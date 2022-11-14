Triple H took over WWE creative back in July and since then The Game has been bringing back a number of stars who were released from the company over the last few years. Fightful Select reports that several of the talents who have been brought back on the SmackDown brand are currently on three year deals that are set to expire in the summer of 2025. Hit Row are said to have matching deals that expire around the same time and they are for three years. Some wrestlers who have representation were able to negotiate different contracts.

1 DAY AGO