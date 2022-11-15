ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

informnny.com

Get ready for heavy snow Friday around Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI-TV) — The warnings are in place. Now all that’s needed is the snow. Heavy lake effect snow hit areas south of Watertown Thursday morning. Later Thursday night and throughout Friday, the lake effect snows will shift north and target areas east and northeast of Lake Ontario.
wwnytv.com

Lake effect snow through the weekend for some

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A much-anticipated lake effect snow system arrived in Jefferson County overnight. Snow is expected to be heaviest between Watertown and Philadelphia. From 2 to 3 feet could fall where snowfall is heaviest. On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory in anticipation...
wwnytv.com

Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A number of closings, cancellations and delays have already been announced in anticipation of the lake effect snowstorm. Among the most notable is Fort Drum, which has canceled Duty Day for civilian and uniformed personnel. Several schools have also announced they’ll be closed Friday.
localsyr.com

Travel advisory issued for the City of Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Barlow has issued a travel advisory for the City of Oswego from Thursday, November 17, through Friday, November 18, at 7:00 a.m. Lake-effect snow is expected to accumulate as the snow falls in narrow bands. Drivers are reminded to drive slow and anticipate stopping prior to intersections.
wwnytv.com

What’s it like out there? Check it out!

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Snow was falling heavily in parts of the north country. In others, not so much. Watch the video for the contrast. Reporter Emily Griffin sent us video of what it looked like around 6:30 a.m. in Philadelphia. Snow was accumulating quickly. By contrast, also in...
wwnytv.com

Sheriff’s office: No unnecessary travel during lake effect warning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a large amount of lake effect snow in the forecast, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has preemptively issued no-unnecessary-travel advisory for the entire county starting early Friday. The advisory takes effect at midnight. A lake effect snow warning from the National Weather Service...
wwnytv.com

Fire heavily damages Watertown home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown was heavily damaged in a Thursday afternoon fire. City fire officials say the blaze at 205 Stuart Street was brought under control within minutes but extensive damage had already been done. Residents of the single-family home are all accounted for, with no injuries...
WETM 18 News

No unnecessary travel advisory issued for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A no-unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for Jefferson County, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. This advisory was issued ahead of the impending lake effect snowstorm expected to hit the county early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, whiteout conditions are expected with […]
informnny.com

Watertown man dies after being hit by truck in front of Samaritan Medical Center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man died following a pedestrian and motor vehicle crash in Watertown, according to a press release from Watertown City Police. Police say Michael E. Worley, 47, was attempting to cross the street on the 800 block of Washington Street when he was hit by a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 traveling in the southbound lane.
wwnytv.com

Final town stops relying on Copenhagen Fire Department for protection

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The town of Champion is the fourth and final town to stop relying on the Copenhagen Fire Department for fire protection. The town held a special meeting Monday and the board voted 4 to 0 for Champion to now rely on West Carthage and the town of Rutland fire departments to respond to calls with its District 2 until further notice.
wwnytv.com

Lowville bans some recreational vehicles in village limits

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville will ban motorized vehicles like ATVs inside the village. Trustees approved a new law Wednesday night banning vehicles like snowmobiles, ATVs, 4-wheelers, and e-bikes. About a dozen people went to the public forum, discussing concerns about Lewis County’s rails-to-trails program, which would repurpose old...
wwnytv.com

Heavy lake effect snow on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
wwnytv.com

State investigates death of patient at Samaritan Summit Village

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Health is investigating the death of a patient at Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility in the town of Watertown. A spokesperson for the DOH said, “Based on the seriousness of this matter, the department is investigating this tragic...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Check out the latest power outages

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
wwnytv.com

Sandra Lettiere, 65, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Lettiere was 65 Years old and passed away at 11:00 PM Nov.16, 2022. At Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and health in Utica NY. She was a former resident at Bugbee Apartments on Washington street in Watertown NY. Arrangements are with Scala & Roefaro Funeral...
