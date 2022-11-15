NEW YORK -- Facing both a housing crisis and a homeless crisis, Mayor Eric Adams announced a series of reforms on Monday to help New Yorkers find permanent homes all over the city, including in higher-income neighborhoods that have not welcomed the indigent. As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported, the mayor is going to go after brokers and apartment owners who think it's okay to turn low income New Yorkers away.READ MORE: Hochul, Adams break ground on affordable housing project in the BronxAdams is not saying the owners of posh Park Avenue apartment buildings have to open their doors to the homeless,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO