Cape Gazette
Fall Home Expo a big success
I am writing to thank the entire Cape resort community for its support of the Fall Home Expo held in October at Cape Henlopen High School. We were blessed with fantastic traffic, and many of the finest companies and organizations from the resort area were on hand!. We would like...
Cape Gazette
C.S. Holder Jr., Sussex County retiree
C.S. Holder Jr., 70, of Roxana, passed Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 4, 1952, and raised in Roxana, son of the late C.S. Holder Sr. and Brenda (Lynch) Holder. C.S graduated from Fork Union Military Academy in Fork Union, Va. C.S...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Seashore Marathon sold out at 3,000 runners
In just over two weeks, it will feel like summer in the Nation’s Summer Capital again as the Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon comes to town with a sold-out event of 3,000 runners and even more supporting spectators. The 15th annual marathon and half-marathon will kick off at 7 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, from the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand. Some 900 full marathoners and 2,100 half-marathoners will toe the line for the event. Hotels are full, restaurants will be hopping and thousands of folks will be running the 26.2- and 13.1-mile distances, raising money for several nonprofit charities that the Rehoboth Beach Running Company and Seashore Striders support.
Cape Gazette
Special events are part of Sussex lifestyle
Events really define what Sussex County is all about. It seems nearly every town has a signature event, and some have several. Some events have endured for decades and have become intertwined in the county’s history. Bridgeville has the Apple Scrapple Festival, Seaford the Nanticoke Riverfest, Rehoboth Beach the...
Cape Gazette
Cape hockey falls in Division I finals
The Cape Henlopen field hockey team fell to Smyrna 2-1 in the Division I state championship game at the University of Delaware’s Rullo Field. After playing to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation, the game went to sudden death 7-on-7. The Eagles’ Kirsten Johnson scored the game winner on a diving shot.
Cape Gazette
Park restaurant conflicts with park's mission
My husband and I retired to Delaware, specifically Lewes, in April 2022. One of the important reasons for choosing this region was the quiet, natural beauty of Cape Henlopen State Park. We were shocked to learn that one of the proposed improvements to Cape Henlopen State Park is the construction...
Cape Gazette
James Manford Brittingham Jr., Army veteran
James Manford Brittingham Jr., 90, of Millsboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at home with his family by his side. Jim was born in Dagsboro Sept. 28, 1932, to the late James Manford Brittingham Sr. and Mary Lewis Brittingham. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother Bruce Brittingham; a sister Doris LeCates; and his two canine companions Mutley and Bugsy.
Cape Gazette
Please preserve Cape Henlopen State Park
As a lifetime member of the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park, member of the Sussex Bird Club and user of the park, I'm writing on behalf of those without a voice: the piping plovers, the red knots, the osprey, resident eagles, thousands of birds and raptors that migrate through the park each fall and spring, deer, fox, raccoons, possum, squirrels, etc. Their lives will be turned on end with the increased traffic, lights and exhaust from the large food supply trucks, beverage trucks, garbage trucks and patron vehicles (all day and past dusk), the increased lights on the outside and within the proposed restaurant. There are many studies showing how increased lights at night can affect migration patterns.
Cape Gazette
Warner Grant could impact restaurant proposal
The Warner Grant Trust Lands have surfaced front and center in the debate over a proposed restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. So what is the Warner Grant and why is it so important? To understand the grant, a history lesson is in order. The key date in the grant's...
Cape Gazette
Delaware Beach Life Photo Contest exhibit opens Nov. 19
An exhibit of the winning shots from this year’s Delaware Beach Life Photo Contest will open at the Rehoboth Beach Museum Saturday, Nov. 19, and run through Friday, Dec. 23. The show features award-winning photographs chosen from among more than 180 entries. These images capture the many forms of life on coastal Delaware. “We were again impressed by the diverse examples of natural beauty we saw in the entries, and we look forward to sharing the winners with our readers and visitors to the museum exhibit,” said Terry Plowman, Delaware Beach life editor and publisher.
WDEL 1150AM
2022 Delaware All-District Football Teams Announced
Wilmington Friends QB Robby Tattersall was named a District Player of the Year in a split decision with Archmere QB Chris Albero, as Delaware's football coaches named their 2022 All-District Teams. Albero received the 2A-1 District First Team quarterback nod over Tattersall, despite the overall honor. The 3A Offensive Players...
Cape Gazette
Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 11/18/22
The Lewes Parks & Recreation Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, at the Rollins Center. Commissioners will receive updates on the Public Art Committee, Friends of Canalfront Park, and the Community Garden before discussing wedding and bonfire permits. See the meeting agenda and link at lewes.civicweb.net. Lewes...
Cape Gazette
Cape Region riders hit the track at Pimlico Race Course
A team of horses from Pairadice Equestrian in Milton hit the track at Pimlico Race Course Oct. 30 in a fundraising event to benefit retiring thoroughbreds. Pairadice Equestrian owner and head trainer Camille Kierstead said she was excited to participate in Canter for the Cause for the first time at the home of the Preakness.
Four Favorite Pizza Places in Worcester County, MD
There's nothing like a cheesy, gooey pizza pie to satisfy your appetite. Even though Worcester County isn't known for pizza, there are plenty of places to get your perfect slice. Whether you like plain cheese or extra anchovies, here are four pizza parlors in Worcester County that are worth trying out.
Cape Gazette
Give thanks at CHEER holiday feast Nov. 22
To celebrate Thanksgiving, CHEER will host its annual holiday feast for Sussex County seniors, featuring the traditional holiday dinner with all the trimmings, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Warren L. and Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown. The...
Cape Gazette
Beautiful spacious home in the community of The Trails of Beaver Creek
Just listed, a beautiful spacious 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home on a premium lot in the community of The Trails of Beaver Creek. This home is adjacent to a common area with a beautiful, fenced yard and patio overlooking a pond and fountain. It features an open floor plan on the first floor, a beautiful kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and dining area, that combines into a great room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. It also has a formal dining room, a first-floor primary bedroom suite, 1 more bedroom being used as an office, a full bath, and a laundry room. The second floor has 2 more bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a loft over the garage. And it also has a full finished basement with a family room, butler pantry, wet bar, wine cooler, a bedroom with a full bathroom, a workshop, and an outside walk-up entrance. The community offers an outdoor inground swimming pool and community center and is conveniently located near the beaches in Lewes, Cape Henlopen State Park, and Rehoboth Beach.
Cape Gazette
Park restaurant violates Warner Grant
The following letter was sent to Gov. John Carney, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin, Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, Rep. Steve Smyk and Lewes Mayor Andrew Williams with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I have recently learned that the building of a restaurant on the...
Cape Gazette
Lewes spruces up Zwaanendael Park for the holidays
Pat and Pat Henry used to enjoy spending time on their second floor watching the sun set. That was up until about five years ago, when the Norway spruce in their backyard became so tall they could no longer enjoy the cornucopia of dusk colors. Turns out a tree too big for their yard was just the right size for the City of Lewes, which is in need of a large Christmas tree every holiday season.
Cape Gazette
Dan and Veronica Kondrup celebrate 60 years of marriage
Dan and Veronica Kondrup celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary Nov. 17. Now living in the Milton area, the Kondrups have enjoyed 60 wonderful years together since their wedding at St. Vincent Catholic Church in Madison, N.J. They met at Jersey Central Power and Light, where they both worked. Dan continued...
