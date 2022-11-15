ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can’t Sleep – Tik Tok Creator Says a Cup of Juice is All You Need

There are two kinds of people in this world. Those who can fall asleep at any time anywhere and then there are the rest of us. For those of us that have a reason to be awake every morning, namely you and me, there is yet another helpful hint making its rounds on the Internet to help us all get to know "the sandman" a little better.
Elf on the Shelf Getting Replaced With Ranch on a Branch?

Elf on the Self has been a long-standing Christmas favorite but the legendary figurine is about to get a holiday competitor if Hidden Valley Ranch has anything to do with it. Tiny elf figurines are usually placed on a shelf to let the Big Guy (Santa) know who's been naughty or nice. This year Hidden Valley Ranch dressing wants to push aside Elf on the Shelf to make room for Ranch on a Branch.
Louisiana Themed Ideas for your Elf on the Shelf

Is it more of a pain than you would like it to be?. I have talked to several moms over the last few years that have expressed their dislike for their family elf. This is not because they don’t like the idea of it but because it is just one more thing that they need to remember to do before they can go to sleep every night. Personally, I love our Elf but I have been known to wake up at midnight to frantically move him so I can completely understand the frustration that can come along with this family tradition.
