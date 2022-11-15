ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tennessee_Gary
2d ago

I’m sick of hearing all of the bs from the media about “antisemitism.” As far as I can tell, the ADL considers any joke or criticism of Israel or Jewish behavior to be “antisemitic.” What Chappelle did was fair game and it wasn’t even mean toward Jews.

Chris Allen
2d ago

to be truthful.. if you really read the Bible you would know who the true Hebrews are... your rabbis know the truth they just don't tell you

Memphis EA
2d ago

first off we don't care. Good job Dave Chappelle

