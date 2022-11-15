ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

S.C. begins issuing 2022 income tax rebates to eligible taxpayers

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northwestern North Carolina for Tuesday. Donald Hodges, 49, is wanted...
South Carolina Begins Sending $800 Tax Refunds to Residents

Officials in South Carolina have begun sending $800 tax refund checks to eligible residents throughout the state. Credit: Kruck20 (Getty Images) Charleston news network WCSC 5 confirms that the Department of Revenue has begun issuing the rebates for anyone who filed their tax returns by October 17, 2022, and meets qualification requirements.
New scam targets SNAP recipients in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services wants to alert the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked. The agency will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact a phone...
Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal

(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
(WFXG) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is alerting the public of a phishing scam targeting EBT and SNAP users. According to DSS, people are receiving text messages claiming their EBT cards have been locked and they need to call a 1-888 number to provide their EBT info and unlock their benefits. SNAP says they will never send clients text messages about locking their cards.
