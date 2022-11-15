ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTOP

Ukraine experts join probe of fatal missile blast in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Experts from Ukraine have joined Polish and American investigators who are looking into a missile blast that killed two men in eastern Poland this week. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Friday that the Ukrainian experts were at the grain-drying facility in the Polish village...
WTOP

Death toll from gas tank explosion in Iraq rises to 15

BAGHDAD (AP) — The death toll from a heating gas tank that exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq has risen to 15, an civil defense official said Friday. The explosion a night earlier in the city of Sulimaniyah destroyed three homes and also injured 16 people. On Thursday night, Kurdish officials and local media reports said that an unknown number of people were trapped under the rubble.
WTOP

Why you should give a poop about World Toilet Day

Saturday, Nov. 19 is World Toilet Day, a day officially recognized and observed by the United Nations to raise awareness to the 3.6 billion people without access to managed sanitation. Going to the bathroom is not something people think about or want to think about, but for many people in...
WASHINGTON, DC

