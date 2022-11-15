ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday

49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

Another Hall of Famer Praises Kirk Cousins

Steve Young offered Kirk Cousins a nifty endorsement this week. Now, a Hall of Famer from a different sport is commending the Vikings quarterback. That’s Magic Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer from Los Angeles Lakers lore. Johnson leaned into his Michigan State connection — both men are Spartans...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson On Pace For This Huge Accomplishment

There were plenty of people doubting the start of the Minnesota Vikings heading into their matchup with the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They entered that game 7-1, with the only loss coming against the Philadelphia Eagles, who were undefeated heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes lose major offensive weapon for 4 games

The Kansas City Chiefs face a significant setback with the news that wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been placed on injured reserve. Kansas City Chiefs fans and players alike have been celebrating the recent arrival of Kadarius Toney, a former New York Giants wide receiver sent to KC in a trade that Travis Kelce is still trying to wrap his mind around.
