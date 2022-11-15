Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Pratt Nails the Difference Between Being a Girl Dad & a Boy Dad in a Funny Snapshot
Chris Pratt has only been a #GirlDad for a couple years, but he’s already starting to see one key difference between raising daughters vs. raising his son Jack, 10. The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a silly picture to Instagram showing off a pretty new look: one pink flowered barrette and one white flowered barrette clipped to his mustache! The bathroom selfie shows Pratt making wide eyes at the camera to show his new style, and it’s a salon-level quality (at least, if your salon was run by a 2-year-old!). “My girls assured me that this in style 🎀,” he wrote....
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
The Women Of "Saturday Night Live" Will Always Be Hilarious To Me, No Matter How Much Time's Gone By
No one will ever compare to Kate McKinnon.
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
Keke Palmer Admits She Felt 'Trapped' By Nickelodeon Fame
The actor said the experience felt “like I was walking around in a SpongeBob Suit.”
Comments / 0