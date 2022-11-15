Read full article on original website
30% of Shore Hill Housing in Bay Ridge Will Be For Homeless Seniors
At the Community Board 10 Meeting, Jonathan Rose’s developers revealed that 30% of the new housing will be for homeless seniors. The speaker acted like the developers were doing a good deed. (See video of the meeting here) The information about the homeless receiving 30% of the apartments was...
Hom Is Selling Jelly and Jams in Bay Ridge
The Hom Store has jelly and jams. Hom is at 8810 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge.
The 68th Precinct Shared What They Took From the Raid in Bay Ridge
The news explained that there was a raid at Big Chief Smoke Shop on 3rd Avenue. (. The small containers below are marked $50 – $60. Wow! Inflation hit cannabis hard. Recreational pot users have a lot of money. These fruity flavored ones are priced at $80.00 each!. Years...
Get Permanent Jewelry on 11/19 on 13th Ave
Permanent jewelry is all the rage. Yes, permanent – no clasps. Bond and Bella will be on 13th Avenue on Saturday from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm for anyone who wants permanent bracelets, necklaces or anklets. Why do people get permanent jewelry? (I knew you would ask me)
Iwen Chu – Strange Win Announcement
Iwen Chu announced that she won. It’s a strange announcement because Iwen has never fought for safety. Iwen has backed bail reform Gounardes. Iwen ran a dirty campaign against a man she knew and saw fighting for Brooklyn families. If you know them both (and many of you do), you know why I wrote that. How does a parent do that to another parent in their community?
Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison
Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
Precinct Says Crime Is Down. Brannan Repeats It. But is Crime Down in Bay Ridge?
When the Precinct announces that crime is down, we should hear Justin Brannan asking, “Which crimes are down? Which are up? Some areas the precinct is doing well, but some they are not!. Brannan should not be repeating the precinct when Compstat shows that the 68th Precinct are up...
Itty Bitty Kitty is Doing TNR in Bay Ridge
Itty Bitty Kitty is doing TNR in Bay Ridge. George Politis started Itty Bitty Kitty to help cats in our community. TNR stands for Trap Neuter and Release. This is a good way to control the cat colonies that grow quickly in Bay Ridge. They need funds to continue their...
