Andrews, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The North Crowley High School football team will have a game with Pebble Hills High School on November 18, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt is starting to become a believer in TCU

Joel Klatt is ready to be sold on TCU. The FOX Sports college football analyst said that he is now a believer of the Horned Frogs as one of the best teams in college football. TCU was ranked fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings last week and is likely to remain there after a 17-10 win over Texas last Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
mckinneychristian.org

Varsity Football’s Season Comes To a Close

On Friday, November 11, the McKinney Christian Academy Varsity Football season came to an end. On Thursday, November 10, the team piled up and traveled to Lubbock, Texas to play Lubbock Trinity Christian Academy in their first playoff game. The game started at 6:00 p.m. and the Mustangs fought to get on the scoreboard. The Mustangs ended up losing 42-0. Junior Austin George said, “Although the scoreboard didn’t show it, that game was a great step in the right direction for next year. We had injury problems early in the season and we will be healthy and ready for a great season next year.” Throughout the season, the varsity football team held a record of 2-9. Senior Emilio Sanchez said, “It was a rough game, but a great time on the road with my teammates. It was fun traveling with those guys, especially when we went to Cracker Barrel, and that’s the kind of memories I’ll remember most.”
MCKINNEY, TX
tcu360.com

Texas Construction University: TCU to break ground starting late January

Faculty and students should be prepared for construction when they return to campus after winter break. Construction of two new residence halls for first-year students and a dining hall are expected to start in January. The construction is expected to affect traffic patterns and pedestrian access to campus, said Kathy...
The Community News

Aledo opens season at Weatherford, Midlothian

The Aledo wrestling teams had a busy opening week to the season, particularly after the season got started a day later than was planned. The season began with a dual match at Weatherford on Nov. 9. The match was originally planned for outdoors a day earlier in Kangaroo Stadium, but Mother Nature had other plans. Due to the humidity level, the mats could not be deemed safe and the match was moved indoors to the Outback on the WHS campus.
ALEDO, TX
tcu360.com

Proposal to lower graduation requirements goes to Faculty Senate for review

The Faculty Senate Executive Committee plan to discuss a proposal that would reduce the minimum number of hours required for graduation during their monthly meeting with the Provost on Thursday. The measure was discussed at the Undergraduate Council meeting last Friday, but after debating the changes, the council opted to...
tcu360.com

Want to shop local? A roundup of Fort Worth’s best boutiques

If you’re looking for Fort Worth boutiques to explore on your next shopping spree, these local stores have everything game day fits to special event attire. THREE is located at 3460 Blue Bonnet Circle. The boutique has a variety of unique and trendy clothing and accessories at an affordable price.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Dallas resident $1 million richer after Powerball win

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys might have lost, but it was nice to see the first-place Eagles lose to the Commanders on Monday Night Football, but that’s not the only thing a certain Dallasite is celebrating on Tuesday. The Texas Lottery reports a resident of Dallas has...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Expect Flakes To Hit Town, Maybe

Parts of North Texas may soon see the first signs of snow this week as temperatures remain unseasonably cool. A broad area of high pressure will keep us cool in the wake of Monday’s rain. On Friday, another cold front will move through North Texas, reinforcing the cooler Canadian air mass. As a result, expect light snow without travel problems northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday into Saturday.
FORT WORTH, TX
tcu360.com

Board of Trustees approves a 6% tuition increase beginning in Fall 2023

Tuition will jump by 6% next fall after TCU’s Board of Trustees approved an increase during last week’s fall board meeting. According to a letter from TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini, the increase will boost tuition by $3,240 or to $57,130 for the 2023-24 academic year. It will be...
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
FATE, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX

