Camden, NJ

HBCU Gameday

HBCU hoops comes to Harlem

A trio of Div. II HBCU hoops teams will play in the heart of historic Harlem, New York in upper Manhattan in a basketball showcase Saturday. CIAA members Winston-Salem State University, Bowie State University and Lincoln (Pa.) University will take their men’s squads to the area that birthed the famed Harlem Renaissance. They will play […] The post HBCU hoops comes to Harlem appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
247Sports

Mississippi State lands third top 100 recruit in center Quanirah Cherry-Montague

Sam Purcell got off to a great start to the 2023 signing class last week with two four-star signees and he got his third on Tuesday. Atlantic City, NJ, four star center Quanirah Cherry-Montague didn’t announce her decision on signing day as she instead would make her decision a week later. That decision would be a good one for all those maroon and white as Cherry-Montague chose Mississippi State over her other two finalists at Ohio State and Penn State.
STARKVILLE, MS
NJ.com

No. 5 Delsea vs. No. 9 Camden: South, Group 3 semifinal football preview

When the pairings came out for the state playoffs, it was the game a lot of people eventually wanted to see. Two of South Jersey’s elite teams, No. 5 Delsea and No. 9 Camden have been dominant all season. Delsea has been a statewide Top 10 team since the preseason, while Camden broke into the rankings after a win over Salem in the Rumble on the Raritan in early September.
CAMDEN, NJ
fastphillysports.com

TEMPLE WASTE’S DUNN’S 38 IN OT LOSS TO VANDERBILT!

Myles Stute had 21 points, Liam Robbins 20 and Ezra Manjon hit a go-ahead baseline jumper with 22 seconds remaining in overtime and to lift Vanderbilt to an 89-87 victory over Temple, offsetting a 38-point effort by the Owls’ Damian Dunn. Stute opened the extra period with his seventh...
VANDERBILT, PA
fastphillysports.com

SIXERS NEW ARENA ZONING COULD BE WRAPPED UP BY JUNE!

Councilwoman Helen Gym is clutching her pearls and opposing the Sixers planned new arena at 11th and Market in Philly mag:. “I’m extremely skeptical. “This is a vanity project for the Sixers. “They just want to slap “76 Place” in the middle of Center City. “Meanwhile, on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Tolls Going Up On Atlantic City Expressway

Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway are going up next year, officials said on Thursday, Nov. 17. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, cash tolls on the 44-mile Expressway’s Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas will increase from $4.40 to $4.55 for a passenger vehicle. Expressway tolls are going up...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 39, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

Authorities have identified the 39-year-old man who was shot and killed late Monday Nov. 14 in Camden. James Page Jr., of Camden City was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Virtua Hospital, according to the county prosecutor's office. A second man also was shot in Camden City,...
CAMDEN, NJ

