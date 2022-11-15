Read full article on original website
Rokt Appoints Nathaniel Katz as CFO as Company Accelerates Growth
Highly Experienced Finance Executive Brings Strategic Planning, IPO and M&A Expertise to Rokt. Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that it has appointed Nathaniel Katz as CFO, effective immediately. Katz is a strategic finance leader who brings to Rokt 20 years of experience at both public and private technology and services companies, covering strategic planning, IPO execution, M&A, and scaling teams and systems for rapid growth.
ComTec Solutions Recognized by Epicor as a Platinum Partner in Annual Partner Program Awards
ComTec Solutions received prestigious Platinum Partner recognition from Epicor Partner Programs as part of their annual Partner Program Awards. ComTec Solutions is pleased to announce that it has been awarded Platinum Partner status by Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, in the annual Epicor Partner Program Awards. Recipients were selected by Epicor based on ability to enhance customers’ growth potential through Epicor solutions and the business generated with Epicor.
JAGGAER Named a Value Leader in Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap
Global procurement technology provider secures highest designation across Procure-to-Pay, Contract Lifecycle Management, Spend Analytics and other key product categories. JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, today announced it has been named a Value Leader in Spend Matters’ Fall 2022 SolutionMap rankings. JAGGAER was evaluated against 72 other procurement technology vendors and achieved the highest designation by analyst and customer standards across major product categories.
Secureworks Unveils Partner First Strategy
Partner First launches across North America, with rest of world to follow in 2023. Secureworks, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced an important next step in the evolution of its Global Partner Program, furthering Secureworks mission of securing human progress. Effective December 1, 2022, all new Secureworks Taegis™ business in North America will be sold in collaboration with partners. The move to a Partner First strategy is expected to accelerate Secureworks market share and signals a significant milestone in Secureworks transformation from MSSP to a cybersecurity provider of MDR and XDR products via its cloud native platform, Taegis.
National Retail Solutions Partners with Uber to Support Local Retailers and Bodegas and the Communities They Serve
Uber Platform to Facilitate Delivery of Purchases from Participating NRS Neighborhood Stores. National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of the leading point-of-sale (POS) platform for independent convenience stores, bodegas, tiendas and other neighborhood retailers, announced a partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. As a part of the partnership, NRS’s nationwide network of...
project44 Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech
List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that it has been named to Fast Company’s second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries—from agriculture and environment to productivity and artificial intelligence.
Fast Growing Software Provider Crisp Partners with Fiiz to Expand Locations Nationally
Crisp’s platform helps franchises improve operations and engagement with their franchisees and customers. Crisp, a restaurant technology provider for enterprise franchising, announced today that it has partnered with new president and COO of Fiiz from Stena, Chad Harris to help the company rapidly expand their new Fiiz from Stena brand. With 51 locations currently in operation, Fiiz from Stena plans to open an additional 50 locations by early 2024. Within 5 years the company plans to expand to 400 locations nationwide.
Wrike Named A Leader In Collaborative Work Management Tools By Independent Research Firm
Wrike Receives Highest Possible Scores in Nine Criteria, including Ability to Support Asset Creation, Collaboration Capabilities, and Innovation Roadmap. Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022 report, which evaluated 13 companies in the categories of current offering, strategy, and market presence. Wrike received the highest possible score of 5.0 in nine criteria, including ability to manage complex projects, ability to create work types, collaboration capabilities, and work analytics.
Thrio Highlighted as Contact Center Radar Leader by Frost & Sullivan
Thrio, Inc., maker of award-winning cloud contact center software, announced today its placement as a Radar™ Leader in Frost & Sullivan’s North American Enterprise Cloud Contact Center Market for 2022. As noted in the report, Thrio ranks high on the Innovation scale. Its CCaaS platform is designed to...
