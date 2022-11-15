ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMJ.com

Charges against suspect in Rowan Sweeney case dropped, to be refiled

In a pretrial hearing in Mahoning County Commons Pleas Court Wednesday, all charges except two against were dropped against one of the men charged in the death of the 4-year-old Struthers boy Rowan Sweeney. In Judge Anthony D'Apolito's courtroom, the charges were dropped against Brandon Crump Jr., 19, after last...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Judge ponders fate of Champion car wash kidnapping suspect

A visiting judge has indicated he may announce a verdict Monday in the case of a Warren man accused of forcing his way into a woman's car at knifepoint at a Champion Township car wash. Testimony wrapped up Wednesday in the case of 64-year-old David Honzu, who is charged with...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren man on trial for kidnapping, robbery

Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a 64 year old Warren man accused of forcing his way into a young woman's car at knife point at a Champion Township Car Wash on June 4th. David Honzu is charged with three counts of kidnapping, robbery and tampering with evidence. According...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Source: Paul Gains to step down as Mahoning County Prosecutor

After a quarter of a century on the job, a source has confirmed to 21 News that Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains will announce his retirement from the position at an 11 am press conference on Friday. Gains, a Democrat, before beginning his position as Mahoning County Prosecutor, served as...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown police officer honored for saving shooting victims life

Austintown police officer Chance Hanshaw is being recognized for his actions following a double shooting back in August. Monday at an Austintown Trustees meeting, He received a rescue ribbon and his being credited with saving a mans life. It was around 2:30 a.m. on August 21st, when Hanshaw found two...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Former NEOCC guard charged with 4 counts accepting bribes

A Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (NEOCC) correctional officer has been charged in a four-count Bill of Information about his alleged role in a scheme to smuggle contraband into the prison in return for bribery payments. Terry Terrigno, 30, of Canfield, was charged with one count each of providing narcotics, marijuana,...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect wearing 'Jason mask' robs Youngstown drive-thru

Halloween has come and gone this year, but someone found a nefarious use for his costume. Youngstown Police are investigating a robbery at Gino's Drive Thru on the city's South Side. According to police, the robbery took place late Thursday at the East Midlothian Boulevard business. Police tell 21 News...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect arrested for Mercer County murder

State Police say a suspect is under arrest for the murder of a Meadville man whose body was found along a roadside in Lawrence County. John Frank Henry Jr., 21, of Meadville is being held in a Columbus, Ohio jail where he awaits extradition to Mercer County to face a charge of criminal homicide.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

New Castle man indicted on cocaine distribution charge

A New Castle man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh Monday on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws after receiving more than 500 grams of cocaine delivered by the US post office. Brandon Leroy McConnell, 34, was indicted on one count following his arrest. The...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 17th

Vindicator file photo / November 11, 1972 | Mizell Stewart, right, exalted ruler of Buckeye Elks Lodge 73, congratulated six new honorary members of the lodge at the annual awards banquet 50 years ago. From left are Mahoning County Prosecutor Vincent Gilmartin, City Schools Superintendent Robert Pegues, Municipal Judge Leo P. Morley, YSU administrator Hugh Frost, Dollar Savings President Robert D. Rowland, and General Fireproofing President John Saunders.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Flames force evacuation of Boardman apartment

Smoke and flames forced residents to flee from a Boardman apartment building early Friday. A fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment on the 100 block of Shields Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put out the flames. No injuries were reported.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Catalytic converters stolen from area charities that help the needy

Two charities that help those in need are now in need of help themselves after thieves stole catalytic converters from vehicles at their Youngstown facilities recently. Both Easter Seals and the Salvation Army both had catalytic converters stolen recently. Major Paul Moore told 21 News anchor Madison Tromler that Salvation...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Victim identified in fatal rollover crash on I-680

One person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-680 that closed a ramp on both sides. The crash occurred on near Exit 3A on the ramp leading to state route 711 just before 9:30 a.m. The ramp was closed on both sides.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US. South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. Attorney, non-violent activist Staughton Lynd dead at 93. In 1965, Lynd made international headlines appearing in a photo with other protestors splashed with red paint at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

