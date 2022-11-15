ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Write a Strong Resume Summary

By Julia Rapp
 3 days ago
Image via iStock.

In a sea of applicants, your resume can easily get lost in a crowd. Even if you’re applying to hundreds of jobs, if your resume does not prove you’re a strong candidate it can be overlooked. The summary is an essential part of a resume, but sometimes the most daunting.

Writing about yourself can be intimidating. But it can be done! Gil Malinsky from CNBC spoke to experts on how to write a strong personal summary.

Three Things You’re Known For

To concisely summarize your professional experience, ask yourself three things that you’re known for. What defines your career and your skills? And what do you want to do in the future?

Mirror the Job Description

This might be a bit of a pain, considering you would have to tweak the summary every time you apply for a new job, but it could pay off. You want your summary to prove that you’re fit for the job.

Use the Rest of Your Resume as Proof

Although experts differ on the length of the summary it all depends on how vast your experience is. No matter how lengthy your summary is, let the rest of the resume do the talking. Think of your summary as the “blurb” and the rest of the resume as its proof.

Read more about how to write a strong summary on your resume on CNBC.

Indeed gives more advice on how to write a stand-out resume summary.

Bucks County Community College, the sponsor of BUCKSCO. Today — Career Corner, is a public community college with over 9,500 full- and part-time students.

Both affordable and centrally located for people in and around the Bucks County area, the school has three main campuses in Newtown, Bristol, and Perkasie, allowing students to attend throughout the area.

For those just starting their paths in higher education, or returning to school after a prolonged absence, Bucks County Community College offers over 90 academic programs within seven Academic Departments.

The school’s 43 Associate’s Degree programs prepare students to pursue either a career or their Bachelor’s degrees after graduation.

Learn more about Bucks County Community College here.

