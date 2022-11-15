Iwen Chu announced that she won. It’s a strange announcement because Iwen has never fought for safety. Iwen has backed bail reform Gounardes. Iwen ran a dirty campaign against a man she knew and saw fighting for Brooklyn families. If you know them both (and many of you do), you know why I wrote that. How does a parent do that to another parent in their community?

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO