As the holiday season starts, the Adams County Chamber of Commerce encourages local residents to shop at local businesses. “There is a sense of adventure when you explore a small business. You never know what beauties you’ll uncover or what scrumptiousness awaits. Sadly, that’s also why a lot of people choose to patronize chains. They know exactly what they’ll get with chains, and there’s a lot of comfort in that. But comfort comes at a price, and that could be our community,” said Jason Francis, President of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce. “Large employers and chains are vital to our area, but this holiday season, we’re asking you to support small businesses to help ensure they’re around in the coming years.”

ADAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO