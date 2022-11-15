Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Charges against suspect in Rowan Sweeney case dropped, to be refiled
In a pretrial hearing in Mahoning County Commons Pleas Court Wednesday, all charges except two against were dropped against one of the men charged in the death of the 4-year-old Struthers boy Rowan Sweeney. In Judge Anthony D'Apolito's courtroom, the charges were dropped against Brandon Crump Jr., 19, after last...
WFMJ.com
Judge ponders fate of Champion car wash kidnapping suspect
A visiting judge has indicated he may announce a verdict Monday in the case of a Warren man accused of forcing his way into a woman's car at knifepoint at a Champion Township car wash. Testimony wrapped up Wednesday in the case of 64-year-old David Honzu, who is charged with...
WFMJ.com
Warren man on trial for kidnapping, robbery
Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a 64 year old Warren man accused of forcing his way into a young woman's car at knife point at a Champion Township Car Wash on June 4th. David Honzu is charged with three counts of kidnapping, robbery and tampering with evidence. According...
WFMJ.com
January sentencing set for Youngstown woman who dragged dog behind car
A Youngstown woman who authorities say dragged a dog behind a car awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of animal cruelty. Mechelle Kelly, 56, who entered the plea in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, is scheduled to be sentenced on January 5, 2023. A post on...
WFMJ.com
Source: Paul Gains to step down as Mahoning County Prosecutor
After a quarter of a century on the job, a source has confirmed to 21 News that Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains will announce his retirement from the position at an 11 am press conference on Friday. Gains, a Democrat, before beginning his position as Mahoning County Prosecutor, served as...
WFMJ.com
Austintown police officer honored for saving shooting victims life
Austintown police officer Chance Hanshaw is being recognized for his actions following a double shooting back in August. Monday at an Austintown Trustees meeting, He received a rescue ribbon and his being credited with saving a mans life. It was around 2:30 a.m. on August 21st, when Hanshaw found two...
WFMJ.com
Former NEOCC guard charged with 4 counts accepting bribes
A Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (NEOCC) correctional officer has been charged in a four-count Bill of Information about his alleged role in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison in return for bribery payments. Terry Terrigno, 30, of Canfield, was charged with one count each of providing narcotics, marijuana,...
WFMJ.com
Suspect wearing 'Jason mask' robs Youngstown drive-thru
Halloween has come and gone this year, but someone found a nefarious use for his costume. Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at Gino's Drive Thru on the city's South Side. According to police, the robbery took place late Thursday at the East Midlothian Boulevard business. Police tell 21 News...
WFMJ.com
Suspect arrested for Mercer County murder
State Police say a suspect is under arrest for the murder of a Meadville man whose body was found along a roadside in Lawrence County. John Frank Henry Jr., 21, of Meadville is being held in a Columbus, Ohio jail where he awaits extradition to Mercer County to face a charge of criminal homicide.
WFMJ.com
U.S. Marshals: Man wanted by authorities in Puerto Rico arrested in Youngstown
A man wanted by authorities in Puerto Rico has been arrested in Youngstown Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 26-year-old Robert Rodriguez-Maldonado at the 3500 block of Desoto Avenue in Youngstown for attempted murder. Marshals say in February of 2021, officers in Puerto Rico...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown family offering $10,000 reward for conviction of relative's murderer
The family of a man murdered on Youngstown’s South Side is offering a reward for information leading to the indictment and conviction of whoever committed the crime. The $10,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the October 7th shooting death of 29-year-old Aaron “Mann” Rogers III.
WFMJ.com
New Castle man indicted on cocaine distribution charge
A New Castle man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh Monday on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws after receiving more than 500 grams of cocaine delivered by the US post office. Brandon Leroy McConnell, 34, was indicted on one count following his arrest. The...
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County police, fire departments to host 'Can the Cruiser', 'Fill the Pot' food drives
Various police and fire departments throughout Trumbull County will be hosting "Can the Cruiser" and "Fill the Pot" food drive in order to stock five local food pantries. Participating agencies include the Bazetta Township Police and Fire Departments, Howland Police and Fire Departments, Champion Police Department, Niles Police Department and OSP.
WFMJ.com
Power restored for all residents Austintown, no outages in all of Mahoning County
Power has been restored to all residents of Austintown as of 11:26 a.m. on Friday. FirstEnergy crews were called out before 4 a.m. Friday after power went out to 5,500 homes in businesses in Austintown and Youngstown. According to the utility, the vast majority of outages were in Austintown. A...
WFMJ.com
Slippery conditions bring traffic accidents in the Valley during Friday morning commute
Police and State Troopers are responding to reports of several accidents on highways in Mahoning County. As snow began to fall around 9a.m., crashes were reported along Interstates 80, 76, and 680. A crash just east of Bailey Road slowed traffic along eastbound Interstate 76. An injury accident involving a...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 17th
Vindicator file photo / November 11, 1972 | Mizell Stewart, right, exalted ruler of Buckeye Elks Lodge 73, congratulated six new honorary members of the lodge at the annual awards banquet 50 years ago. From left are Mahoning County Prosecutor Vincent Gilmartin, City Schools Superintendent Robert Pegues, Municipal Judge Leo P. Morley, YSU administrator Hugh Frost, Dollar Savings President Robert D. Rowland, and General Fireproofing President John Saunders.
WFMJ.com
Flames force evacuation of Boardman apartment
Smoke and flames forced residents to flee from a Boardman apartment building early Friday. A fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment on the 100 block of Shields Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put out the flames. No injuries were reported.
WFMJ.com
Catalytic converters stolen from area charities that help the needy
Two charities that help those in need are now in need of help themselves after thieves stole catalytic converters from vehicles at their Youngstown facilities recently. Both Easter Seals and the Salvation Army both had catalytic converters stolen recently. Major Paul Moore told 21 News anchor Madison Tromler that Salvation...
WFMJ.com
Victim identified in fatal rollover crash on I-680
One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-680 that closed a ramp on both sides. The crash occurred on near Exit 3A on the ramp leading to state route 711 just before 9:30 a.m. The ramp was closed on both sides.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US. South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. Attorney, non-violent activist Staughton Lynd dead at 93. In 1965, Lynd made international headlines appearing in a photo with other protestors splashed with red paint at...
Comments / 0