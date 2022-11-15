Flippy the robot fills fast food employment gap in the UK, as company begins accepting European investment reservations for Series E+ round. Miso Robotics – the company transforming the restaurant industry with robotics and intelligent automation – launched in the UK by bringing its flagship product, Flippy 2, to a Midlands branch of one of the largest quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands in the world. In parallel to its move to the UK, Miso Robotics extended its Series E round and will now take investment reservations from folks in the region – targeting to raise £1.5 million in capital via European crowdfunding site Crowdcube.

2 DAYS AGO