Check your account! When will you get your tax rebate check in South Carolina?
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Many people woke up Friday morning with some extra cash. That's because tax rebates are now being issued to eligible South Carolina residents, the Department of Revenue says. Rebates will be issued as direct deposit and paper checks. SCDOR officials said the maximum rebate cap...
Tax rebate 2022: South Carolina residents set to get $800 check by end of year
South Carolinians who filed their 2021 individual income tax returns by the extended deadline of Oct. 17 will get a rebate of up to $800 by the end of the year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SC Department of Revenue issuing Individual Income Tax rebate checks
Anyone who filed taxes in 2021, with a taxable South Carolina income is eligible for the rebate. You can track the status of the rebate online.
How to determine if you're eligible for the 2022 South Carolina tax rebate
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolinians could be in for a holiday treat. The state Department of Revenue issued a one-time rebate of up to $800 to some residents, based on their 2021 taxes. That's leading to questions about eligibility, and exactly how much will be coming back. Brandon Smith...
Will You Get This $800 Income Tax Rebate From South Carolina Going Out Now?
South Carolina has started issuing tax rebates to eligible taxpayers this week. Eligible taxpayers in South Carolina who filed their return before the Oct. 17 deadline can expect to receive up to $800 in the form of an income tax rebate from the state before the end of the year.
S.C. begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates to eligible taxpayers
Schools in northwestern NC close, go remote due to winter weather threat. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Tuesday. U.S. Marshals offering up to $10k reward for info on Conover murder suspect. Updated: 3 hours ago. Donald Hodges, 49, is wanted...
South Carolina lawmakers studying ways to lower electric prices for ratepayers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As electric costs skyrocket, state lawmakers are studying ways to drive rates down, by possibly changing the way South Carolina buys and generates electricity. Kierra Rembert who lives in Columbia said her power bills are higher than ever. "They're about $300 a month," she said. And...
SC rebate checks are coming. When can you expect to get it and how much it will be?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check might be hitting your mailbox soon. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has begun issuing the first round of rebate checks to eligible taxpayers in the state, the department announced Monday. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed […]
South Carolina Begins Sending $800 Tax Refunds to Residents
Officials in South Carolina have begun sending $800 tax refund checks to eligible residents throughout the state. Credit: Kruck20 (Getty Images) Charleston news network WCSC 5 confirms that the Department of Revenue has begun issuing the rebates for anyone who filed their tax returns by October 17, 2022, and meets qualification requirements.
DSS launches online portal to help families apply for child care financial assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The number of South Carolina families needing child care financial assistance is growing. According to DSS, currently more than 36,000 children are receiving child care assistance through the federal funded COVID 300 Voucher program. To meet the growing demand DSS is now using an online portal instead of paper applications.
South Carolina Department of Revenue was on scene at Conway-area convenience store
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A large police presence was on scene at a Conway-area convenience store Thursday afternoon and the South Carolina Department of Revenue was involved. A department spokesperson confirmed to News13 that the SCDOR was at a location off of Cates Bay Highway but couldn’t provide further comment. Law enforcement could be […]
New scam targets SNAP recipients in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services wants to alert the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. The agency will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact a phone...
South Carolina’s COVID-19 rental assistance program to stop accepting applications
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The SC Stay Plus program application process is soon coming to an end. Officials said due to the success of the program on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11:59 p.m. no new applications will be accepted. The program has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with more than...
Scam involving SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in South Carolina you need to know about a scam making the rounds. The South Carolina Department of Social Services says the phishing campaign involves texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. DSS says it will never send...
SCDMV makes another push for Real ID as deadline approaches
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) brought the DMV to Spartanburg International Airport to get people to register for their Real I.D.
Scammers targeting South Carolina EBT cardholders with phony texts, state says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — If you have an EBT benefit card and get a text that your card has been locked, the South Carolina Department of Social Services says it’s a scam and there’s no need to worry. According to the agency, it’s a part of a phishing campaign being used by scammers to obtain […]
GMC Friday Headlines: SC election results & Lexington county food drive
Friday headlines: The South Carolina election commission certifies election results. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Mission Lexington host a food drive.
Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal
(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
DSS warns about EBT scam
(WFXG) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is alerting the public of a phishing scam targeting EBT and SNAP users. According to DSS, people are receiving text messages claiming their EBT cards have been locked and they need to call a 1-888 number to provide their EBT info and unlock their benefits. SNAP says they will never send clients text messages about locking their cards.
