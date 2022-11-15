UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (17-3), under the direction of Big Ten Coach of the Year Char Morett-Curtiss, will take on No. 1 North Carolina (19-0) in the NCAA semifinals this coming weekend. Penn State, ranked No. 6, and UNC will tangle at 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. in an ESPN+ telecast. No. 3 Maryland (19-3) and No. 2 Northwestern (19-4) will meet in the other semifinal at 3 p.m. The NCAA title game is Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU. All games are being played in Storrs, Conn., at the University of Connecticut.

