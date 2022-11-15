Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Aiven Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Aiven’s fully managed data open source services to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure. Aiven, the open source cloud data platform company, is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Aiven customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.
salestechstar.com
Protiviti Named a Select Partner for New Microsoft Supply Chain Platform
Consulting firm to provide implementation services for companies looking to have more efficient, secure and sustainable value chains. Global consulting firm Protiviti has been selected by Microsoft as a featured partner to provide consulting services to organizations that want to get the most benefit from the newly announced Microsoft Supply Chain Platform. Protiviti will provide strategy, design, implementation and operational improvement services supporting the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform.
salestechstar.com
Revenera Monetization Monitor Highlights that 80 Percent of Software Suppliers Will Collect Software Usage Data by 2024
Annual report on software usage analytics suggests that many suppliers lack important insights into the customer lifecycle. Revenera, producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, today released the Revenera Monetization Monitor: Software Usage Analytics 2022 report. The second part of an annual series, now in its fourth year, this report identifies trends in and best practices for collecting and analyzing software usage data.
salestechstar.com
Hiya Launches the First-Ever Personalized Call Protection Solution to Stop Spam and Fraud
New Personal AI solution provides the industry’s most advanced call protection solution for more than 100 million users in North America. Hiya, the leading voice security platform, announced Personal AI, a powerful new capability for protecting users from being defrauded and annoyed by spam calls, is now live on the Hiya network. Personal AI augments Hiya Protect to be nearly twice as effective as other call protection solutions against the constantly-evolving tactics used by phone spam and fraudsters.
salestechstar.com
Improving Fulfillment Efficiencies and Testing/Deploying AI Decision Capabilities Tops Grocers Digital Priorities for 2023
Incisiv and Wynshop’s Grocery Doppio industry research platform reveals the latest data insights on the state of digital grocery in its October Performance Scorecard. Incisiv, a next-generation industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate digital disruption, and Wynshop, the leading provider of digital commerce and fulfillment solutions for local store-based retailers, revealed the findings from their State of Digital Grocery Performance Scorecard for October, 2022, which includes grocers’ outlook on 2023.
salestechstar.com
AHEAD and Harness Launch Enterprise Cloud Acceleration Partnership
Resulting in time to value, reduction of cloud-spend waste, and improved cloud performance for managed services clients. AHEAD, a national leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, announced a joint acceleration and optimization program with Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™ company. The partnership accelerates enterprise cloud and DevOps optimization for digital businesses by synchronizing the financial, operational and application development aspects of cloud consumption through an orchestrated managed services framework provided by AHEAD.
salestechstar.com
Qualtrics Research: Digital Experience Leaders Expect Digital Revenue to Grow in 2023
New State of Digital Experience Report from Qualtrics illuminates strategic priorities and pain points for digital experience leaders. Digital Experience leaders ranked generating revenue as their top priority for their digital experience programs above other key metrics like customer satisfaction or content engagement. Despite recession fears, 85% think digital revenue...
salestechstar.com
ItsaCheckmate launches Marketplace, a next-generation open API platform
Marketplace is a ground-breaking technology distribution platform allowing the hospitality industry to rapidly deploy and scale new digital ordering solutions. ItsaCheckmate, the center of a restaurant’s digital ordering business, announces Marketplace, a platform that allows innovators and startups to build a single integration that instantly provides them with access to over 50 different point-of-sale systems and 20,000 restaurant locations globally.
salestechstar.com
Sopheon Expands Hiring in Key USA and UK Locations
Sopheon, the global leader in Innovation Management software and expertise, announced it has opportunities for software developers, expanding Sopheon’s presence in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Bristol, UK. These operations are in addition to the existing Research & Development Center in Denver, Colorado. Today’s announcement is the direct result of Sopheon’s...
salestechstar.com
Gong Named One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
1,792% growth rate reflects the Gong Reality Platform’s value to help customer-facing teams achieve their revenue potential. Gong’s growth reflects our commitment to enabling companies to reach their full revenue potential by truly understanding the voice of the customer and harnessing it for better selling strategies, engagement and, ultimately, closing more deals,” said Gong Co-Founder and CEO Amit Bendov. “Our Reality Platform creates incredible value for revenue teams – especially during today’s challenging economy – through enhanced deal execution, more accurate forecasting, and increased team productivity.”
