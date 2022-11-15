Read full article on original website
kvnutalk
Daines talks city events and the ongoing dispute with the railroad – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Logan Mayor Holly Daines returned to KVNU’s For the People program this past Wednesday for her monthly Speak to the Mayor hour. She said there are more events planned as the city transitions into late November. “On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Center Street Christmas Parade...
kvnutalk
Logan Redevelopment Agency appropriates additional $500,000 for Center Block Plaza – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – As expected, members of the Logan Redevelopment Agency approved Resolution 22-45 RDA on Tuesday evening, appropriating an additional $500,000 for the city’s Center Block Plaza project. Following their regular meeting on Nov. 15, the members of the Logan City Council reconvened in their alternate role as...
upr.org
Cache Metropolitan Planning Organization looks to move forward with western arterial project
Discussions about a possible roadway connecting south Logan to Smithfield made their way to the Nov. 8 Cache County Council meeting. Receiving the necessary support from Utah Department of Transportation for the project, however, may not be an easy feat. Bryan Cox — the mayor of Hyde Park and chair...
kvnutalk
Gary Roy Cissney – Cache Valley Daily
January 13, 1954 – November 4, 2022 (age 68) Gary Roy Cissney was born on January 13, 1954 in Sacramento, California to Albius Thomas Cissney & Buellah Rice. Gary worked as a maintenance technician at Icon Health & Fitness. Gary was married to Brenda Rice. Gary passed away in...
kvnutalk
Nancy Hale Hall – Cache Valley Daily
September 13, 1942 – November 18, 2022 (age 80) Nancy Hale Hall, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with dementia, on November 16, 2022 in Logan, Utah. She was born September 13, 1942 in Blackfoot, Idaho the only daughter of John LaThare Hale and Lois Reynolds Hale. Nancy was blessed to be raised in a home where the gospel of Jesus Christ was taught and lived. This experience was the foundation to her future life of steady faith and caring service.
Gephardt Daily
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
kvnutalk
Curt Phillips is new Service Director at USU’s IDRPP – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Curt Phillips is the new service division director at Utah State University’s Institute for Disability Research, Policy & Practice — formerly the Center for Persons With Disabilities. He said the Institute has four different divisions. “One of them focusing on services to people and community,...
kvnutalk
Sleigh rides through elk at Hardware Wildlife Management Area to continue – Cache Valley Daily
HYRUM — Sleigh rides through the elk at Hardware Wildlife Management Area will again be offered this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Starting Friday Dec. 2, the horse-drawn sleigh and wagon rides will be offered through the middle of hundreds of wild elk while they are feeding at the southern Cache Valley site.
kvnutalk
Eddie Mack Barela – Cache Valley Daily
Eddie Mack Barela, 84, passed away on November 15, 2022 in Garland, Utah. He was born on January 29, 1938 in Petaca, Rio Arriba County, New Mexico to Felix and Carlota Barela. He married Delfinia Barela on November 29, 1969 in Elko, Nevada. She passed away on March 14, 2018.
kvnutalk
David Holdaway Morrill – Cache Valley Daily
June 3, 1961 – November 15, 2022 (age 61) David Holdaway Morrill passed away peacefully at his home on November 15th, 2022. David was born on June 3rd, 1961 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Reed Sutton Morrill and Joanne Holdaway. David’s grade school years were spent in Provo,...
kvnutalk
Linda Smedley McBride – Cache Valley Daily
July 14, 1945 — November 15, 2022 (age 77) Linda Smedley McBride of Preston, Idaho; our beloved mother, grandmother, sweetheart, sister and friend, passed away unexpectedly November 15, 2022, due to complications from surgery. Our sweet mom was born July 14, 1945, in Brigham City, Utah to Sturton and Anna Baird Smedley. Mom spent most of her childhood in Preston, where she graduated from Preston High School.
kvnutalk
UHSAA classification realignment proposal has Logan moving from 4A to 3A – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Utah High School Activities Association released a “first consideration” for upcoming re-alignment of regions and classification for schools that would take effect in fall of 2023. For schools in and around Cache Valley there are multiple potential changes that would impact high school athletics.
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Driver stopped for alleged DUI while driving 121 mph in Cache County
WELLSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a speeder near Wellsville going nearly double the speed limit with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit. The stop happened at 12:02 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 89-91 in Cache County. “Early this...
kvnutalk
Ryan Grant Welling – Cache Valley Daily
Ryan Grant Welling, 43, passed away peacefully at his home in Hyrum, Utah on November 15, 2022, after a two-year battle with colon cancer. Ryan was born on January 12, 1979, in Brigham City, Utah, to LeRoy Gale and Anne Nicholas Welling of Fielding, Utah. He was the second youngest of six children. Ryan graduated from Bear River High School in 1997 as a student body officer. He attended Ricks College for a semester and then chose to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Hartford, Connecticut from January 1998 – December 1999. Upon returning from his mission, Ryan enrolled at Utah State University and began his career working at Walmart in North Logan, Utah.
usustatesman.com
The impact of new businesses making their way to Logan
Several new businesses are coming to Logan, including Costco, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Black Rifle Coffee. Costco is opening their doors on Nov. 18, Raising Cane’s announced a location coming to Logan via Twitter on Oct. 22, and Black Rifle Coffee submitted a site plan at the corner of 400 N. and Main Street. in September.
kvnutalk
Law enforcement release identity of woman killed in Monday crash near First Dam – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Law enforcement have released the identity of the 33-year-old Logan woman who died in Monday’s crash near First Dam. Jillian Segourney Wood was pronounced dead after being transported by ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said Wood was driving a white...
Gephardt Daily
Missing Morgan County juvenile found safe in California
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile reported missing from his Morgan County residence has been found safe in Southern California. The 17-year-old boy, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to preserve his privacy, was reported missing at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, and his phone was found in a roadway in northern Davis County, where he was expected for an appointment for which he did not show up.
KSLTV
One dead after accidental gun shot
OGDEN, Utah — A person is dead from an accidental gunshot wound. Ogden police said there were two parties involved, but they don’t know all the details about how the gunshot occurred. Everyone involved has been cooperative in the investigation, and there is no evidence that suggests another...
Large police presence to incident in Ogden on Harrison boulevard
A large police presence is responding to an incident in Ogden near the corner of 36 Street and Harrison boulevard.
