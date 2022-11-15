ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Indonesia signs 20 billion dollar deal to accelerate clean energy transition

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNsyt_0jBGbdQj00
World News

Indonesia signed deals with international lenders and major nations on Tuesday under which it is to receive billions of dollars in funding to help the country increase its use of renewable energy.

The 20 billion dollar (£17 billion) agreement was announced on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Called a Just Energy Transition Partnership, it is meant to help developing countries reduce their reliance on fossil fuels such as coal and gas that cause carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.

It is an important step for Indonesia, a major exporter of coal that has abundant potential for developing cleaner energy.

We need finance and money from the global North to help with global South’s transition to clean energy

Participating governments – the United States, Japan, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway and the UK – are to provide a total of about 10 billion dollars (£8.4 billion) in concessionary lending, grants and equity.

Major private global financial institutions that earlier pledged to support climate investment will arrange the rest, US officials said.

As part of the agreement, Indonesia has pledged to ensure emissions from the country’s power sector start falling by 2030. The country has stepped up its goal of making the entire power generation sector emissions-free by 2050.

“Indonesia’s energy transition plans will send a very strong signal not just in the Asia-Pacific but also the world that Indonesia is a global leader in the just and affordable transition from fossil fuels to clean energy,” said Indonesian finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

US climate envoy John Kerry said the US and Indonesia have been laying the groundwork for the deal from the first days of Joe Biden’s administration.

“We’ve wrestled with countless issues to arrive at today’s groundbreaking announcement,” Mr Kerry said. The agreement “can truly transform Indonesia’s power sector from coal to renewables and support significant economic growth,” he said.

South Africa was the first country to sign a JETP deal, during last year’s climate conference, COP26, in Glasgow. It calls for major countries in the Group of Seven to provide 8.5 billion dollars (£7 billion) in concessional loans and grants to help the coal-rich country scale back its use of fossil fuels.

Citing lessons learned from the South Africa accord, US officials said the package with Indonesia has firm, short timelines, will start soon and keep stakeholders looped in.

The Indonesian deal is the biggest so far, reflecting the nation’s heavy reliance on coal. Indonesia is the world’s third-largest producer of coal and the average age of its coal power plants is only 12 or 13 years old. Such plants can remain operational for up to 45 years.

The effort to form JETPs reflects a recognition that developing countries are disproportionately suffering the consequences of climate change, said Swati D’Souza, a New Delhi-based energy analyst with the Institute for Energy, Economics and Financial Analysis.

“Therefore, we need finance and money from the global North to help with global South’s transition to clean energy,” D’Souza said. “JETPs are a method to provide the money required.”

Other coal-rich developing economies are watching how the deals with South Africa and Indonesia progress. India, the world’s third-biggest emitter of planet-warming gases, Vietnam, Senegal and the Philippines all are considering signing similar deals.

Putra Adhiguna, an IEEFA energy analyst in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, noted that a transition to alternative energy sources could be “low-hanging fruit” for many places in the archipelago of more than 17,000 islands. However, since Indonesia already has excess power generating capacity, there is less incentive to switch to cleaner sources.

The bigger worry is that such arrangements may be too little, too late.

“Relative to what needs to be done now, when the world is in the midst of a poly crisis, these deals are a pin prick,” said Sony Kapoor, professor of climate, geo-economics and finance at the Florence-based European University Institute.

“It is commendable that these deals are recognising the issues at hand but at the same time, the financing is inadequate and is by design restricted to a few countries.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Wind and solar farms to pay nearly half of windfall profits to Treasury

Wind and solar farms across the UK will have to hand over close to half of their excess profits, the Government has announced, in a plan that the industry said could deter much-needed investment. The windfall tax on renewables, biomass and nuclear power generators will be set at 45%, Chancellor...
newschain

Sturgeon hails potential of renewables as tallest wind turbines linked to grid

Scotland’s First Minister has marked a “major milestone” for renewable energy in the UK as the country’s tallest wind turbines were connected to the national grid. Nicola Sturgeon was at Banks Renewables’ Kype Muir Extension wind farm near Strathaven, in South Lanarkshire, on Wednesday where the 200-metre turbines have been installed.
newschain

