If you're a fan of all things that go "bump" in the night, this is the conference for you!. Alton, Illinois is said to be one of the most haunted small towns in America. Alton has become very well known for being haunted, and there are even books on Alton, Illinois, and ghost tours that you can take around the small town to see the haunted locations for yourself.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO