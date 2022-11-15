Read full article on original website
Cincinnati bar transforming into immersive holiday experience this season
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati bar is transforming into a holiday-themed bar to get you into the holiday spirit. Tiki Tiki Bang Bang is transforming into Sippin' Santa, where they will serve holiday-themed cocktails along with some special events. No cover or tickets are required. The bar will feature a...
(Love)Bird’s the Word
This eatery delivers classic Southern cuisine in Loveland. The post (Love)Bird’s the Word appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
No public sales for Taylor Swift tour, Ticketmaster says
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sorry Swifties, Ticketmaster will no longer be selling tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming The Eras Tour. Taylor Swift is coming to Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium on two back-to-back nights as part of The Eras Tour, an event announced after the release of her latest album, “Midnights.” On June 30 and July 1, […]
Best Restaurants in Hamilton, OH
For a town the size of Hamilton, there is a surprising variety of places that will satisfy the most demanding among us. Here are some of the Best Restaurants in Hamilton OH. The southern-style ribs at this chill cafe are legendary in Hamilton, and any visitor to the city should not leave without trying them. Mike Neal, the proprietor and namesake of the eatery, is responsible for the barbecue dishes, which pay homage to his home state of Alabama.
Pine Club celebrates 75 years with special deal reflecting 1947 prices
Dayton’s iconic steakhouse is continuing to celebrate 75 years of being a dining staple in the Miami Valley. From now until the end of the year, one lucky table at The Pine Club will receive a special “Golden Menu” that features dishes and prices from 1947. “Stepping...
Three Spirits Tavern bartender crowned winner of inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic
Bartender Ray Perryman of Three Spirits Tavern in Bellevue took home some hardware from the inaugural Northern Kentucky Cocktail Classic. His cocktail, the ‘Harvest Season,’ featured Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, pear and apple juice, a touch of lemon juice, ginger liqueurs, house-made spiced simple syrup, sweet ginger bitters and a smoked rosemary garnish.
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
As the holiday season approaches, senior residents who may not have as many family and friends nearby may experience loneliness. Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise have gone without. To participate, shoppers can look...
Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch
Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
Winter’s chill, light snow Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re in for more light snow chances Wednesday, but the big story will be the cold. Daytime highs on Wednesday will only reach the upper 30′s. Look for a few flurries anytime through predawn Thursday. Watch for slick spots. A few more flurries are possible...
Temps in 20s, colder weekend ahead
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are waking up Thursday to bitterly cold temperatures in the 20s in many spots across the Tri-State. It’s not snowing now but as you head out, be sure to watch for isolated slick spots on roads leftover from Wednesday’s light snow. The high temperature...
Cincinnati's first dedicated cidery just opened
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first brewery dedicated entirely to craft cider just opened its doors in Norwood. Northwood Cider Co. opened Nov. 11 in a former brake shop at 2075 Mills Ave. While Northwood – which takes its name from a type of apple cider tree – specializes...
What does “See Agent” mean on a boarding pass?
Check out designs for the new 4th Street Bridge
Nestled above the Licking River and connecting Newport and Covington, the KY 8 bridge is a historic piece of infrastructure that serves a growing population. In November 2016, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet recognized the need for improvements to continue to serve both cities and its residents and began a redesign of this bridge.
Citizens rejoice at long-awaited reopening of Newport White Castle
Newport residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief, their White Castle has returned. The Newport White Castle location at 1 W 5th St. held its grand reopening Nov. 15 after undergoing renovations and taking on a meme-like role in the Newport Community Discussion group on Facebook over the last few weeks.
Settlemyre appointed to Clinton Co. Board of Health
WILMINGTON – At a special meeting of the Clinton County Health District Advisory Council (DAC) last week, Patricia “Patti” Settlemyre, BSN, RN, was appointed to the Clinton County Board of Health. The DAC is comprised of the presidents of Clinton County’s 13 boards of township trustees, the...
Cincinnati Children’s to open Centerville location
The hospital's new medical building, named Cincinnati Children's Centerville, is located on Clyo Road, according to a release.
QuirKY, FunKY, and WacKY in Kentucky
Experience all the weird of Covington, Kentucky with a visit to a Spaceship house, a tour of taxidermy, and of course, bourbon (400 types!).
Adams County Chamber of Commerce encourages shopping local this holiday season
As the holiday season starts, the Adams County Chamber of Commerce encourages local residents to shop at local businesses. “There is a sense of adventure when you explore a small business. You never know what beauties you’ll uncover or what scrumptiousness awaits. Sadly, that’s also why a lot of people choose to patronize chains. They know exactly what they’ll get with chains, and there’s a lot of comfort in that. But comfort comes at a price, and that could be our community,” said Jason Francis, President of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce. “Large employers and chains are vital to our area, but this holiday season, we’re asking you to support small businesses to help ensure they’re around in the coming years.”
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
Growing fast-casual restaurant set to open new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A fast-growing salad chain is preparing to open its third location in Cincinnati this week. On Tuesday, Green District, a fast-casual restaurant offering salads and wraps, announced it will open within Clifton Heights' U Square @ the Loop development Nov. 19. It marks the third location the chain has opened locally since the start of the year. Its other local locations are in Fountain Square and Blue Ash.
