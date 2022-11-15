Our guide to how to choose a ski jacket unpacks what to look for whether you’re lapping groomers or earning your turns in the backcountry. The best ski jackets are designed to be highly weatherproof and keep you toasty on the gustiest lift rides. They can also be very expensive, and with so many different makes and models on the market, you want to make sure you’re getting the best jacket for the type of skiing you plan to go, and the climate you’ll be doing it in. Our guide to how to choose a ski jacket unpacks the four different types of ski jacket, plus what to look for whether you’re lapping groomers or earning your turns in the backcountry.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO