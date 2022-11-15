Read full article on original website
Camden basketball, No. 1 recruit D.J. Wagner could face serious penalties for possible recruiting violations
The powerhouse Camden High School boys basketball team, led by No. 1-ranked national recruit D.J. Wagner, could face serious and wide-ranging penalties when it appears before an investigative committee from the state’s governing body for high school sports next month, NJ Advance Media has learned. The public school stands...
HBCU hoops comes to Harlem
A trio of Div. II HBCU hoops teams will play in the heart of historic Harlem, New York in upper Manhattan in a basketball showcase Saturday. CIAA members Winston-Salem State University, Bowie State University and Lincoln (Pa.) University will take their men’s squads to the area that birthed the famed Harlem Renaissance. They will play […] The post HBCU hoops comes to Harlem appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Mississippi State lands third top 100 recruit in center Quanirah Cherry-Montague
Sam Purcell got off to a great start to the 2023 signing class last week with two four-star signees and he got his third on Tuesday. Atlantic City, NJ, four star center Quanirah Cherry-Montague didn’t announce her decision on signing day as she instead would make her decision a week later. That decision would be a good one for all those maroon and white as Cherry-Montague chose Mississippi State over her other two finalists at Ohio State and Penn State.
No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden: South, Group 3 semifinal football preview
When the pairings came out for the state playoffs, it was the game a lot of people eventually wanted to see. Two of South Jersey’s elite teams, No. 5 Delsea and No. 9 Camden have been dominant all season. Delsea has been a statewide Top 10 team since the preseason, while Camden broke into the rankings after a win over Salem in the Rumble on the Raritan in early September.
Star-Studded Camden HS Basketball Team In Recruit Scandal: Report
Camden High School's basketball team is accused of recruiting non-city residents to play on its star-studded team, NJ Advance Media reports. The team could be stripped of its 2022 state title and banned from post-season play in 2023, if they're found guilty of any wrongdoing, the outlet said, quoting an anonymous source.
TEMPLE WASTE’S DUNN’S 38 IN OT LOSS TO VANDERBILT!
Myles Stute had 21 points, Liam Robbins 20 and Ezra Manjon hit a go-ahead baseline jumper with 22 seconds remaining in overtime and to lift Vanderbilt to an 89-87 victory over Temple, offsetting a 38-point effort by the Owls’ Damian Dunn. Stute opened the extra period with his seventh...
No. 19 Mainland vs. Millville: South Group 4 football semifinal preview
It’s an old-school Cape-Atlantic League football battle as Millville and Mainland meet at Cherokee to cap off state semifinal weekend in the South Group 4 contest on Sunday. Both teams have lived up to the high expectations they had coming into the season, but now only one can take the next step.
SIXERS NEW ARENA ZONING COULD BE WRAPPED UP BY JUNE!
Councilwoman Helen Gym is clutching her pearls and opposing the Sixers planned new arena at 11th and Market in Philly mag:. “I’m extremely skeptical. “This is a vanity project for the Sixers. “They just want to slap “76 Place” in the middle of Center City. “Meanwhile, on...
West Coast flights from Atlantic City, NJ, are coming in 2023 – How to book
Atlantic City International Airport is getting a new airline, and it will offer flights to the West Coast. The South Jersey Transportation Authority confirms Sun Country Airlines will begin service May 1 out of ACY. Based in Minnesota, Sun Country will fly twice a week from Atlantic City to their...
13-year-old injured in Millville, NJ shooting
Authorities say a 14-year-old boy from Millville was taken into police custody in connection with the shooting.
Tolls Going Up On Atlantic City Expressway
Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway are going up next year, officials said on Thursday, Nov. 17. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, cash tolls on the 44-mile Expressway’s Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas will increase from $4.40 to $4.55 for a passenger vehicle. Expressway tolls are going up...
One Dead, Two Others Wounded In Apparent Home Invasion-Shooting On Hewitt Street In Trenton
November 16, 2022 UPDATE: TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri told MidJersey.news that there was a shooting in the…
4 Unsolved Murders in Cumberland County, NJ, From Past Novembers
According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, four murders that happened in the month of November between 1990 and 2019 remain unsolved. While some are decades old, these cold cases remain open, active investigations. William Spence. On November 5, 1990, 77-year-old William Spence was found at his home at 438...
Man, 39, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
Authorities have identified the 39-year-old man who was shot and killed late Monday Nov. 14 in Camden. James Page Jr., of Camden City was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Virtua Hospital, according to the county prosecutor's office. A second man also was shot in Camden City,...
Suspects Arrested During Standoff With South Jersey Police
A Camden man shot at police during an attempted traffic stop and then locked himself in a garage in a four-hour standoff that ended with his arrest, authorities said. Two other suspects were arrested. Otto Simpson, 29, of Camden, was one of four people in a car that Camden County...
Ribbon-cutting for new $38.3M. Medical Arts Pavilion in Atlantic City
AtlantiCare offered a preview of its new Medical Arts Pavilion on Tuesday. The $38.3 million facility was specifically developed to enhance access to quality care for the Atlantic City community. It is one of the many ways the organization says it is increasing access to care by addressing health disparities,...
Shooting near Salvation Army building in Camden under investigation
A shooting is under investigation in Camden, New Jersey, but police are providing few details at this time.
N.J. city will pay $1M to Black detective who found toy monkey hanging at his workspace
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle - for $1 million in the midst of trial - the racial discrimination allegations of a former police detective who said he arrived at work in March 2014 to find a stuffed animal monkey hanging at his workstation, his lawyers said. Damon...
Trenton Shooting Victim In Stable Condition After Surgery
November 14, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–City of Trenton, Public Information Officer, Timothy J. Carroll told MidJersey.news that a shooting was…
DOG ATTACK: Five Children, Two Adults Hurt In Unruly Atlantic City Incident
Five children and two adults were wounded when their two dogs encountered another on a walk and turned on them in Atlantic City, authorities said. Two of the juveniles were walking their dogs in a fenced-in area of Baltic Avenue when the animals encountered the third dog around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, local police said.
