Pennsylvania State

Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat

(Reno, Nev.) — Despite some very tight races, Democrats have held on to their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a race call by The Associated Press.
NEVADA STATE
With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada

(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
NEVADA STATE
Pennsylvania Senate picks first woman as top-ranking member

State senators elected Sen. Kim Ward to lead the chamber as President pro tempore. Kim Ward, the GOP’s majority leader of Pennsylvania’s state Senate, will become the first woman to serve as the chamber’s highest-ranking member, Republicans said Tuesday. Republicans selected Ward to serve as interim president...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Why elections are not over until the votes are certified

Voting has ended, and most winners have been declared. But even after all states finish counting and reviewing the votes, the 2022 midterm general elections are not officially over until the results are certified. That largely ceremonial step in the election process that turns unofficial results into official ones had...
MICHIGAN STATE
Journalist Roundtable focuses on election

It’s Friday – a day when The Spark welcomes Pennsylvania journalists onto the program to discuss what’s in the news and maybe get some behind the scenes insight into the events and news that are impacting our lives. Joining on today’s program are:. Dennis Owens, ABC...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania releases anti-racist guidelines as part of teacher-prep overhaul

The standards are meant to prepare teachers to work with students and families of all backgrounds and will be required as part of the state’s certification process. The Pennsylvania Department of Education has released new teacher-preparation standards that ask educators to interrogate their own biases and recognize inequality in schools and school systems, including institutional racism.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman’s right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court’s decision in June to eliminate women’s constitutional...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Texas sends next busload of migrants to Philadelphia

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands to Democratic-led locales, putting a new bus on the road a week after the Republican easily won reelection. He did not say how many...
TEXAS STATE
Two years in — what’s Biden’s record?

Last week’s mid-term election went against history. The first term after a new president has taken office almost always leads to the opposing party making big gains in Congress. That was what was expected last week, but it didn’t happen. What made Democrats strong showing even more of...
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

Arizona officials correct false claims about ballot issues. CLAIM: When ballots were rejected by tabulators at some voting locations across Maricopa County on Election Day, an alternate solution for voters to drop ballots in a secure drop box onsite resulted in the ballots getting shredded, thrown in the trash, or marked for Democrats.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

