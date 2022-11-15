ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

TheDailyBeast

Titans Coach Charged With DUI Hours After Win Over Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was charged with drunk driving just hours after a 27-17 road win against the Green Bay Packers. Downing’s arrest, which was first reported by the Titan Insider website, occurred in Williamson County around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a statement from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. After observing McCormick’s vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed,” the trooper “conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Todd Downing,” the statement says. “The trooper observed signs of impairment and the smell of an intoxicant coming from the vehicle. Mr. Downing was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.” Downing was released from the Franklin, Tennessee, jail shortly before 7 a.m. In addition to the criminal charge, Downing is subject to a possible three-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.Read it at Titan Insider
NASHVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning. Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m. The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing’s offense turned in its best performance this season as Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games. “We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement.
NASHVILLE, TN
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