salestechstar.com
SYSPRO Announces Launch of Global ISV Program
Program is designed to deliver complementary ERP capabilities to SYSPRO customers through a global ecosystem of ISV partners. SYSPRO, a global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider, has announced the expansion of its Independent Software Vendor (ISV) offering with the launch of a global program. The new program is structured to with provide customers choice and flexibility and a competitive edge through a suite of certified and vertically integrated ISV solutions that complement and augment SYSPRO in specific enterprise business processes.
salestechstar.com
National Retail Solutions Partners with Uber to Support Local Retailers and Bodegas and the Communities They Serve
Uber Platform to Facilitate Delivery of Purchases from Participating NRS Neighborhood Stores. National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of the leading point-of-sale (POS) platform for independent convenience stores, bodegas, tiendas and other neighborhood retailers, announced a partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. As a part of the partnership, NRS’s nationwide network of...
salestechstar.com
Alteryx Partner Program Accelerates Global Business Growth
Alteryx expands partner ecosystem and strengthens relationship with Snowflake to meet increasing demand for automated analytics. Alteryx, Inc., the Analytics Automation Company, announced meaningful growth and global expansion of its partner ecosystem after launching its updated partner program in March. The combination of Alteryx’s partner-centric strategy and new partner program resulted in partners influencing well over half of the annual contract value won in Q3 2022. Further, Alteryx saw double-digit YoY growth in partner accounts contributing one or more deals per quarter in Q3.
salestechstar.com
J.D. Power Launches Modern Retailing as a Service (MRaaS) to Support Automotive Industry Transformation
New MRaaS System Brings Together Industry-Leading Data, Predictive Analytics and Software Assets in a Flexible and Modular Format to Power Modern Retailing Across the Automotive Industry. J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and customer intelligence, announced the launch of Modern Retailing as a Service (MRaaS) to help the...
salestechstar.com
Onapsis Unveils New and Enhanced Capabilities to Streamline ERP Security for Customers
New features and platform updates offer a better approach to help businesses better navigate the growing enterprise resource planning (ERP) threat landscape. Onapsis, the market leader in business application cybersecurity and compliance, announced an expansion of its best-in-class platform with a suite of new and enhanced ERP security capabilities. Following Onapsis Research Labs’ recent milestone of 1,000 discovered zero-day vulnerabilities and the launch of its Threat Intel Center, these new capabilities and platform updates continue to build on their unique threat intelligence and insights to enable customers to more seamlessly and efficiently protect their business-critical ERP applications.
salestechstar.com
Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited to Launch Full Warehouse Robotics Suite in 2025
Shenzhen-based warehouse robotics startup Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited is speeding up its expansion with the goal of launching its full autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) product suite in 2025. Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited, founded in 2013, is developing AMRs to speed up order fulfillment and improve employer performance in warehouses, a...
salestechstar.com
Breaking down ESG Initiatives: Why Should Brands Follow ESG Concepts?
ESG is an acronym for Environmental, Social and Governance. ESG is a framework for mindful consumption. It aids companies in luring investors, fostering consumer loyalty, enhancing financial performance, and ensuring the sustainability of business operations. Like any other business, your business is deeply connected with environmental, social and governance concerns...
salestechstar.com
New Precision eControl Platform Helps Brands Manage Their Sales Channels
Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP announced that it has launched an ancillary business, Precision eControl, which will further assist companies in their ability to take control of their online and brick-and-mortar channels. Vorys created a new category of service when it launched its Vorys eControl practice in 2014. The...
salestechstar.com
How Sales Teams Can Enhance Their Email Outreach Experience
Cold calling and email prospecting still remain two of the reliable and popular channels for B2B sales teams to fall back on, to drive their sales pipeline and overall sales success. With the number of growing digital channels today, in a hybrid selling environment, it is crucial to not only double down on only the ‘’most efficient’’ channels based on where your target prospects are most active, but to also optimize internal processes, metrics-assessments systems and outreach practices to streamline efforts and boost potential ROI from your chosen channels.
salestechstar.com
Branden Irvine Joins sbLiftOff as Director of Sales and Marketing
SbLiftOff, a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm serving government contracting and founder-led businesses, announced today that senior marketer and Army veteran Branden Irvine has joined its leadership team as Director of Sales and Marketing. “sbLiftOff seeks exceptional people who are dedicated to honoring the values GovCon owners hold dear,” says...
