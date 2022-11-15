Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors Meet in Work Session
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a special work session today. The board will receive an update on Sycamore Trees, and discuss a project change order, KONE contracts, a collections hire, and a partial payout. The meeting begins at 3pm in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
KCCI.com
Microphone captures vulgarity during Polk County Board of Supervisors meeting
During a Polk County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, a microphone caught Supervisor Angela Connolly calling fellow Supervisor Matt McCoy a vulgar word. In the audio, Connolly can be heard responding to McCoy, saying, "Why is he such an a******?" The comment was made after McCoy spoke against two...
kniakrls.com
Pella City Council Approves Agreements for Timberview Development
The Pella City Council held multiple public hearings and resolutions related to the proposed Timberview Housing Development at their meeting Tuesday evening. The council approved an urban renewal plan and a development agreement for proposed attached homes and detached dwelling units, with phase one including 36 residential lots. The resolutions include drafted agreements for public improvements, grants to pay for infrastructure, and the minimum tax assessment and standards for the developer to meet.
KCCI.com
Changes coming to I-80/35 interchange over Hickman
CLIVE, Iowa — There is a plan to address issues with the Interstate 80/35 interchange over Hickman. "I think there are a lot of safety concerns, "said Jojo Clawson, a long haul trucker from Wyoming. It is not just the long-haul truckers who have issues with the interchange. "It's...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/17/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 19 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE CIVIL ISSUES, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ACCIDENTS, ONE DEER, ONE GRASS FIRE, ONE RESCUE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE JUVENILE, ONE FOLLOW UP, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE DOG, ONE ASSIST OTHER AGENCY AND ONE OTHER CALL FOR SERVICE.
kniakrls.com
Hit and Run Arrest Has Been Made
An arrest has been made in the hit and run accident involving the bicyclist struck in the 1500 block of highway T-15 on October 22. Marion County Deputies have arrested Susan C. Visser of rural Knoxville, Iowa. Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a class D felony.
kniakrls.com
City of Indianola Snow Ordinance Policy
The first snow event of winter struck south-central Iowa this week, as the threat for accumulating snow increases. The City of Indianola issues a proactive notification of their snow ordinance going into effect if the forecast indicates two inches of snow or more is probable, and is in place until streets are plowed and cleared. Vehicles are not allowed to be parked on city streets during the snow ordinance, and during the snow removal effort vehicles may be ticketed and/or towed to allow for safe and efficient plow operations. For more information, click below.
kniakrls.com
Construction Work Ongoing in the Pella School District
Several construction projects are ongoing in the Pella Community School District. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the tennis courts at Caldwell Park are now delayed due to warmer weather required for painting — which could take up to two weeks. Work continues on the foundation for the new Early Childhood Center next to Madison Elementary. Additionally, Ebeling says planning is now underway for the connection between Jefferson Intermediate and Pella Middle School, with construction slated to begin next spring and planning ongoing throughout the winter. Hear more about construction in the Pella Community School District on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Deadly Mahaska County Crash Blamed On Snow
(Mahaska Co., IA) — A deadly car crash in Mahaska County is being blamed on the snow. The sheriff’s office says Morgan Sanders of Fremont, Iowa lost control of his car on Highway 23 just southeast of Oskaloosa early this morning, slid into the path of another car, and was hit.
iheart.com
Mahaska County Man Killed in Tuesday Morning Crash
(Mahaska County, IA) -- A Mahaska County mean is dead after a crash Tuesday morning. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 5:30am Tuesday in the 3000 block of Highway 23. Investigators say 22 year-old Morgan Sanders lost control of his car due to snow-covered roads and slid into the path of an oncoming pickup. The two vehicles crashed, and Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 29 year-old Ethan VanDeKieft, was not hurt in the crash.
KCCI.com
Porsche auto dealership given approval in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — You could soon drive a luxury car off the lot in West Des Moines. The city Board of Adjustment gave the green light for the land use proposal for a Porsche auto dealership. It would be located on Lake Drive near the Des Moines...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Overton Funeral Home Today
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for Overton Funeral Home in Indianola this afternoon. The chamber and Overton Funeral Home are celebrating the new expansion area in the back of the building, after a groundbreaking ceremony was held in November of 2021. The ribbon cutting will be at 3:30pm, with an open house for the facility taking place from 4-7pm.
KCCI.com
Man accused in Des Moines murder is back in custody in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa — Salifou Sahr is back in Polk County after being held in a North Dakota jail. Des Moines Police say he was involved in a drug deal that turned deadly. Police claim Sahr and Sam Sando shot and killed Trishay Thompson back in January. Investigators say...
"The Deco" building in Des Moines seeks a height waiver
A proposed residential and commercial building at the corner of 13th and Mulberry streets is seeking a waiver to downtown Des Moines' building height requirement. The request goes before the Des Moines Plan and Zoning Commission Thursday. State of play: "The Deco" would be five stories, constructed on a vacant...
Decision to allow conservative club at Johnston Community School District delayed
DES MOINES, Iowa — Last April, the Johnston Community School District Board of Directors approved a conservative club at the high school. Since then, the club has faced challenges from parents who don’t want the organization involved with the school district. On Wednesday, the Iowa State Board of Education was set to listen to an […]
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties in southwest Iowa: Guthrie, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold. The National Weather Service in Des Moines says two to five inches of total snow accumulations is expected. Locally higher...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
kniakrls.com
WeLIFT Partnering with Salvation Army for Extra Services
WeLIFT Job Search Center is partnering with the Salvation Army to provide services to Indianola residents, offering a space for the new mobile unit called Hope Is On The Way. Sue Wilson with WeLIFT tells KNIA News the 4th Monday of every month, the Salvation Army mobile unit will be parked in the WeLIFT parking lot at 106 E 2nd Ave beginning this Monday October 24th. Wilson said the unit will be open from 9-11am and again from 1-3pm, and will include a food pantry, clothing, cleaning supplies, and a case manager to assist with utility and rental assistance among many other services.
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
Comments / 0