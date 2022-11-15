Read full article on original website
The Oldest Building in Illinois Was Used By Lewis and Clark
I always thought that the oldest building in Illinois had to do with something about Abraham Lincoln, but I was completely wrong. The oldest building in Illinois is actually a courthouse located in Cahokia, Illinois, and according to insider.com it was used by the famous explorers Lewis & Clark. The Old Cahokia Courthouse was built in the 1730s and served as headquarters for Lewis & Clark.
heraldpubs.com
Mascoutah Resident Named to Senior Illinois Hall of Fame
The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) recently announced that five senior citizens have been selected for Senior Illinois Hall of Fame in 2022. Mascoutah resident Robert Cearnal was named one of the honorees. “The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame honors older adults who have made invaluable contributions to their communities—some...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Alestle
Sigma Gamma Rho hosts disco roller skating event
To celebrate their centennial founder’s week, Sigma Gamma Rho hosted a disco-themed roller skating night at the YMCA Meyer Center. Ashley Perry, a junior pre-pharmacy major from Chicago, is the secretary and treasurer of the Gamma Beta chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho, SIUE’s chapter. She detailed other events that occurred over Founder’s Week, including “Trap Zumba,” “Aux Cord Wars” and “Meet the Poodles.” The name of the event “Meet the Poodles” alludes to the sorority’s mascot, the French toy poodle.
Aldermen in Belleville voted to increase their pay
Aldermen in the City of Belleville decided to hike their pay over the objections of the town's mayor, who says it is not the right time.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Medical office coming to Madison
MADISON — Ground was broken here Tuesday morning for a brand new multi-use medical office facility to be completed in December 2023. The site is located behind the Madison Primos Cafe and will hold offices for the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Jackson Eye Associates (JEA), and Mississippi Retina Associates (MRA).
WAND TV
Buyers officially close on Benedictine University Campus in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Board of Directors of Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday, they have officially closed on the Benedictine Property. Preservation, Inc posted to Facebook Tuesday evening stating " The campus is now back in the hands of people that will love and protect Ursuline for many years to come."
nprillinois.org
Mountain lion captured in Springfield settling in at new home
A young male mountain lion that traveled from Nebraska to Springfield is now a resident of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana. “From our point of view, he’s doing surprisingly well,” said Joe Taft, the center’s founder and director. “When he came, he was pretty upset. He had been sedated and then, had to be sedated again.”
advantagenews.com
Call prompts lockdown at Jerseyville High
A brief lockdown Monday at Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville ended about an hour after it began, once law enforcement and school officials determined the threat was not credible. Just before 1pm the school received an anonymous call stating there was a student who had a gun outside of the school’s cafeteria. That prompted the school to go into lockdown, per its Safety and Crisis Management protocol.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 6-12, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Scott McDaniels, 59 of Carlinville, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with a November 6 incident. Melissa Hughes, 47...
Are You a Fan of the Paranormal? The Haunted America Conference is Coming to Illinois in 2023
If you're a fan of all things that go "bump" in the night, this is the conference for you!. Alton, Illinois is said to be one of the most haunted small towns in America. Alton has become very well known for being haunted, and there are even books on Alton, Illinois, and ghost tours that you can take around the small town to see the haunted locations for yourself.
advantagenews.com
Longtime Madison County Board members leaving
With the Madison County Board downsizing from 29 to 26 members, dozens of years of experience is leaving the board. Several longtime members chose not to run for another term. They had their last meeting Wednesday night and were recognized for their service. Among them are Bruce Malone of Alton and Mike Walters of Godfrey.
edglentoday.com
Linda Andreas Wants To Use Her Diverse Background As New Madison County Clerk
EDWARDSVILLE - Linda Andreas said she is excited about the opportunity to serve as Madison County's new County Clerk. Andreas defeated the incumbent County Clerk Debbie Mendoza in the election on Nov. 8. In her first year, Andreas said she wants to improve the voter rolls and engage more people...
Peanut and her ‘one-of-a-kind figure’ has been an anti-littering mascot for nearly 40 years
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Peanut the turtle is turning 38 years old this year and the Missouri Department of Conservation is throwing her a birthday celebration. Peanut is not your typical turtle. She has attracted attention from across the state, and nationwide, for her one-of-a-kind shape. At a young age, Peanut wandered into a discarded plastic six-pack ring and got stuck, according to MDC. As she grew, her shell grew around the plastic ring, which resulted in an unusual figure-eight shape.
Queen of Hearts drawing grows to $665,947 after another loss
After a week off for election day, the Queen of Hearts drawing was back Tuesday in Waterloo, and the jackpot keeps growing as another ticket holder loses picking the queen of hearts card.
Alestle
Disability awareness group to hold panel for National Epilepsy Awareness Month
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate around 3.4 million Americans have active epilepsy, which presents as seizures. National Epilepsy Awareness Month will be marked at SIUE by a campaign led by the student organization New Horizons. From 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the University...
belleville.net
Belleville Christkindlmarkt Opens On Fri., Nov 25
The 9th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt, an open-air German Christmas Market on Belleville's Public Square, opens at 9 AM on Fri., Nov. 25. Shop with more than 30 vendors between Nov. 25 and Dec. 23, 2022. Additional details, including Market dates & hours, vendors, special activities, entertainment, and more are available via the link below.
newschannel20.com
Springfield business owner facing drug charges
A Springfield business owner is facing drug charges. A grand jury indicted Josh Lindvall on October 19, on drug and firearm charges. Lindvall is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, and unlawful possession of a firearm by drug use. According to court records, Lindvall owns Nelson's...
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
Chesterfield psychiatrist admits health care fraud conspiracy
A psychiatrist from Chesterfield, Missouri, appeared in federal court Tuesday and admitted defrauding Medicare, Medicaid, and other insurers of millions of dollars through phony claims he filed over the years.
