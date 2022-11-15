Yardley Resident Receives Life-Saving Gift, Nominates the Man Who’s Son Saved Him For ‘Fan of the Year’ Honors

Image via YouTube.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt stands between Bill Soloway (l) of Yardley and Jim Zimmerman, a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan before last month's Eagles - Steeler game at the Linc. At the game, Zimmerman was awarded "Steelers Fan of the Year" by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A Bucks County resident can now look back on a gift that literally saved his life, and he now has a relationship with the family who helped him. Teresa Varley wrote about the miraculous event at the official website for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bill Soloway, a resident of Yardley, was in dire straits just a few years ago. Diagnosed with a heart condition that took the life of both his mother and is brother, he was lucky to be able to get a transplant from a donor through the Gift of Life Donor Program.

“I said thank you for this amazing gift. Here is what I am able to do now thanks to this life saving gift,” Soloway said. “I couldn’t put anything in there that would identify me.”

His new heart came from the late son of Jim Zimmerman Sr., a Pittsburgh native. After he received the transplant, Soloway reached out tot he Zimmerman family to thank them for his new chance at life, and now the family and Bill have become very close.

Jim Zimmerman Sr. got the surprise of a lifetime when T.J. Watt delivered the news that he’s the winner of the 2022 Steelers Fan of the Year, an award he was nominated for by his friend and Eagles fan, Bill Soloway.