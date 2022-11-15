N.Y. Times: Couple Looking to Move to Bucks County Among Many New Buyers Struggling to Find Home

Image via iStock.

The young couple face an issue common to new home buyers in the current housing market.

A couple looking for a home in Bucks County have been facing issues that have become a common hinderance for new, young home buyers. Ronda Kaysen wrote about the young couple in The New York Times.

Alexandra Elmer and her husband, Matthew, had been looking for a new home in Buck County after living in Cape Cod for some time. However, due to recent economic trends and high interest rates in the housing market, the couple has been having a hard time finding something that suits their needs.

Like so many other young home buyers, the Elmer family has had a very hard time finding the right residence in a turbulent time in the markets.

“It feels like it’s never our time,” Ms. Elmer said. “I’m stuck at the starting line and other people have been able to progress. I know we will eventually get there one day, but it’s hard to look to the future.”

