as the Saturday after Thanksgiving to focus on small businesses during the most popular shopping time of the year. For more information, click below.
Construction Work Ongoing in the Pella School District
Several construction projects are ongoing in the Pella Community School District. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the tennis courts at Caldwell Park are now delayed due to warmer weather required for painting — which could take up to two weeks. Work continues on the foundation for the new Early Childhood Center next to Madison Elementary. Additionally, Ebeling says planning is now underway for the connection between Jefferson Intermediate and Pella Middle School, with construction slated to begin next spring and planning ongoing throughout the winter. Hear more about construction in the Pella Community School District on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Hosting Tom Milligan
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series in two weeks, as performer Tom Milligan brings Iowa native artist Grant Wood to life in his one-man show. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Milligan will tell the story of Wood in first-person, from his beginnings on an Iowa farm drawing pictures of chickens with charred sticks, to his experiences that led to his unique style of art and subjects.
WeLIFT Partnering with Salvation Army for Extra Services
WeLIFT Job Search Center is partnering with the Salvation Army to provide services to Indianola residents, offering a space for the new mobile unit called Hope Is On The Way. Sue Wilson with WeLIFT tells KNIA News the 4th Monday of every month, the Salvation Army mobile unit will be parked in the WeLIFT parking lot at 106 E 2nd Ave beginning this Monday October 24th. Wilson said the unit will be open from 9-11am and again from 1-3pm, and will include a food pantry, clothing, cleaning supplies, and a case manager to assist with utility and rental assistance among many other services.
Tonight at 6: Southridge Mall’s future, freezing temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Southridge Mall has gone through more changes than any shopping center in the region, but many Iowans remember the pride it brought to the area. “It was exciting to see a mall within walking distance, really, from where we were,” a longtime southsider told KCCI.
Living Windows is Tonight
Living Windows, Knoxville’s annual kick-off to the holiday season will be held today from 5 p.m.until 8 p.m. in downtown Knoxville. The town square, including many storefront windows, will be decorated for the theme of “Christmas Around the World.”. The festivities will kick off with the annual tree...
Art Project KPL 2022 Winners
There will be a reception for the Knoxville Public Library 2022 art project winners Thursday, December 8th at the Knoxville Public Library. There will be a reception open house with live music and light refreshments starting at 5 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. will be artist presentations and at 6:30 p.m. an open house.
Pella Resident Pinegar Named a Finalist for Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award
In a ceremony held this week, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation recognized its annual finalists and winners of the Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award. Pella Resident Todd Pinegar was a finalist for the Spirit Award this year. He received a $10,000 grant that is being designated to the Pella Christian Clay Target Team.
This Week’s NASA Launch Kicks Off Project with Central College Ties
This week’s launch of the Artemis I project is set to try and bring humankind back to the moon — which was discussed earlier this fall at Central College. Raja Chari is a part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration SpaceX Crew-3 mission and will train as one of 18 astronauts to potentially be back on the lunar surface in the next decade.
Eugene De Jong
Funeral services for Eugene De Jong, 84, of Pella, will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 10:30 am at Peoria Christian Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Interment will follow in the Peoria Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 pm Sunday at Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home in Pella. The family will greet relatives and friends Monday during the lunch following the service at Peoria Christian Reformed Church. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be designated for the Peoria Christian School. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Central College to Present Gilbert and Sullivan’s “HMS Pinafore”
Central College’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts will present Gilbert and Sullivan’s “HMS Pinafore,” a comic operetta in two acts. Performances run tonight through Sunday in Douwstra Auditorium on Central’s campus. This is a fully staged production with a pit orchestra. One of Gilbert...
Amy Jo Finnell
A Memorial Service for Amy Finnell will be Sunday, November 20th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. A time of fellowship will follow the service until 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of Kirk Whitler.
