Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat
(Reno, Nev.) — Despite some very tight races, Democrats have held on to their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a race call by The Associated Press.
With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada
(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
Pennsylvania Senate picks first woman as top-ranking member
State senators elected Sen. Kim Ward to lead the chamber as President pro tempore. Kim Ward, the GOP’s majority leader of Pennsylvania’s state Senate, will become the first woman to serve as the chamber’s highest-ranking member, Republicans said Tuesday. Republicans selected Ward to serve as interim president...
Donald Trump, only president to obstruct peaceful transfer of power, to run again
Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election and inspired a deadly riot at the Capitol in a desperate attempt to keep himself in power, has filed to run for president again in 2024. Trump is expected to speak and widely expected to announce he’s...
Why elections are not over until the votes are certified
Voting has ended, and most winners have been declared. But even after all states finish counting and reviewing the votes, the 2022 midterm general elections are not officially over until the results are certified. That largely ceremonial step in the election process that turns unofficial results into official ones had...
The midterms didn’t produce a wave. Here’s what that’s meant historically.
(Washington) — Midterm elections are expected to push back against the party of the president who won two years earlier. This week’s vote was surely a pushback on President Biden, but a far weaker one than had been widely foretold. Moreover, the results could also be read as...
Journalist Roundtable focuses on election
It’s Friday – a day when The Spark welcomes Pennsylvania journalists onto the program to discuss what’s in the news and maybe get some behind the scenes insight into the events and news that are impacting our lives. Joining on today’s program are:. Dennis Owens, ABC...
Jeffries makes historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi
WASHINGTON (AP) — The day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step aside, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York announced his own history-making bid Friday to become the first Black American to helm a major U.S. political party in Congress as leader of the House Democrats. The 52-year-old...
Pennsylvania releases anti-racist guidelines as part of teacher-prep overhaul
The standards are meant to prepare teachers to work with students and families of all backgrounds and will be required as part of the state’s certification process. The Pennsylvania Department of Education has released new teacher-preparation standards that ask educators to interrogate their own biases and recognize inequality in schools and school systems, including institutional racism.
In election, support for abortion rights was about much more
To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman’s right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court’s decision in June to eliminate women’s constitutional...
Texas sends next busload of migrants to Philadelphia
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Philadelphia will be the next destination for migrants the state is transporting from the U.S.-Mexico border by the thousands to Democratic-led locales, putting a new bus on the road a week after the Republican easily won reelection. He did not say how many...
Two years in — what’s Biden’s record?
Last week’s mid-term election went against history. The first term after a new president has taken office almost always leads to the opposing party making big gains in Congress. That was what was expected last week, but it didn’t happen. What made Democrats strong showing even more of...
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Arizona officials correct false claims about ballot issues. CLAIM: When ballots were rejected by tabulators at some voting locations across Maricopa County on Election Day, an alternate solution for voters to drop ballots in a secure drop box onsite resulted in the ballots getting shredded, thrown in the trash, or marked for Democrats.
Pennsylvania reports sizable decline in overdose deaths, but experts wary
Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia reported sizable overdose death decreases of 100 or more. Have U.S. drug overdose deaths stopped rising? Preliminary government data suggests they may have, but many experts are urging caution, noting that past plateaus didn’t last. U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in...
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will step down as party leader after two decades at the top
Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who shattered the “marble ceiling” to become the first woman to lead the U.S. House — announced Thursday she will step down from party leadership. “With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next...
