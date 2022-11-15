Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
Taiwan’s APEC envoy at the center of processor chip tension
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s envoy to a gathering of Asia-Pacific leaders is the 91-year-old billionaire founder of a computer chip manufacturing giant that operated behind the scenes for decades before being thrust into the center of U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and security. Morris Chang’s hybrid role highlights...
WOWK
Novak Djokovic has visa to play Australian Open in January
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government confirmed on Thursday that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January a year after he was deported over his stance against COVID-19 vaccination. The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion had his visa canceled on...
WOWK
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly condemned the launch and...
WOWK
Blizzard, NetEase gaming partnership in China to end
HONG KONG (AP) — American game developer Blizzard Entertainment said Thursday that it will suspend most of its game services in mainland China after current licensing agreements with Chinese games company NetEase end, sending NetEase’s shares tumbling. Blizzard, which partnered with NetEase in 2008 to offer popular games...
WOWK
IAEA: Decision on Fukushima wastewater release up to Japan
TOKYO (AP) — The head of a taskforce from the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday it is examining whether Japan’s planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant meets international standards, but the decision on whether to go ahead with the plan is up to the Japanese government.
WOWK
Chinese city plans 250,000 quarantine beds to fight virus
BEIJING (AP) — China’s southern metropolis of Guangzhou announced plans Thursday to build quarantine facilities for nearly 250,000 people to fight surging coronavirus outbreaks even as the national government tries to reduce the impact of anti-disease controls that have confined millions of people to their homes. Guangzhou, a...
WOWK
Russian opposition leader Navalny sent to tiny one-man cell
MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a one-man cell, according to a post Thursday on his social media account. Navalny was placed in solitary confinement, also called a “punishment cell,” on Nov. 1 but could only be held there for 15 days, according to the post on his Instagram account.
WOWK
Albania: Wrong for Britain to blame Tirana on migrants
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister said Tuesday that Britain is carrying out a “calculated attack” on his country by blaming it for the increased number of migrants crossing the English Channel. Edi Rama said that the new U.K. Cabinet was scapegoating Albanians because it...
WOWK
Commonwealth team says Zimbabwe making progress to rejoin
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has made “very impressive” progress in meeting conditions to rejoin the Commonwealth, a top official of the group of 56 mainly former British colonies said after an assessment mission, even as the opposition and other groups warned that the human rights situation is fast deteriorating.
WOWK
Russia-Ukraine grain deal extended in win for food prices
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A wartime agreement that unblocked grain shipments from Ukraine and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by four months, the United Nations and other parties to the deal said Thursday, preventing a price shock to some of the world’s most vulnerable countries where many are struggling with hunger.
WOWK
Russian strikes on Ukraine spotlight Moldova’s energy woes
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Massive blackouts that temporarily hit more than a half-dozen cities across Moldova this week highlighted the impact Russia’s war in Ukraine is having on Europe’s poorest country. The power outages happened Tuesday as the Russian military pounded infrastructure targets across Ukraine, which borders...
WOWK
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn’t a Russian attack
PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO member Poland and the head of the military alliance both said Wednesday that a missile strike in Polish farmland that killed two people appeared to be unintentional and was probably launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine. Russia had been bombarding Ukraine at the time in an attack that savaged its power grid.
WOWK
Myanmar releasing 4 foreigners in broad prisoner amnesty
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-controlled government announced Thursday it was releasing and deporting an Australian academic, a Japanese filmmaker, an ex-British diplomat and an American as part of a broad prisoner amnesty marking the country’s National Victory Day. Australian Sean Turnell, Japan’s Toru Kubota, Briton Vicky Bowman,...
WOWK
US-owned firms appear to help Venezuela avoid US sanctions
MIAMI (AP) — A company with an office in Houston and another owned by two American citizens appear to be helping Venezuela bypass U.S. sanctions and quietly transport millions in petroleum products aboard an Iranian-built tanker, The Associated Press has learned. The sanctions evasion effort is centered around an...
Mama chimpanzee overcome with emotion after being reunited with her 2-day-old chimp
This is 28-year-old Mahale's third child, but per the zoo, for the chimpanzee community, this is a significant birth.
WOWK
Words on bronze hand may rewrite past of Basque language
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The discovery of five words inscribed on a 2,000-year-old bronze hand may help rewrite the history of the Basque language, one of Europe’s most mysterious tongues. Investigators in northern Spain said this week they discovered what they believe to be the oldest written record...
WOWK
UN maintains Somali arms embargo over government objections
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council voted Thursday to maintain an arms embargo on Somalia over strong objections from its government, saying the al-Shabab “terrorist group” still seriously threatens peace and stability in the region and sanctions are needed to degrade its activities. The...
WOWK
Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15
BAGHDAD (AP) — The death toll from a heating gas tank that exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq has risen to 15, an civil defense official said Friday. The explosion a night earlier in the city of Sulimaniyah destroyed three homes and also injured 16 people. On Thursday night, Kurdish officials and local media reports said that an unknown number of people were trapped under the rubble.
WOWK
20 killed in van accident as record floods haunt Pakistan
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A van fell into a water-filled ditch in Pakistan’s flood-hit south, killing 20 passengers — mostly women and children — and injuring 13 others overnight, police said Friday. The incident on a flood-weakened highway took place in Sindh province on Indus Highway....
Comments / 0