Karen Katz Joins Rokt’s Board of Directors
Former CEO of Neiman Marcus Group Brings Unparalleled Consumer and Retail Expertise to the Rokt Board. Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, announced that Karen Katz, former President and CEO of Neiman Marcus Group, has joined its board of directors. Rokt enables companies to tap additional revenues, acquire customers at scale and deepen relationships with their existing ones by using machine learning to present highly relevant messages and offers to each shopper within an ecommerce transaction, when they are most likely to convert. Katz is an inspirational leader and advisor who brings more than 30 years of consumer strategy, retail and ecommerce experience to the Rokt board.
Epicor Recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPQ Technology Value Matrix 2022
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the Nucleus Research Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Technology Value Matrix published in November 2022. Nucleus evaluated Epicor CPQ (the new name for KBMax), which provides an end-to-end solution...
Givenly.com Releases Its AI Catalog Generator for Personalized Business Gifting
The Chicago-based Gifting and Incentive Technology company Givenly.com, releases its world-class AI Gift Catalog Generator, which takes sending the Gift of Choice via a digitally personalized experience to a whole new level. For anyone who has ever wanted to send a personalized video greeting with a perfect selection of gifts...
CEO of Creatio has Been Named One of 2022 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS by The Software Report
The annual report recognizes high-performing executives based on their demonstrated leadership capabilities & quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its CEO Katherine Kostereva has been recognized in the 2022 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS award by The Software Report (TSR). The annual report recognizes female leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership capabilities, track record of success tackling the greatest challenges the industry has to offer and quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry.
Improving Fulfillment Efficiencies and Testing/Deploying AI Decision Capabilities Tops Grocers Digital Priorities for 2023
Incisiv and Wynshop’s Grocery Doppio industry research platform reveals the latest data insights on the state of digital grocery in its October Performance Scorecard. Incisiv, a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Wynshop, the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, revealed the findings from their State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard for October, 2022, which includes grocers’ outlook on 2023.
Belden Opens New Customer Innovation Center in Santa Clara, CA
Grand opening celebrates launch of the second of five planned centers. Belden, a leading global supplier of digitization and network infrastructure solutions, has opened the company’s second of five planned Customer Innovation Centers (CIC) in Santa Clara, California. The Santa Clara location opened on October 10, 2022, following the launch of the first CIC located in Stuttgart, Germany, in April of 2021. These centers provide an ecosystem for Belden customers to co-innovate with consultants and solutions architects. Together, they develop, test, validate and deploy proven digitization solutions that drive efficiency, security and innovation in an increasingly digital and data-driven world.
MuleSoft Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management
For the seventh time in a row, MuleSoft was recognized as a Leader based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, announced that Gartner has recognized MuleSoft as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management. This is the seventh time in a row that MuleSoft has earned this recognition.
Late Deliveries Topped a List of Customer Complaints According to nShift
NShift has released a new guide identifying the five most common consumer complaints, and how to avoid them. nShift, the global leader in delivery management, has found that late deliveries are the number one customer complaint retailers are faced with. Indeed, according to data from McKinsey, nine out of ten consumers see two- to three-day delivery as standard and they expect retailers and brands to stick to it.
Aiven Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Aiven’s fully managed data open source services to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure. Aiven, the open source cloud data platform company, is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Aiven customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
daVinci Retail Announces Latest Release of Demand Clustering Application for Its Retail Merchandising Software Suite
“Effective clustering unleashes the true potential of assortment planning by bringing the right mix of products for customers across retail locations and channels, it gives retailers significant financial benefits in terms of sales, margin, and inventory productivity.” — Ning Chiu, President and CEO. daVinci Retail has been an...
WISeKey’s FY 2022 Semiconductor Revenue Continues to Surge; 2023 to be a Truly Transformative Year with Revenues Expected to Grow by Over 40% as Compared to FY 2022
-WISeKey’s FY 2022 Semiconductor Revenue Continues to Surge; 2023 to be a Truly Transformative Year with Revenues Expected to Grow by Over 40% as compared to FY 2022. -WISeKey’s IoT segment is expected to generate FY 2022 revenue of approximately $22.7 million, an increase of over 34% as compared to FY 2021 revenue of $16.9 million.
