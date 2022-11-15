New features and platform updates offer a better approach to help businesses better navigate the growing enterprise resource planning (ERP) threat landscape. Onapsis, the market leader in business application cybersecurity and compliance, announced an expansion of its best-in-class platform with a suite of new and enhanced ERP security capabilities. Following Onapsis Research Labs’ recent milestone of 1,000 discovered zero-day vulnerabilities and the launch of its Threat Intel Center, these new capabilities and platform updates continue to build on their unique threat intelligence and insights to enable customers to more seamlessly and efficiently protect their business-critical ERP applications.

