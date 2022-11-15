Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Police seize weapons from Carthage man accused of shooting 2 people
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - With the help of the state police version of a SWAT team, Carthage police raided a home in the village Wednesday to seize weapons from a man who allegedly shot two people. According to Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber, 13 guns including assault and hunting...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Additional suspect arrested, charged in Lewis County burglary case
DIANA- Authorities have announced an additional arrest in regards to a previously reported Lewis County burglary last month. Kody A. Skaggs, 24, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent).
wwnytv.com
Jury comes back with mixed verdict in Belden assault trial
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After three hours of deliberation on Thursday, a Jefferson County Court jury came back with a mixed verdict in the Patrick Belden trial. The Alexandria Bay man was accused of assaulting his neighbor with a baseball bat. The jury found him guilty of the following...
Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
flackbroadcasting.com
UPDATE: Lewis County man barricaded himself inside home after violating court order of protection, Troopers say
CONSTABLEVILLE- A local man who was arrested over the weekend in the wake of a Lewis County domestic dispute barricaded himself inside of his own home when police came to arrest him, authorities say. As recently reported, the New York State Police officially charged Simeon L. Kent, 50, of Constableville,...
WKTV
Utica man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, threatens her with gun
UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He is also accused of taking her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 911.
See 31 new indictments including murder, assault and drug charges
Syracuse N.Y. — The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office recently released a list of indictments for Oct. 7 to 27. Here’s a look at the people indicted. The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard database follows, which provides a complete list of the new indictments. You may also search the database for past indictments.
fox5ny.com
'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released
PHOENIX - A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Phoenix Fire hazmat crews and police officers responded to a home near 7th Avenue and Northern because of a reported "hazardous situation" and a possible unresponsive person just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 16.
wwnytv.com
Trial underway for man accused of attacking neighbor with baseball bat
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A jury has been seated in the trial of an Alexandria Bay man accused of assaulting his neighbor with a baseball bat. Patrick Belden’s trial is underway in Jefferson County Court. State police arrested Belden in March of last year and said he was...
informnny.com
Watertown man dies after being hit by truck in front of Samaritan Medical Center
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man died following a pedestrian and motor vehicle crash in Watertown, according to a press release from Watertown City Police. Police say Michael E. Worley, 47, was attempting to cross the street on the 800 block of Washington Street when he was hit by a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 traveling in the southbound lane.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD charge man with Unlawful Imprisonment after domestic dispute
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a man has been charged with Unlawful Imprisonment after allegedly keeping a woman against her will at gunpoint during a domestic dispute that occurred in Utica on November 1st. According to police, on Tuesday, November 1st, officers arrived at...
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman turns herself in for unlawfully remaining in a rental cottage and stealing a bottle of liquor: Town of Webb Police
WEBB- A woman from Maddison County is faced with theft and trespass charges in the Western Adirondacks after she turned herself in, authorities say. Britney B. Wilsey, 30, of Chittenango, NY was charged by the Town of Webb Police Sunday morning with counts of petit larceny and criminal trespass in the second-degree.
Man shoots flare gun in town of Manlius bar, injures one patron, police say
Manlius, N.Y. — A Madison County man was arrested after police say he fired a flare gun in a bar in the town of Manlius after a fight with bar customers early Sunday morning. Officer’s responded to CrossRoads Tavern at 7119 Minoa-Bridgeport Road (Schepps Corners Road) after reports of...
East Side ambush murder a case of revenge. But 2 men on trial say no evidence points to them
Syracuse, N.Y. — Someone wanted Anthony Perry dead. A figure decked out in black hunted down and murdered Perry, 36, as he walked his dog one Sunday morning near the busy East Side intersection of East Genesee Street and Salt Springs Road.
WKTV
New York State Police identify suspect in thefts at Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. (UPDATED) – New York State Police have identified the suspect in two thefts at the Kinney Drugs in Richfield Springs last month. According to state police, the man came into the store on Oct. 16 and paid for two bags of wood pellets, but took several more than just the two when loading up his silver Jeep Liberty.
Jail staff ignored warning signs before woman hanged herself in Justice Center cell, family says in lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County Justice Center employees ignoring a woman’s deteriorating mental health led to her death by suicide in a jail cell last September, a lawsuit filed in federal court claims. Angela Peng, 27, was found unconscious and unresponsive after she was jailed for a probation...
localsyr.com
Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
wwnytv.com
Fire heavily damages Watertown home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown was heavily damaged in a Thursday afternoon fire. City fire officials say the blaze at 205 Stuart Street was brought under control within minutes but extensive damage had already been done. Residents of the single-family home are all accounted for, with no injuries...
Search underway for missing 6-year-old girl in Oswego County
Update: Missing Oswego County 6-year-old found walking along road around midnight. Cleveland, N.Y. — A search is underway Monday night for a missing 6-year-old, Oswego County 911 dispatchers said. Someone called 911 at 10:07 p.m. to report the girl missing from a home on Center Street in the village...
Syracuse judge rips ‘extremely prejudicial’ revelation before trial in I-81 overpass murder
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse man charged with murder nearly two years ago said for the first time this week that he had an alibi at the time of the December 2020 slaying. The revelation came only 12 days before Hosea Hanslip is due to stand trial in the Dec. 31, 2020 murder of Joel Saldana on the Bear Road overpass across Interstate 81.
