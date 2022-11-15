How to Write a Strong Resume Summary

Image via iStock.

In a sea of applicants, your resume can easily get lost in a crowd. Even if you’re applying to hundreds of jobs, if your resume does not prove you’re a strong candidate it can be overlooked. The summary is an essential part of a resume, but sometimes the most daunting.

Writing about yourself can be intimidating. But it can be done! Gil Malinsky from CNBC spoke to experts on how to write a strong personal summary.

Three Things You’re Known For

To concisely summarize your professional experience, ask yourself three things that you’re known for. What defines your career and your skills? And what do you want to do in the future?

Mirror the Job Description

This might be a bit of a pain, considering you would have to tweak the summary every time you apply for a new job, but it could pay off. You want your summary to prove that you’re fit for the job.

Use the Rest of Your Resume as Proof

Although experts differ on the length of the summary it all depends on how vast your experience is. No matter how lengthy your summary is, let the rest of the resume do the talking. Think of your summary as the “blurb” and the rest of the resume as its proof.

Read more about how to write a strong summary on your resume on CNBC.

Indeed gives more advice on how to write a stand-out resume summary.

