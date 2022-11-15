ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDTN

No public sales for Taylor Swift tour, Ticketmaster says

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sorry Swifties, Ticketmaster will no longer be selling tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming The Eras Tour. Taylor Swift is coming to Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on two back-to-back nights as part of The Eras Tour, an event announced after the release of her latest album, “Midnights.” On June 30 and July 1, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Hamilton, OH

For a town the size of Hamilton, there is a surprising variety of places that will satisfy the most demanding among us. Here are some of the Best Restaurants in Hamilton OH. The southern-style ribs at this chill cafe are legendary in Hamilton, and any visitor to the city should not leave without trying them. Mike Neal, the proprietor and namesake of the eatery, is responsible for the barbecue dishes, which pay homage to his home state of Alabama.
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

Three Spirits Tavern bartender crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic

Bartender Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue took home some hardware from the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic. His cocktail, the ‘Harvest Season,’ featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
BELLEVUE, KY
linknky.com

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, senior residents who may not have as many family and friends nearby may experience loneliness. Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise have gone without. To participate, shoppers can look...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch

Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
MORROW, OH
Fox 19

Winter’s chill, light snow Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re in for more light snow chances Wednesday, but the big story will be the cold. Daytime highs on Wednesday will only reach the upper 30′s. Look for a few flurries anytime through predawn Thursday. Watch for slick spots. A few more flurries are possible...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Temps in 20s, colder weekend ahead

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are waking up Thursday to bitterly cold temperatures in the 20s in many spots across the Tri-State. It’s not snowing now but as you head out, be sure to watch for isolated slick spots on roads leftover from Wednesday’s light snow. The high temperature...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati's first dedicated cidery just opened

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first brewery dedicated entirely to craft cider just opened its doors in Norwood. Northwood Cider Co. opened Nov. 11 in a former brake shop at 2075 Mills Ave. While Northwood – which takes its name from a type of apple cider tree – specializes...
CINCINNATI, OH
BoardingArea

What does “See Agent” mean on a boarding pass?

CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Check out designs for the new 4th Street Bridge

Nestled above the Licking River and connecting Newport and Covington, the KY 8 bridge is a historic piece of infrastructure that serves a growing population. In November 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recognized the need for improvements to continue to serve both cities and its residents and began a redesign of this bridge.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Citizens rejoice at long-awaited reopening of Newport White Castle

Newport residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief, their White Castle has returned. The Newport White Castle location at 1 W 5th St. held its grand reopening Nov. 15 after undergoing renovations and taking on a meme-like role in the Newport Community Discussion group on Facebook over the last few weeks.
NEWPORT, KY
wnewsj.com

Settlemyre appointed to Clinton Co. Board of Health

WILMINGTON – At a special meeting of the Clinton County Health District Advisory Council (DAC) last week, Patricia “Patti” Settlemyre, BSN, RN, was appointed to the Clinton County Board of Health. The DAC is comprised of the presidents of Clinton County’s 13 boards of township trustees, the...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
informerpress.com

Adams County Chamber of Commerce encourages shopping local this holiday season

As the holiday season starts, the Adams County Chamber of Commerce encourages local residents to shop at local businesses. “There is a sense of adventure when you explore a small business. You never know what beauties you’ll uncover or what scrumptiousness awaits. Sadly, that’s also why a lot of people choose to patronize chains. They know exactly what they’ll get with chains, and there’s a lot of comfort in that. But comfort comes at a price, and that could be our community,” said Jason Francis, President of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce. “Large employers and chains are vital to our area, but this holiday season, we’re asking you to support small businesses to help ensure they’re around in the coming years.”
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Growing fast-casual restaurant set to open new Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing salad chain is preparing to open its third location in Cincinnati this week. On Tuesday, Green District, a fast-casual restaurant offering salads and wraps, announced it will open within Clifton Heights' U Square @ the Loop development Nov. 19. It marks the third location the chain has opened locally since the start of the year. Its other local locations are in Fountain Square and Blue Ash.
CINCINNATI, OH

