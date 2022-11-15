ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Clifford Named Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford has been named a semifinalist for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award. The seminfinalist group consists of 20 of the nation's top leaders in college football. Compiled by a subset of the Jason...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Power Ranking Bald Penn State Figures

James Franklin’s football team is 8-2 and Micah Shrewsberry’s men’s basketball squad is 3-0 to start the season. Walk into one of your classes, and the professor might have no hair. If you weren’t already aware, Penn State is getting carried by its bald men. We’ve...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Opens Three-Game Charleston Classic Thursday Against Furman

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Penn State men's basketball team begins the three-game Charleston Classic Thursday morning when the Nittany Lions face a strong Furman squad in an opening round matchup at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU. The 2022-23 Penn State men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health. The winner...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Women’s Basketball Beats Youngstown State 77-63

UNIVERSITY PARK – Johnasia Cash recorded her 1,000th career point as Penn State women's basketball (3-0) beat Youngstown State (1-1) Tuesday night at Bryce Jordan Center. Leilani Kapinus led the Lady Lions with 21 points, nine rebounds, a career-high five assists and four steals. With Youngstown State holding a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Penn State Men’s Basketball Picks Up Vote in AP Top 25

Penn State men’s basketball will head into Monday night’s contest against Butler with at least passing Top 25 recognition as the Nittany Lions picked up one vote in the latest AP Poll released on Monday afternoon. The Nittany Lions are now one of eight Big Ten teams represented in the poll with Indiana, Illinois and Michigan the only teams in the actual Top 25 coming in at No. 12, No. 19 and No. 20 respectively.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Track & Field Announces Full 2022-23 Competition Schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State track & field team announced its 2022-23 indoor/outdoor competition schedule with five total home meets. Head Coach John Gondak is excited for many chances to perform well this year. "I am thrilled the way we have set up our schedule for the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

NOTES: No.6 Penn State Battles No.1 North Carolina Friday in National Semifinals

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (17-3), under the direction of Big Ten Coach of the Year Char Morett-Curtiss, will take on No. 1 North Carolina (19-0) in the NCAA semifinals this coming weekend. Penn State, ranked No. 6, and UNC will tangle at 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. in an ESPN+ telecast. No. 3 Maryland (19-3) and No. 2 Northwestern (19-4) will meet in the other semifinal at 3 p.m. The NCAA title game is Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU. All games are being played in Storrs, Conn., at the University of Connecticut.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Takes Down Butler 68-62 in Gavitt Tipoff Games

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team earned a hard-fought 68-62 win over Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games to move to 3-0 on the season Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Senior+ guard Jalen Pickett recorded just the second triple-double in Penn State history,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Bothun and Zanon Secure CHA Weekly Awards

WINTHROP, Mass. - Penn State women's ice hockey student-athletes Kiara Zanon and Josie Bothun captured College Hockey America weekly awards on Tuesday. Zanon received a Forward of the Week nod while Bothun secured a Goaltender of the Week honor. This is Bothun's third weekly award that she has earned this...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

NOTES: No.1 Penn State Heads to West Point for Army Black Knight Open

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Nov. 15, 2022 -- Penn State (1-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), treks to Army West Point for the Black Knight Open on Sunday, Nov. 20, in West Point, N.Y. In addition, three NIttany Lions (Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, Greg Kerkvliet) will take part in the NWCA All-Star Meet on Nov. 22 in Austin, Tex. The NWCA All-Star meet is an exhibition event and the results DO NOT count on any wrestlers NCAA record form or towards the season's RPI.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
footballscoop.com

Sources: Juniata College making changes atop football program

Head coach Josh Carter and defensive coordinator Joe Dougherty will not return at Juniata College, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Juniata College is a Division III in Huntingdon, Pa. The Eagles compete in the Centennial Conference. Juniata finished an 0-10 season on Saturday with a 66-15 loss at Susquehanna. Juniata...
HUNTINGDON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Hundreds of Penn State faculty are publicly and privately questioning university leadership

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. State College, Pa. — Hundreds of Penn State employees are challenging the university president’s leadership and commitments, while internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA show fracturing within the university over how to best address racism. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

‘Happy Valley is not the place for a casino’ | Movement of State College community members oppose Lubert’s proposed Nittany Mall Casino

A group of State College community members have spoken out against a Nittany Mall casino proposed by the former chair of Penn State’s Board of Trustees Ira Lubert. SC Gaming OpCo, led by Lubert, won a license auction on Sept. 2, 2020, which gave it the opportunity to develop a “mini casino” in an area, including College Township.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtaj.com

Weather Minute for November 15, 2022

This morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. Today we will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA