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told. Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021. The trial continued...
newschain

Republicans win 218th seat to claim slim majority in US House

Republicans won control of the US House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders. More than a week after Election...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Households save up to £4.27 in an hour during test to help avoid blackouts

Octopus Energy customers alone managed to provide nearly half of the energy savings that National Grid wants from all British households as the company ran the first ever pay to save trial earlier this week. The company said that its average customer who decided to take part had slashed their...
newschain

Tory MPs call for renters to be allowed to keep pets

Conservative MPs have urged the Government to allow renters to keep pets in their homes. Vet and Tory MP Dr Neil Hudson stressed that keeping animals was important to help people with their mental health, and suggested renting should not be a barrier to pet ownership. The Penrith and the...
newschain

Business rates slashed by millions for iconic British shops and hotels

Big high-street shops and hotels are set to save millions from tumbling taxes as the Treasury unveiled a package of support on business rates in Thursday’s autumn statement. Iconic British department stores like Harrods and Selfridges and hotels like the Savoy and the Ritz will see their business rates bills slashed by up to half as a result of the new measures.
newschain

Kevin Sinfield on course to surpass fundraising target for motor neurone disease

Kevin Sinfield is on course to surpass his fundraising target of £777,777 in aid of motor neurone disease after the penultimate day of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge. The former Leeds Rhinos captain is aiming to run around 40 miles for seven successive days and – after completing day six at Bradford’s University of Bradford Stadium on Friday – he had raised over £765,000.
newschain

Tesco offers workers pay advances as cost of living surges

Tesco has said it will offer workers advances on their pay to help support them amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The supermarket group, which is the UK’s largest private employer, said it hopes the move will benefit workers in the run up to Christmas. It comes days after confirmation...
newschain

Death of boy, two, due to mould in housing authority flat ‘unacceptable tragedy’

The death of a young boy who suffered prolonged exposure to mould is an “unacceptable tragedy”, the Housing Secretary has said. Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with parents Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Aminin in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.
newschain

Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing two: US official

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people. The Russian Defence Ministry denied being behind “any strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border” and said in a statement that photos of purported damage “have nothing to do” with Russian weapons.
newschain

Trial date set for man accused of murdering Met police officer Matt Ratana

A 25-year-old man accused of murdering a Met police officer inside a south London custody centre has been told he will stand trial next summer. Louis De Zoysa was not required to enter any plea during a court appearance on Friday which heard that his trial, lasting up to three weeks, will start on June 6.
newschain

‘Risk of European cancer epidemic in next 10 years’ if weaknesses not addressed

An estimated one million cancer diagnoses were missed across Europe in the last two years, and a new report suggests the impact of Covid-19 could set back European cancer results by almost a decade. Researchers say the pandemic has exposed weaknesses in cancer health systems and in the research landscape...
newschain

Wayne Hennessey hoping alcohol ban will not impact atmosphere at Wales games

Wayne Hennessey hopes Qatar’s alcohol ban at stadiums will not affect the atmosphere at Wales’ World Cup games. The so-called Red Wall – of whom 3,000 are expected in Doha for Wales’ first World Cup appearance for 64 years – won an ‘outstanding contribution’ award at Euro 2016 and are among the most passionate on the international stage.
newschain

Rishi Sunak attends emergency meeting at G20 after missile lands in Poland

Rishi Sunak joined an emergency meeting at the Bali G20 summit and held talks with Joe Biden after a missile killed two people in Poland and Moscow hit Ukraine with “barbaric” strikes. The Prime Minister attended the morning roundtable of likeminded leaders, called by the US President, which...
newschain

Inflation set to leap to new 40-year high after eye-watering energy bill hike

Painful gas and electricity bill rises in October are expected to send UK inflation surging to a fresh 40-year high in official figures on Wednesday, but experts predict this is likely to mark the peak in the cost-of-living crisis. Most economists forecast that the latest data from the Office for...
newschain

Where next for Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd stay looks to be coming to an end?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United could be coming to an imminent end with the Red Devils poised to take action in the wake of his interview criticising the club. The PA news agency understands talks have begun between United and Ronaldo’s representatives over the Portugal international’s future...

Comments / 0

Community Policy