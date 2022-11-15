Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Get ready for heavy snow Friday around Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI-TV) — The warnings are in place. Now all that’s needed is the snow. Heavy lake effect snow hit areas south of Watertown Thursday morning. Later Thursday night and throughout Friday, the lake effect snows will shift north and target areas east and northeast of Lake Ontario.
wwnytv.com
Lake effect snow through the weekend for some
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A much-anticipated lake effect snow system arrived in Jefferson County overnight. Snow is expected to be heaviest between Watertown and Philadelphia. From 2 to 3 feet could fall where snowfall is heaviest. On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory in anticipation...
wwnytv.com
Closings, cancellations announced before storm hits
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A number of closings, cancellations and delays have already been announced in anticipation of the lake effect snowstorm. Among the most notable is Fort Drum, which has canceled Duty Day for civilian and uniformed personnel. Several schools have also announced they’ll be closed Friday.
localsyr.com
Travel advisory issued for the City of Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Barlow has issued a travel advisory for the City of Oswego from Thursday, November 17, through Friday, November 18, at 7:00 a.m. Lake-effect snow is expected to accumulate as the snow falls in narrow bands. Drivers are reminded to drive slow and anticipate stopping prior to intersections.
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
wwnytv.com
Watertown mayor: Hochul, state officials ‘very concerned’ about storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s mayor took calls Thursday from Governor Kathy Hochul and other state officials asking what they can do to help the city during the coming snowstorm. Mayor Jeff Smith says he first had a conference call with the state Department of Transportation and other...
wwnytv.com
What’s it like out there? Check it out!
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Snow was falling heavily in parts of the north country. In others, not so much. Watch the video for the contrast. Reporter Emily Griffin sent us video of what it looked like around 6:30 a.m. in Philadelphia. Snow was accumulating quickly. By contrast, also in...
wwnytv.com
Sheriff’s office: No unnecessary travel during lake effect warning
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a large amount of lake effect snow in the forecast, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has preemptively issued no-unnecessary-travel advisory for the entire county starting early Friday. The advisory takes effect at midnight. A lake effect snow warning from the National Weather Service...
wwnytv.com
Fire heavily damages Watertown home
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown was heavily damaged in a Thursday afternoon fire. City fire officials say the blaze at 205 Stuart Street was brought under control within minutes but extensive damage had already been done. Residents of the single-family home are all accounted for, with no injuries...
Update: Thousands of power outages resolved in Oswego County; more than 1,000 remain
Update 8:30 p.m.: Power expected to be mostly restored in Oswego County Thursday. Update 5:30 p.m.: Thousands of power outages have been resolved, according to the National Grid. There are still 1,886 customer outages in the county, with many estimated to be resolved by 6 a.m. Friday. Some outages aren’t expected to be fixed until Friday evening.
No unnecessary travel advisory issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A no-unnecessary travel advisory has been issued for Jefferson County, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. This advisory was issued ahead of the impending lake effect snowstorm expected to hit the county early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, whiteout conditions are expected with […]
informnny.com
Watertown man dies after being hit by truck in front of Samaritan Medical Center
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man died following a pedestrian and motor vehicle crash in Watertown, according to a press release from Watertown City Police. Police say Michael E. Worley, 47, was attempting to cross the street on the 800 block of Washington Street when he was hit by a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 traveling in the southbound lane.
fox5ny.com
NY declares state of emergency in 11 counties ahead of massive snowstorm
NEW YORK - New York declared a State of Emergency for 11 counties as a winter storm is forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake-effect snow through Sunday. The most significant snowfall is expected Thursday and Friday with accumulations of up to four feet of snow...
wwnytv.com
Final town stops relying on Copenhagen Fire Department for protection
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The town of Champion is the fourth and final town to stop relying on the Copenhagen Fire Department for fire protection. The town held a special meeting Monday and the board voted 4 to 0 for Champion to now rely on West Carthage and the town of Rutland fire departments to respond to calls with its District 2 until further notice.
wwnytv.com
Lowville bans some recreational vehicles in village limits
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville will ban motorized vehicles like ATVs inside the village. Trustees approved a new law Wednesday night banning vehicles like snowmobiles, ATVs, 4-wheelers, and e-bikes. About a dozen people went to the public forum, discussing concerns about Lewis County’s rails-to-trails program, which would repurpose old...
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
wwnytv.com
State investigates death of patient at Samaritan Summit Village
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state Department of Health is investigating the death of a patient at Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility in the town of Watertown. A spokesperson for the DOH said, “Based on the seriousness of this matter, the department is investigating this tragic...
Check out the latest power outages
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
wwnytv.com
Sandra Lettiere, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Lettiere was 65 Years old and passed away at 11:00 PM Nov.16, 2022. At Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and health in Utica NY. She was a former resident at Bugbee Apartments on Washington street in Watertown NY. Arrangements are with Scala & Roefaro Funeral...
Ice buildup knocked out power for thousands in Oswego County, most restored
Pennellville, N.Y. — Ice buildup from Central New York’s first snowstorm left thousands without power in Oswego County Wednesday morning. Around 4:15 a.m., around 2,200 National Grid customers were without power, said Jared Pavanti, a National Grid spokesperson. By 8 a.m. power was restored to all but 430 customers, Pavanti said.
