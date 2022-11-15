ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Constableville, NY

wwnytv.com

Police seize weapons from Carthage man accused of shooting 2 people

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - With the help of the state police version of a SWAT team, Carthage police raided a home in the village Wednesday to seize weapons from a man who allegedly shot two people. According to Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber, 13 guns including assault and hunting...
CARTHAGE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Additional suspect arrested, charged in Lewis County burglary case

DIANA- Authorities have announced an additional arrest in regards to a previously reported Lewis County burglary last month. Kody A. Skaggs, 24, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree (illegal entry w/intent).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Jury comes back with mixed verdict in Belden assault trial

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After three hours of deliberation on Thursday, a Jefferson County Court jury came back with a mixed verdict in the Patrick Belden trial. The Alexandria Bay man was accused of assaulting his neighbor with a baseball bat. The jury found him guilty of the following...
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
Shore News Network

Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse

UTICA, NY – Police in Utica got to the bottom of a bizarre domestic disturbance complaint this weekend to find that a woman was abducted at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, who also ripped out the water pipes in her home, causing flooding. On November 1, Utica police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Maple Street to find the female victim who told officers what happened. “The officers were informed that several days earlier, the victim’s ex-significant other and she engaged in an argument about the status of their relationship,” the Utica Police Department said. “As the conversation was ongoing, The post Utica man arrested after ripping out pipes, forcing ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to drive to Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica man allegedly kidnaps ex-girlfriend, threatens her with gun

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges after police say he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun. Utica Police responded to the 1200 block of Maple Street regarding a domestic incident on Nov. 1. Police say Jamar Key-Hickman allegedly pulled a gun and threatened the victim then demanded she drive him to a location in Syracuse. He is also accused of taking her phone so she couldn't make any calls to 911.
UTICA, NY
fox5ny.com

'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released

PHOENIX - A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Phoenix Fire hazmat crews and police officers responded to a home near 7th Avenue and Northern because of a reported "hazardous situation" and a possible unresponsive person just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 16.
PHOENIX, NY
informnny.com

Watertown man dies after being hit by truck in front of Samaritan Medical Center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man died following a pedestrian and motor vehicle crash in Watertown, according to a press release from Watertown City Police. Police say Michael E. Worley, 47, was attempting to cross the street on the 800 block of Washington Street when he was hit by a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 traveling in the southbound lane.
WATERTOWN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD charge man with Unlawful Imprisonment after domestic dispute

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a man has been charged with Unlawful Imprisonment after allegedly keeping a woman against her will at gunpoint during a domestic dispute that occurred in Utica on November 1st. According to police, on Tuesday, November 1st, officers arrived at...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Fire heavily damages Watertown home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown was heavily damaged in a Thursday afternoon fire. City fire officials say the blaze at 205 Stuart Street was brought under control within minutes but extensive damage had already been done. Residents of the single-family home are all accounted for, with no injuries...
WATERTOWN, NY

