salestechstar.com
Aiven Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Aiven’s fully managed data open source services to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure. Aiven, the open source cloud data platform company, is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Aiven customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
salestechstar.com
Pipedrive included in the Capterra Shortlist for Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022
Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, announced that the company has been included in the shortlist of Best Customer Communications Management Software of 2022 by Capterra, a Gartner company and free online service that helps organizations find the right software. “Pipedrive is designed...
salestechstar.com
MuleSoft Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management
For the seventh time in a row, MuleSoft was recognized as a Leader based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, announced that Gartner has recognized MuleSoft as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management. This is the seventh time in a row that MuleSoft has earned this recognition.
salestechstar.com
National Retail Solutions Partners with Uber to Support Local Retailers and Bodegas and the Communities They Serve
Uber Platform to Facilitate Delivery of Purchases from Participating NRS Neighborhood Stores. National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of the leading point-of-sale (POS) platform for independent convenience stores, bodegas, tiendas and other neighborhood retailers, announced a partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. As a part of the partnership, NRS’s nationwide network of...
salestechstar.com
Fast Growing Software Provider Crisp Partners with Fiiz to Expand Locations Nationally
Crisp’s platform helps franchises improve operations and engagement with their franchisees and customers. Crisp, a restaurant technology provider for enterprise franchising, announced today that it has partnered with new president and COO of Fiiz from Stena, Chad Harris to help the company rapidly expand their new Fiiz from Stena brand. With 51 locations currently in operation, Fiiz from Stena plans to open an additional 50 locations by early 2024. Within 5 years the company plans to expand to 400 locations nationwide.
salestechstar.com
Wrike Named A Leader In Collaborative Work Management Tools By Independent Research Firm
Wrike Receives Highest Possible Scores in Nine Criteria, including Ability to Support Asset Creation, Collaboration Capabilities, and Innovation Roadmap. Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2022 report, which evaluated 13 companies in the categories of current offering, strategy, and market presence. Wrike received the highest possible score of 5.0 in nine criteria, including ability to manage complex projects, ability to create work types, collaboration capabilities, and work analytics.
salestechstar.com
Secureworks Unveils Partner First Strategy
Partner First launches across North America, with rest of world to follow in 2023. Secureworks, a global leader in cybersecurity, announced an important next step in the evolution of its Global Partner Program, furthering Secureworks mission of securing human progress. Effective December 1, 2022, all new Secureworks Taegis™ business in North America will be sold in collaboration with partners. The move to a Partner First strategy is expected to accelerate Secureworks market share and signals a significant milestone in Secureworks transformation from MSSP to a cybersecurity provider of MDR and XDR products via its cloud native platform, Taegis.
salestechstar.com
Simfoni Retains Value Leader Position in Fall 2022 Spend Matters SolutionMap
Simfoni, the next-generation digital solutions provider for procurement intelligence and spend automation today announced it has retained its position as Value Leader in the Fall 2022 Spend Matters Solution Map in the categories of Spend Analytics and Sourcing. This marks the seventh consecutive year Simfoni has been ranked a solution leader in these respective categories.
salestechstar.com
Epicor Recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPQ Technology Value Matrix 2022
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the Nucleus Research Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Technology Value Matrix published in November 2022. Nucleus evaluated Epicor CPQ (the new name for KBMax), which provides an end-to-end solution...
salestechstar.com
Miso Robotics Launches in the UK with Flippy 2
Flippy the robot fills fast food employment gap in the UK, as company begins accepting European investment reservations for Series E+ round. Miso Robotics – the company transforming the restaurant industry with robotics and intelligent automation – launched in the UK by bringing its flagship product, Flippy 2, to a Midlands branch of one of the largest quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands in the world. In parallel to its move to the UK, Miso Robotics extended its Series E round and will now take investment reservations from folks in the region – targeting to raise £1.5 million in capital via European crowdfunding site Crowdcube.
salestechstar.com
Givenly.com Releases Its AI Catalog Generator for Personalized Business Gifting
The Chicago-based Gifting and Incentive Technology company Givenly.com, releases its world-class AI Gift Catalog Generator, which takes sending the Gift of Choice via a digitally personalized experience to a whole new level. For anyone who has ever wanted to send a personalized video greeting with a perfect selection of gifts...
salestechstar.com
Improving Fulfillment Efficiencies and Testing/Deploying AI Decision Capabilities Tops Grocers Digital Priorities for 2023
Incisiv and Wynshop’s Grocery Doppio industry research platform reveals the latest data insights on the state of digital grocery in its October Performance Scorecard. Incisiv, a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Wynshop, the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, revealed the findings from their State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard for October, 2022, which includes grocers’ outlook on 2023.
salestechstar.com
Rokt Appoints Nathaniel Katz as CFO as Company Accelerates Growth
Highly Experienced Finance Executive Brings Strategic Planning, IPO and M&A Expertise to Rokt. Rokt, the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that it has appointed Nathaniel Katz as CFO, effective immediately. Katz is a strategic finance leader who brings to Rokt 20 years of experience at both public and private technology and services companies, covering strategic planning, IPO execution, M&A, and scaling teams and systems for rapid growth.
salestechstar.com
daVinci Retail Announces Latest Release of Demand Clustering Application for Its Retail Merchandising Software Suite
“Effective clustering unleashes the true potential of assortment planning by bringing the right mix of products for customers across retail locations and channels, it gives retailers significant financial benefits in terms of sales, margin, and inventory productivity.” — Ning Chiu, President and CEO. daVinci Retail has been an...
salestechstar.com
CEO of Creatio has Been Named One of 2022 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS by The Software Report
The annual report recognizes high-performing executives based on their demonstrated leadership capabilities & quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its CEO Katherine Kostereva has been recognized in the 2022 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS award by The Software Report (TSR). The annual report recognizes female leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership capabilities, track record of success tackling the greatest challenges the industry has to offer and quantifiable contributions to the SaaS industry.
salestechstar.com
Bango Announces New Study: 72% Of Americans Say There Are Now ‘Too Many’ Subscription Services to Choose From
78% of subscription users demand one app to manage all subscriptions, including TV, music, gaming, fitness and more. Nearly three quarters of American subscription users (72%) say there are “too many” subscription services available today. To address the issue, 78% would like a single platform to manage all of their subscriptions (TV, Music, Gaming, Fitness, etc). Despite feeling overloaded with options, 63% of subscribers say they would pay for more subscriptions if they came as part of a centralized ‘superbundle’.
salestechstar.com
Late Deliveries Topped a List of Customer Complaints According to nShift
NShift has released a new guide identifying the five most common consumer complaints, and how to avoid them. nShift, the global leader in delivery management, has found that late deliveries are the number one customer complaint retailers are faced with. Indeed, according to data from McKinsey, nine out of ten consumers see two- to three-day delivery as standard and they expect retailers and brands to stick to it.
salestechstar.com
Evidence of a Data Breach Resulting From the Ransomware Attack on Uponor – The Company Is Making Progress on Operations Recovery
Evidence of a data breach resulting from the ransomware attack on Uponor – the company is making progress on operations recovery. Uponor was subject to a ransomware attack, which impacted its operations in Europe and North America. The company took immediate action to investigate and remediate the situation. Based...
