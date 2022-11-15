Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Another day of below average temperatures Friday; How long do they last?
If you enjoyed the “fall feel” in Southwest Florida yesterday, you’ll like what we have on tap for today!. After a chilly start to Friday morning, we’re heading into another day of below-average temperatures, with highs only set to top off in the 70s under a mix of clouds and sun.
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide blooms appearing along the Southwest Florida coast
Red tide is appearing up and down the Southwest Florida coastline, but is it an issue you should be concerned with?. These are pictures of where the cleaner water ends and the red tide begins. The Calusa Waterkeeper posted the pictures on Facebook. Under Blind Pass Bridge between Captiva and...
WINKNEWS.com
AAA: Thanksgiving travel in Florida to exceed pre-pandemic levels
Thanksgiving travel in Florida is forecast to be the busiest in nearly two decades, since 2005. AAA forecasts more than 2.9 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving. That’s 50,000 (2%) more Florida travelers than last year’s holiday and nearly 22,000 (0.74%) more than in 2019.
WINKNEWS.com
Domestic visitors give Florida tourism a boost
TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) Visitors from across the country continued to drive Florida’s tourism industry at a record pace, while international travel still struggled to reach pre-pandemic levels. That’s according to the tourism marketing agency Visit Florida’s figures for the third quarter of 2022. The data shows the state attracted...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida assembles emergency response team devoted to emotional trauma
Mental health is a real concern for everyone who weathered Hurricane Ian. For the first time in history, the state of Florida has assembled an emergency response team devoted solely to emotional trauma. In the shadow of rubble sits an oasis devoted to mental health. “What you have here is...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis addresses need for temporary housing while in Matlacha
People live in tents, in their cars, and on their lanais. The need for temporary housing is evident after Hurricane Ian, but we still don’t know when and where FEMA’s trailers are going. WINK News brought these concerns to Governor Ron DeSantis on his trip to Matlacha on...
WINKNEWS.com
Family of man killed in Golden Gate shooting share their pain
A family is speaking out after their loved one dies from a stray bullet. The shooting happened Tuesday in the area of 16th Place Southwest in Golden Gate. It’s been an emotional couple of days for the family of 20-year-old Franki Dorvil. This family is reeling, saying their brother...
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act
Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Supreme Court rejects Mark Sievers’ appeal of murder conviction
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Mark Sievers’ appeal of his first-degree murder conviction and corresponding death sentence, as well as his conviction for conspiracy to commit murder. “We are relieved, to say the least,” said Annie Lisa, Teresa’s sister. According to court documents, Sievers’ lawyers...
Comments / 0