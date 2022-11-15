Sam Purcell got off to a great start to the 2023 signing class last week with two four-star signees and he got his third on Tuesday. Atlantic City, NJ, four star center Quanirah Cherry-Montague didn’t announce her decision on signing day as she instead would make her decision a week later. That decision would be a good one for all those maroon and white as Cherry-Montague chose Mississippi State over her other two finalists at Ohio State and Penn State.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO