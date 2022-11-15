Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Will Tweak Its Rewards System; Blizzard to Soon Remove the Game Along With WoW, Diablo 3, and More From China
It's been around a month since the release of Overwatch 2, and following a troubled launch, the game has since picked up its form, with the community mostly enjoying their experience. However, the Overwatch community has found a glaring issue with the game's rewards and progression system. In a new...
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Pre-Orders Available for iOS Users; Modern Warfare 2 Rumored to Receive Rocket League-Esque Gamemode
IOS Call of Duty fans rejoice! as Warzone Mobile heads to the App Store for pre-orders. Following 25 million pre-registrations through Google Play on Android devices, iOS users can now pre-order the long-awaited Mobile version of the hit Battle Royale title. Interested players should definitely pre-register on either platform, as...
Sci-Fi Action RPG Cygnus Enterprises Takes Players to a Vibrant Future
Have you ever wondered what you’d get if you mixed a top-down version of Destiny 2 with Diablo, sprinkled in some SimCity, a little Tropico 6, then finished with a touch of Fallout Shelter? If so, you’re not alone. Team Miaozi, a diverse group of PC gaming industry veterans from 15 different countries, is made up of key members from teams responsible for games like Total War: Three Kingdoms, Age of Wonders 3, the Far Cry series, Halo Wars 2, Sea of Thieves, and more. Founded in 2019, Team Miaozi has spent the last three years developing the upcoming game Cygnus Enterprises. This single-player sci-fi game combines action-RPG elements with small-scale city management, all set in a distant future with striking visuals and vibrant colors, creating a world ripe for exploration.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - How to Evolve Pawmo, Rellor and Bramblin
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay video we show exactly how to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, how to evolve Rellor into Rabsca, and how to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast. They evolve with the exact same, but brand new, evolution method. 00:00 Spoiler Warning. 00:11 How To Evolve Pawmo Rellor...
Sonic the Hedgehog Co-Creator Reportedly Arrested for Insider Trading
Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka has reportedly been arrested for suspected insider trading for an investment made while working at Square Enix. As reported by Japanese outlet FNN and translated by GI.biz, Naka was arrested by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office alongside two other former Square Enix employees.
US, others at APEC summit condemn North Korean missile test
BANGKOK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called an emergency gathering of several allies on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific economic summit, emerging with leaders of five other nations to condemn North Korea after it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.
Papetura - Official Nintendo Switch Reveal Date Trailer
Papetura will be available on Nintendo Switch on December 1, 2022. Check out the latest trailer for another look at the game set in a world made entirely out of paper and get ready to help two little creatures, Pape and Tura, whose house is in danger of burning down. Explore the mysterious world shrouded in shadow and light, hand-crafted in its entirety out of paper in this adventure game.
Dad who has ALS and dementia lights up every time his daughter sings to him and it warms our heart
The father has a rare form of dementia and was recently diagnosed with ALS.
Risen - Official Port Announcement Teaser Trailer
Risen is making its return to modern hardware with full gamepad controls and reworked UI, a fully seamless open world with no loading screens, and over 60 hours of immersive gameplay and side quests to complete. Risen is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 24.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Free DLC Voice "Kagami" Trailer
Meet Kagami (voiced by Arin Hanson) in this latest trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Check it out to learn more about the Captain of the Royal Secret Service. Embody the "Snow Dragon" and show off your skills with the Dual Blades with this new free player voice DLC for your Hunter, available on November 24, 2022.
Splinter Cell: Ubisoft Teases a Remake With Concept Images as the Original Available for Free Now
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell celebrated its 20th anniversary on November 17, with the date marking the title's release on the original Xbox. The Ubisoft title ushered in a new era of action games, with Splinter Cell largely focusing on stealth elements, which has since become a revolution. The series spawned several titles in the coming years, with the last one titled Blacklist arriving in 2013.
Valorant Patch 5.10 Brings Changes to Cypher, Fade, and Harbor; Automatically Mutes Toxic Players and More
Valorant is one of the biggest games out there, being one of the most played esports title. To maintain this position, the game needs to provide constant updates to keep the gameplay smooth as well provide more content to the players. Valorant has just released patch 5.10, and it brings some balancing changes to Agents as well as a new feature called Real Time Text Evaluation.
CAN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Desert Cup T20I Series 2022/23, Match 9
Venue: AI Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) Date & Time: November 19th, at 5:30 PM IST and 4:00 PM Local Time. Canada and Saudi Arabia will face each other for the 2nd time in this series on Saturday. Canada’s three matches winning streak came to halt with a loss over Bahrain by 8 wickets on Thursday. On a good batting wicket, they managed to score 160 runs on the board thanks to Pargat Singh’s watchful 61 runs and a late cameo from Ravinderpal Singh who hammered 47 runs from just 18 balls. The bowlers went clueless with only Nikhil Dutta claiming the wicket. They still maintain the top position in the standings with 6 points.
