Read full article on original website
Related
WETM
Kari Lake declines to concede, says she’s assembling legal team
(The Hill) – Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) declined to concede governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs Thursday, raising concerns about the election process. The Associated Press and other outlets projected that Hobbs won the race on Monday. But Lake indicated she is assembling a legal team that is “collecting evidence and data” pertaining to the electoral process.
WETM
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year, state officials announced Wednesday, ending a run of historic surpluses and acting as a warning to other states about a potential recession. Democratic-controlled California taxes rich people more than other states, meaning most of...
WETM
What is thundersnow?
New York (WETM) – A crippling lake-effect snowstorm is impacting areas downwind of Lake Ontario and especially Lake Erie. Due to breezy winds ushering in colder air over the Great Lakes Region, lake-effect snow showers have developed across a large portion of the Great Lakes Region including off of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (11/17/22)
Lake-effect snow showers are moving through this morning and this will continue to be the case throughout the day. Temperatures are well below average today and this favors snow as the main precipitation type but some rain may mix in for part of the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy out of the west today which is what is ushering in the lake-effect showers.
WETM
Game Day Primer | Penn State travels to Rutgers
11. Penn State (8-2) at Indiana (4-6) When: Saturday, November 5. It appears to be James Franklin’s turn to break records. Penn State’s football coach has 99 career wins, and a victory at Rutgers would make him the fifth active coach in the Big Ten to join the triple digits club, joining Pat Fitzgerald, Kirk Ferentz, Jim Harbaugh and Bret Bielema. Franklin is 8-0 against Rutgers and the Scarlett Knights have not beaten Penn State since joining the Big Ten. It seems safe to mail the congratulations card. All-time James Franklin is 99-51.
Comments / 0