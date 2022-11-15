ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Gary Roy Cissney – Cache Valley Daily

January 13, 1954 – November 4, 2022 (age 68) Gary Roy Cissney was born on January 13, 1954 in Sacramento, California to Albius Thomas Cissney & Buellah Rice. Gary worked as a maintenance technician at Icon Health & Fitness. Gary was married to Brenda Rice. Gary passed away in...
RICHMOND, UT
Nancy Hale Hall – Cache Valley Daily

September 13, 1942 – November 18, 2022 (age 80) Nancy Hale Hall, passed away peacefully, after a long battle with dementia, on November 16, 2022 in Logan, Utah. She was born September 13, 1942 in Blackfoot, Idaho the only daughter of John LaThare Hale and Lois Reynolds Hale. Nancy was blessed to be raised in a home where the gospel of Jesus Christ was taught and lived. This experience was the foundation to her future life of steady faith and caring service.
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Curt Phillips is new Service Director at USU’s IDRPP – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – Curt Phillips is the new service division director at Utah State University’s Institute for Disability Research, Policy & Practice — formerly the Center for Persons With Disabilities. He said the Institute has four different divisions. “One of them focusing on services to people and community,...
LOGAN, UT
Eddie Mack Barela – Cache Valley Daily

Eddie Mack Barela, 84, passed away on November 15, 2022 in Garland, Utah. He was born on January 29, 1938 in Petaca, Rio Arriba County, New Mexico to Felix and Carlota Barela. He married Delfinia Barela on November 29, 1969 in Elko, Nevada. She passed away on March 14, 2018.
GARLAND, UT
David Holdaway Morrill – Cache Valley Daily

June 3, 1961 – November 15, 2022 (age 61) David Holdaway Morrill passed away peacefully at his home on November 15th, 2022. David was born on June 3rd, 1961 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Reed Sutton Morrill and Joanne Holdaway. David’s grade school years were spent in Provo,...
LOGAN, UT
Linda Smedley McBride – Cache Valley Daily

July 14, 1945 — November 15, 2022 (age 77) Linda Smedley McBride of Preston, Idaho; our beloved mother, grandmother, sweetheart, sister and friend, passed away unexpectedly November 15, 2022, due to complications from surgery. Our sweet mom was born July 14, 1945, in Brigham City, Utah to Sturton and Anna Baird Smedley. Mom spent most of her childhood in Preston, where she graduated from Preston High School.
PRESTON, ID
Ryan Grant Welling – Cache Valley Daily

Ryan Grant Welling, 43, passed away peacefully at his home in Hyrum, Utah on November 15, 2022, after a two-year battle with colon cancer. Ryan was born on January 12, 1979, in Brigham City, Utah, to LeRoy Gale and Anne Nicholas Welling of Fielding, Utah. He was the second youngest of six children. Ryan graduated from Bear River High School in 1997 as a student body officer. He attended Ricks College for a semester and then chose to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Hartford, Connecticut from January 1998 – December 1999. Upon returning from his mission, Ryan enrolled at Utah State University and began his career working at Walmart in North Logan, Utah.
HYRUM, UT
usustatesman.com

The impact of new businesses making their way to Logan

Several new businesses are coming to Logan, including Costco, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Black Rifle Coffee. Costco is opening their doors on Nov. 18, Raising Cane’s announced a location coming to Logan via Twitter on Oct. 22, and Black Rifle Coffee submitted a site plan at the corner of 400 N. and Main Street. in September.
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Missing Morgan County juvenile found safe in California

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile reported missing from his Morgan County residence has been found safe in Southern California. The 17-year-old boy, whose name Gephardt Daily is withholding to preserve his privacy, was reported missing at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, and his phone was found in a roadway in northern Davis County, where he was expected for an appointment for which he did not show up.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

One dead after accidental gun shot

OGDEN, Utah — A person is dead from an accidental gunshot wound. Ogden police said there were two parties involved, but they don’t know all the details about how the gunshot occurred. Everyone involved has been cooperative in the investigation, and there is no evidence that suggests another...
OGDEN, UT
OGDEN, UT

