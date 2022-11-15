Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Penn State practice, one defensive starter returns, one is missing; Scenes from practice
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff put the team through the paces Wednesday afternoon as the Nittany Lions continue preparations for their game against Rutgers this Saturday in Piscataway, NJ. The Scarlet Knights are 4-6 overall and 1-6 in the conference. Last week PSU was without two...
GoPSUsports.com
Clifford Named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named a semifinalist for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. The seminfinalist group consists of 20 of the nation's top leaders in college football. Compiled by a subset of the Jason...
Onward State
Power Ranking Bald Penn State Figures
James Franklin’s football team is 8-2 and Micah Shrewsberry’s men’s basketball squad is 3-0 to start the season. Walk into one of your classes, and the professor might have no hair. If you weren’t already aware, Penn State is getting carried by its bald men. We’ve...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Opens Three-Game Charleston Classic Thursday Against Furman
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Penn State men's basketball team begins the three-game Charleston Classic Thursday morning when the Nittany Lions face a strong Furman squad in an opening round matchup at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU. The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health. The winner...
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball Beats Youngstown State 77-63
UNIVERSITY PARK – Johnasia Cash recorded her 1,000th career point as Penn State women's basketball (3-0) beat Youngstown State (1-1) Tuesday night at Bryce Jordan Center. Leilani Kapinus led the Lady Lions with 21 points, nine rebounds, a career-high five assists and four steals. With Youngstown State holding a...
Can Penn State Football still finish with a top ten recruiting class?
Penn State football is in the process of stacking as many top ten recruiting classes as it can. The 2023 recruiting cycle is nearing the end, meaning it’s crunch time for the Penn State Football staff. While there are still two regular season games to be played, some of...
State College
Penn State Men’s Basketball Picks Up Vote in AP Top 25
Penn State men’s basketball will head into Monday night’s contest against Butler with at least passing Top 25 recognition as the Nittany Lions picked up one vote in the latest AP Poll released on Monday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are now one of eight Big Ten teams represented in the poll with Indiana, Illinois and Michigan the only teams in the actual Top 25 coming in at No. 12, No. 19 and No. 20 respectively.
GoPSUsports.com
Track & Field Announces Full 2022-23 Competition Schedule
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State track & field team announced its 2022-23 indoor/outdoor competition schedule with five total home meets. Head Coach John Gondak is excited for many chances to perform well this year. "I am thrilled the way we have set up our schedule for the...
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: No.6 Penn State Battles No.1 North Carolina Friday in National Semifinals
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (17-3), under the direction of Big Ten Coach of the Year Char Morett-Curtiss, will take on No. 1 North Carolina (19-0) in the NCAA semifinals this coming weekend. Penn State, ranked No. 6, and UNC will tangle at 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. in an ESPN+ telecast. No. 3 Maryland (19-3) and No. 2 Northwestern (19-4) will meet in the other semifinal at 3 p.m. The NCAA title game is Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU. All games are being played in Storrs, Conn., at the University of Connecticut.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Takes Down Butler 68-62 in Gavitt Tipoff Games
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team earned a hard-fought 68-62 win over Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games to move to 3-0 on the season Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Senior+ guard Jalen Pickett recorded just the second triple-double in Penn State history,...
GoPSUsports.com
Bothun and Zanon Secure CHA Weekly Awards
WINTHROP, Mass. - Penn State women's ice hockey student-athletes Kiara Zanon and Josie Bothun captured College Hockey America weekly awards on Tuesday. Zanon received a Forward of the Week nod while Bothun secured a Goaltender of the Week honor. This is Bothun's third weekly award that she has earned this...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smolik, Penn State QB commit, makes recruiting pitch to recently available 4-star CB
Jaxon Smolik is a key quarterback recruit committed to Penn State via the 2023 recruiting class. Now, he’s trying to pitch the Nittany Lions to a key cornerback prospect that recently became available. On Tuesday, Smolik shared an image of the announcement from Daniel Harris. Previously committed to the...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: No.1 Penn State Heads to West Point for Army Black Knight Open
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Nov. 15, 2022 -- Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), treks to Army West Point for the Black Knight Open on Sunday, Nov. 20, in West Point, N.Y. In addition, three NIttany Lions (Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, Greg Kerkvliet) will take part in the NWCA All-Star Meet on Nov. 22 in Austin, Tex. The NWCA All-Star meet is an exhibition event and the results DO NOT count on any wrestlers NCAA record form or towards the season's RPI.
GoPSUsports.com
Six Women’s Soccer Student-Athletes Named to COSIDA Academic All-District Team
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Six Penn State women's soccer student-athletes were named to the 2022 Academic All-District First Team on Tuesday, as selected by the selected by College Sports Communicators. Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel picked up her second career Academic All-District nod, while redshirt senior Katherine Asman, seniors Cori...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Juniata College making changes atop football program
Head coach Josh Carter and defensive coordinator Joe Dougherty will not return at Juniata College, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Juniata College is a Division III in Huntingdon, Pa. The Eagles compete in the Centennial Conference. Juniata finished an 0-10 season on Saturday with a 66-15 loss at Susquehanna. Juniata...
Hundreds of Penn State faculty are publicly and privately questioning university leadership
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. State College, Pa. — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. ...
Digital Collegian
Canyon Pizza’s closure, health violations are ‘shocking’ Penn State students
On Tuesday, Canyon Pizza on East Beaver Avenue was closed by the State College Borough Health Department for “numerous health violations,” according to Health Technician Brian O'Donnell, and Penn State students had a wide variety of thoughts on the situation. Canyon Pizza, founded by Greg Nau and Tony...
Digital Collegian
‘Happy Valley is not the place for a casino’ | Movement of State College community members oppose Lubert’s proposed Nittany Mall Casino
A group of State College community members have spoken out against a Nittany Mall casino proposed by the former chair of Penn State’s Board of Trustees Ira Lubert. SC Gaming OpCo, led by Lubert, won a license auction on Sept. 2, 2020, which gave it the opportunity to develop a “mini casino” in an area, including College Township.
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for November 15, 2022
This morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. Today we will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.
Comments / 0