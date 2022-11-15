Ryan Grant Welling, 43, passed away peacefully at his home in Hyrum, Utah on November 15, 2022, after a two-year battle with colon cancer. Ryan was born on January 12, 1979, in Brigham City, Utah, to LeRoy Gale and Anne Nicholas Welling of Fielding, Utah. He was the second youngest of six children. Ryan graduated from Bear River High School in 1997 as a student body officer. He attended Ricks College for a semester and then chose to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Hartford, Connecticut from January 1998 – December 1999. Upon returning from his mission, Ryan enrolled at Utah State University and began his career working at Walmart in North Logan, Utah.

