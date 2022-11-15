Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions
NUSA DUA – Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their summit Wednesday with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse. The summit's closing statement was noteworthy because world leaders...
News4Jax.com
European Central Bank: Recession 'has become more likely'
FRANKFURT – The European Central Bank sees an increased likelihood of a recession in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, warning that soaring energy prices and high inflation fed by Russia's war in Ukraine have raised risks for bank losses and turmoil on financial markets. “People and...
News4Jax.com
Ben & Jerry's board bemoans West Bank, east Jerusalem sales
Ben & Jerry's board of directors on Tuesday rebuked the sale of products bearing any of the ice cream maker's insignia in West Bank settlements, the latest salvo in the Vermont-based company's feud with its corporate parent over ice cream sales in the territories. Last year Ben & Jerry’s board...
The politics of moon mining
Without further cooperation and agreement among the major and minor space powers, multiple, competing governance systems may end up being established, further increasing the potential for conflict.
News4Jax.com
What will tiny Qatar look like as host for world’s biggest sporting event?
Ever since Qatar was awarded this year’s World Cup back in 2010, there have been questions surrounding that selection. The most notable one has frequently been whether the country bribed FIFA in order to land the event, a question that’s been investigated by the United States Department of Justice and other organizations.
News4Jax.com
State media: Gunmen attack bazaar in Iran, killing 5
DUBAI – Gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh on Wednesday, killing at least five people, including a young girl, and wounding civilians and security forces, state TV reported. In a separate attack, gunmen shot dead two members of Iran's paramilitary Basij in...
Mama chimpanzee overcome with emotion after being reunited with her 2-day-old chimp
This is 28-year-old Mahale's third child, but per the zoo, for the chimpanzee community, this is a significant birth.
News4Jax.com
5 storylines for USMNT at World Cup
Unlike the World Cup in Russia four years ago, soccer fans in the United States will have a home team to root for. For the first time since 2014, the U.S. Men’s National Team is back in the World Cup, and the squad will have its first game on Monday against Wales.
