The historic and beautiful Bellerive Hotel that opened in 1922 was eventually converted into an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic Grand Avenue Garage was eventually demolished but was on the National Register of Historic Places in 2015CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KCSheeraz QurbanKansas City, MO
The historic Baker-Vawter Building built in 1920 on Wyandotte was repurposed into lofts in 2005 thanks to SWD ArchitectsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used todayCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
