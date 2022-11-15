ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

30% of Shore Hill Housing in Bay Ridge Will Be For Homeless Seniors

At the Community Board 10 Meeting, Jonathan Rose’s developers revealed that 30% of the new housing will be for homeless seniors. The speaker acted like the developers were doing a good deed. (See video of the meeting here) The information about the homeless receiving 30% of the apartments was...
The 68th Precinct Shared What They Took From the Raid in Bay Ridge

The news explained that there was a raid at Big Chief Smoke Shop on 3rd Avenue. (. The small containers below are marked $50 – $60. Wow! Inflation hit cannabis hard. Recreational pot users have a lot of money. These fruity flavored ones are priced at $80.00 each!. Years...
Get Permanent Jewelry on 11/19 on 13th Ave

Permanent jewelry is all the rage. Yes, permanent – no clasps. Bond and Bella will be on 13th Avenue on Saturday from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm for anyone who wants permanent bracelets, necklaces or anklets. Why do people get permanent jewelry? (I knew you would ask me)
Iwen Chu – Strange Win Announcement

Iwen Chu announced that she won. It’s a strange announcement because Iwen has never fought for safety. Iwen has backed bail reform Gounardes. Iwen ran a dirty campaign against a man she knew and saw fighting for Brooklyn families. If you know them both (and many of you do), you know why I wrote that. How does a parent do that to another parent in their community?
Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison

Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
Itty Bitty Kitty is Doing TNR in Bay Ridge

Itty Bitty Kitty is doing TNR in Bay Ridge. George Politis started Itty Bitty Kitty to help cats in our community. TNR stands for Trap Neuter and Release. This is a good way to control the cat colonies that grow quickly in Bay Ridge. They need funds to continue their...
