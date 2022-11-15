Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
KETV.com
Car slams into Omaha building, sends bricks flying
OMAHA, Neb. — A driver slammed into an Omaha building, sending bricks flying early Friday morning. Omaha police posted a picture of the crash near Saddle Creek and Poppleton Avenue around 7:15 a.m. They said all lanes on Saddle Creek were open. Officials said one person was transported to...
KETV.com
One person transported to hospital with CPR in progress after crash in Omaha on Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is being transported to the hospital with CPR in progress after a crash involving a semi-truck in Omaha on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The crash occurred near the Storz Expressway and Sorensen Parkway intersection around 3:08 p.m., authorities said. Authorities at the scene...
WOWT
KETV.com
Family grieving loss of Omaha man electrocuted on the job
OMAHA, Neb. — A family is grieving the loss of this 31-year Raymond Sexton after he was electrocuted on the job. According to a police report, witnesses told police Sexton accidentally touched a power line on Nov. 1. He was on the job for the company Autographix — they...
KETV.com
Omaha's Community Correction Center looking for missing inmate
Moss was sentenced to one year on a charge of theft by receiving ($1500 - $5000) out of Douglas County.
KETV.com
WOWT
No murder charge in cold case frustrates Omaha victim's family
A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange.
WOWT
Gun found in purse at Omaha courthouse security checkpoint
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman in a hurry for a court appearance forgot what she had in her purse. That’s what she told security officers Tuesday at the main entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse after the X-Ray machine clearly revealed a 9mm handgun in her purse. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.
KETV.com
News Channel Nebraska
doniphanherald.com
Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha
OMAHA — Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in...
KETV.com
Power outage impacting nearly 20,000 people in Douglas, Sarpy counties Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 20,000 people in Douglas and Sarpy counties are without power on Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District said the cause of the outage, which is currently impacting 18,658 people, is not known at this time. OPPD said an issue with a piece of equipment in...
iheart.com
iheart.com
WOWT
Omaha mayor hires homeless services coordinator
A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates.
KETV.com
Remembering victim in Sunday Omaha mass shooting with prayer walk
OMAHA, Neb. — Friends, family and strangers will gather Tuesday night to honor the memory of 20-year-old Karly Wood. She died during Sunday's mass shooting, when someone opened fire at a birthday party inside a rental hall near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue. Seven others were hurt when a...
KETV.com
Lancaster County deputies seize 28 dogs from home in Malcolm
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lancaster County deputies pulled more than 20 dogs from a woman's house this week. Julia Hudson, 70, was sentenced to two years probation in 2013 when state regulators found dozens of dogs in cages crusted in feces and urine. The Capital Humane Society said the dogs...
iheart.com
Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified
(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
