Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Three Michigan tribes unite to create construction company
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three Michigan tribes are coming together to create a brand-new construction company to serve communities across the state. Groups from the Little Traverse Bay Band, the Pokagon Band and the Gun Lake Tribe of Grand Rapids have come together to form Aki Construction, LLC. Another story: Lawsuit...
UpNorthLive.com
Where you can go for a warm Thanksgiving meal in northern Michigan
(WPBN/WGTU) -- Volunteers will be gathering on Thanksgiving to make sure everyone has a warm meal. If you know of other places that will serve free community meals, let us know by sending an email to newsroom@upnorthlive.com. Benzie County. Papa J's in the Honor Plaza on US 31. Noon -...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer announces contest to name turkey to be pardoned
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to submit names for the first turkey that she will pardon since taking office. The winning name will be announced Monday, November 21. “My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner,” said...
UpNorthLive.com
AG reiterates punishments for school threats after increase in reports
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video that outlines the potential punishments for making threats against schools. The Michigan Department of Attorney General said this reissuing is in response to a "recent increase in reported incidents." Another story: Increased police presence at Oxford...
UpNorthLive.com
'Business as usual,' road crews prepared to handle snowstorm
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The National Weather Serviced has predicted a snowstorm that could bring nearly a foot of snow to parts of northern Michigan. But despite staff shortages at some road commissions, they're ready to meet the challenge. Another story: NFL moves Bills vs Browns game to Detroit due...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather across northern Michigan Thursday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY today and tonight for Mackinac, Otsego, Kalkaska, Cheboygan, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Manistee, Mason, Oceana, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, and Wexford Counties. Snow totals will be up to 8 inches. Be careful on the roads. WINTER STORM WARNING today and tonight for Charlevoix and...
UpNorthLive.com
Grawn woman charged in connection to 29 cats abandoned at Leelanau County vet
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Grawn woman has been arrested and will face charges in connection to the 29 cats that were abandoned at a Leelanau County veterinary office in October, according to the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Kathy Jasinski, 51, has been charged with abandonment and cruelty...
UpNorthLive.com
TART Trails suggests people avoid Vasa Pathway during firearm season
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Firearm deer season started Tuesday and staff with Traverse Area Recreational Trail (TART) are asking people to stay safe while enjoying the outdoors. One trail that TART suggests you stay away from is the Vasa Pathway in Williamsburg, as it's one of the many...
UpNorthLive.com
Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was declared dead at 10:24 a.m. Fairchild, an...
UpNorthLive.com
'Chill out': DeSantis responds to question about purported GOP 'Civil War'
MATLACHA, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said people need to “chill out” after he was asked about a purported “Civil War” within the GOP. “We just finished this election, OK? People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Matlacha, Florida, on Wednesday.
UpNorthLive.com
Teen taken into custody on felony charge after shooting in Holland
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Nov. 10. Detectives tracked down a 15-year-old boy from Holland Thursday in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. The teenage suspect was taken to Ottawa County Youth...
Comments / 0