MATLACHA, Fla. (TND) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said people need to “chill out” after he was asked about a purported “Civil War” within the GOP. “We just finished this election, OK? People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Matlacha, Florida, on Wednesday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO