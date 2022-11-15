ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bristol-Based Toy Manufacturer is Changing Business Tactics to Stay Competitive in a New Economy

By John Fey
 3 days ago
Image via iStock

Like so many other companies, one Bucks County toy maker is working to stay relevant and competitive as prices and markets continue to change. Sarah Nassauer and Sharon Terlep wrote about the local company for The Wall Street Journal.

Super Impulse USA LLC, a toy manufacturer based in Bristol, has been changing their business strategies in order to stay competitive in the face of Walmart making major moves in the retail industry. Focusing on tiny recreations of classic toys like the Rubik’s cube and other childhood favorites, the Bucks County company will begin to focus on their more popular items and begin shipping orders themselves.

Employing just 15 people, the company is small, but they are looking to make changes in order to stay not he market and make their goods affordable and available to their young audience.

Over the last few years of a changing economy, the local company has faced “some late curveballs that we couldn’t predict,” according to Chief Executive Alan Dorfman. “We will spend more and hope the orders come in.”

Read more about the Bucks county toy makers in The Wall Street Journal.

