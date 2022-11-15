ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Community Bank Helps Community College Apprentices MAP Out Their Professional Futures

By Dan Weckerly
 3 days ago
Image via iStock.

Penn Community Bank's donation to the MCCC MontcoWorks Apprentice Program (MAP) will supprt students' future careers.

Penn Community Bank has contributed $25,000 to Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) in support of its Workforce Development Division’s new MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program (MAP).

MAP is an earn-while-you-learn program that offers MCCC students the opportunity to gain in-demand workforce skills and college credits at no cost.

Apprentice-students train alongside experienced professionals, receiving mentorship and guidance while earning a steady paycheck from a partnering employer.

Upon completion of the program, apprentices receive an industry-recognized credential and will have acquired up to 36 college credits.

An Important Investment

“Penn Community Bank’s generous donation to the MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program is an important investment in the well-being of our communities and the regional economy.

“MAP will ensure future generations have sustainable career pathways, which provide a better life for themselves and their families.

“Similarly, employers gain the skilled workforce needed to stay competitive in the global market,” said MCCC President Dr. Victoria L. Bastecki-Perez. “The college greatly appreciates Penn Community Bank’s support of our students and this innovative earn-to-learn program.”

Just Makes Sense

“Connecting employers and jobseekers just makes sense. As a corporate citizen and vital part of the community, it’s our job to support and expand job training efforts in the region to ensure a strong local economy for generations to come,” said Bernard Tynes, Penn Community Bank Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing & Impact Officer.

“We’re grateful for MCCC’s leadership in this space and proud to continue our regional support for job training and workforce development.”

Teaching the Tools of the Trade

This donation will help fund the associated costs for MCCC’s Division of Workforce and Economic Development to train mentors for industry partners, who will work directly with apprentices and teach them the tools of their trade and how to grow and succeed in the workplace.

At the end of the program, apprentices will go on to earn family-sustaining jobs, while also filling a workforce shortage among area employers.

How MAP Will Begin

MAP will begin with its 24-month industrial maintenance mechanic apprenticeship.

It is an employment and training pathway that supports careers in several high-priority occupations in Montgomery County and beyond.

Industrial maintenance mechanics perform maintenance and repairs on machines and work in various fields that include:

  • Pharmaceutical production
  • Food processing
  • Medical devices
  • Automotive parts
  • Aeronautical manufacturing

MAP began with this in-demand professional subset to address its shortage of workers.

“The MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program is a pilot program to engage our employers in the Montgomery County region who are facing significant workforce shortages,” said Kyle Longacre, Dean of Workforce and Economic Development. “We are working to recruit really good apprenticeship candidates for our program and help them prepare to interview with our employer partners.”

Longacre continued, “We are committed to being industry-guided in our training programs and consistent in working with our advisory board in making program improvements.

Bringing Employment into the Equation Early

Apprenticeship programs change the arrangement between education and industry in that it brings the employment of a student to the beginning of his or her journey, as compared with the middle or the end, he said.

Companies make a two-year commitment to hire and train inexperienced, students. The student also signs a two-year contract to participate in a dual-curriculum training process with on-the-job training competencies and related technical instruction at the college.

Future Plans

As the MAP program continues to grow, MCCC plans to partner with career and technical centers, area nonprofit organizations, and school districts to share these opportunities with more students. Existing employees of companies also may enter the program for additional training and college credits.

MAP is designed to be replicated across other industries outside of maintenance mechanics and manufacturing as well. Companies interested in participating in an apprenticeship program are encouraged to contact the college to discuss potential opportunities.

More information about the MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program is at its website. A method for individuals to support the program is online.

About Penn Community Bank

Penn Community Bank holds more than $2.6 billion in assets, employs more than 300 people, and offers banking and lending services at 20+ bank branches and three administrative centers throughout Bucks and Montgomery counties, Pennsylvania. As an independent, mutual financial institution, Penn Community Bank is not publicly traded and operates with its long-term mission in mind: to help businesses grow and prosper, to provide financial resources to individuals and families throughout their lifetimes, to strengthen the local economy, and to partner with local organizations to act as a catalyst for positive growth in every market it serves.

About Montgomery County Community College Foundation

Established in 1983, the Montgomery County Community College Foundation provides scholarships for deserving students, grants for faculty projects, equipment and technology, emergency funds for students in need, support for cultural enrichment activities on campus and financial resources for other college programs and activities. The foundation is able to make a difference in the lives of our students thanks to the generosity of alumni, parents, community friends, private foundations and corporations. To make a difference and discuss making a meaningful gift, contact the foundation at 215.641.6324 or by email.

