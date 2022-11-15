Read full article on original website
pix11.com
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – For the first time since 1848 Pennsylvania will have three consecutive terms with a Democrat Governor. Outgoing Governor Tom Wolf joined Governor-elect Josh Shapiro to outline a transition plan and announce members of the Shapiro transition team. Governor Wolf and Governor-elect Shapiro were joined by...
pix11.com
Bill aims to make New York a safe haven for transgender youth, family
New York is a safe haven for abortion and asylum-seekers, and State Senator Brad Hoylman wants the Empire State to be a safe state for transgender kids and their families.
pix11.com
New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing
A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing.
pix11.com
New law raises punishment for stealing packages
This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates.
pix11.com
Four day workweek
The four day workweek is the new standard for 40% of companies, according to a new survey. A personal financial advisor looks at the benefits, plus tips to get your company to adapt to the times.
pix11.com
Social media algorithms
A look at how algorithms could lead people to judge themselves in the constant search for perfection.
pix11.com
First snow arrives in parts of tri-state region
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state region experienced the first winter storm of the season Tuesday. While most just dealt with a cold rain, areas well north of New York City saw their first snowflakes of the season. Winter Storm Advisories have been issued for the higher elevations of...
pix11.com
FDA warning links cough medicine to rise in child poisonings
As we enter the respiratory virus season when kids sniffles and coughs turn into colds and the flu, the Food and Drug administration is putting out a warning about a link between a popular cough medicine and a dramatic increase in child poisonings.
pix11.com
Stew Leonard's gives away hundreds of turkeys to Long Island community
Police officers, government officials, local churches and first responders gathered at Stew Leonard's in East Meadow for an important cause, providing Long Island families in need a chance to have a happy Thanksgiving this year.
pix11.com
NY, NJ forecast: Snow flurries possible on unseasonably cold day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak front will pass through the region Friday, keeping unseasonably cold conditions for the area. Folks can expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday afternoon with a chance of scattered showers or flurries. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
pix11.com
Be a better communicator
Communication is key - especially when it comes to personal and professional relationships. But sometimes your communication strategy gets lost on translation. Daphne Jones shares tips to be a better communicator.
pix11.com
After-school program Wonder Girls empowers young women in NY, NJ to succeed
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An after-school program in New York and New Jersey has been building girls up to be future leaders. Wonder Girls is a program for middle and high school girls that aims to build confidence, leadership, community spirit and business skills so that they can succeed no matter what educational or career path they may choose.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Partly cloudy skies and brisk fall winds
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will be located west of the region as a front continues to move offshore. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies Thursday afternoon with a brisk west wind throughout much of the day. The high will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
pix11.com
New York turning much colder into the weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The chill is coming back after a small respite from the cold on Wednesday. While temperatures will not make a big drop for the next few days, the winds will be a factor. By the time the weekend arrives, the winds will increase, and it will feel really cold.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Storm moves out by afternoon, mild temps
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The storm system that brought rain and a wintry mix to portions of the tri-state area will move away from the region as high pressure will approach from the west. Folks can expect showers early giving way to partial clearing Wednesday afternoon. It will be breezy and milder with a high temperature of 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.
pix11.com
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips.
