Chris Pratt has only been a #GirlDad for a couple years, but he’s already starting to see one key difference between raising daughters vs. raising his son Jack, 10. The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a silly picture to Instagram showing off a pretty new look: one pink flowered barrette and one white flowered barrette clipped to his mustache! The bathroom selfie shows Pratt making wide eyes at the camera to show his new style, and it’s a salon-level quality (at least, if your salon was run by a 2-year-old!). “My girls assured me that this in style 🎀,” he wrote....

9 MINUTES AGO